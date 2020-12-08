In addition, the force of the passive industry combined with the USD 5tr of liquidity coming from central banks in the next two years could continue to support the stock price.

Introduction

The titanic rise in Tesla’ stock price (TSLA) from 85 to 630 in the past 8 months has questioned many analysts if the trend is sustainable in the medium term. We can notice an interesting behavior when we look at the dynamics of the company’s share price in the past cycle (figure 1, left frame); after oscillating around 50 for nearly 6 years, Tesla broke through its LT resistance at 360 in December 2019 and started to rally significantly until the end of February to hit a first high of 945 just before the market crash, consolidated over 60% lower before starting to skyrocket again to nearly $1,800 in the past few months.

In figure 1 (right frame), we overlay the price of Tesla since 2018 with the Nasdaq 100 index starting in January 1997, and it is very tempting to conclude that the stock is close from reaching its ‘peak’ and that bullish investors should remain cautious in the near to medium term.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

However, with the inclusion to the SP500 index on December 21 and the amount of excess liquidity expected to be injected into the market, is it really the time to turn bearish?

Tesla versus main car manufacturers

One of the most outstanding charts on Tesla is the one that represents the market capitalization of the company, which now exceeds 550bn USD, with the next four global automakers. Figure 2 (left frame) shows that in the past few months, Tesla’s market cap has been bigger than the combined market value of Toyota (NYSE: TM), Volkswagen, General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Daimler.

Toyota, which is the second automaker (ranked by market cap), produced slightly over 10 million per year on average; its stock price has been averaging 7,000 in the past 6 months, for a PE ratio of 14.50. On the other hand, with 180,000 cars expected to be produced worldwide in the last quarter of 2020, Tesla will produce slightly over 500 thousands cars in total in 2020, which is over 19 times less than Toyota, but its market cap is 2.8 times bigger than the Japanese company and its PE ratio is currently of 1,202.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

Tesla’s free cash flow versus cash on hand

Firstly, when we look at the company’s free cash flow, which we define as the difference between operating cash flow and capital expenditure, Tesla’s profitability switched from being mostly negative between 2015 and the first half of 2018 (the only positive quarter was in Q3 2016) to mostly positive in the recent two years. Figure 3 (left frame) shows that out of the nine previous quarters, Tesla’s free cash flow was negative in two of them (which one of them was Q1 2020 and was probably the same case for most of the companies). The company generated USD 1.4bn in FCF in the third quarter of this year, which is up from USD 418mil in Q2 and USD 371mil in Q3 2019, despite the sharp rise in capital expenditure (rose to USD 1.01mil in Q3 from USD 546mil last quarter and USD 385mil last year).

Second, despite the sharp losses and the negative quarters of operating cash flows for most of the past 5 years, Tesla’s ‘cash on hand’ has been surging, which analysts define as sum of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (cash held for a specific purpose that is not available for the company’s immediate use). Figure 3 (right frame) shows that Tesla cash ‘reserves’ have soared from roughly USD 1.5bn to 14.5bn USD in Q3 2020, which represents 67% of the company’s total current assets.

Hence, even though the company is in the midst of sharp expansion and the capital-intensive nature of the automobile business generally requires a lot of ‘cash reserves’, the positive free cash flows combined with the sharp increase in cash could ease the negative sentiment on the company’s ‘cash crunch’ in the medium term.

Figure 3

Source: Macrotrends, Stockdividendscreener

SP500 inclusion and the passive forces

It is clear that in the past cycle, a rising number of companies have been receiving significant support from investors despite their lack of profitability. As Stanley Drunkenmiller previously said in one of his interviews, ‘old’ companies seem to ‘really care about their quarterly earnings’ while ‘new contemporary’ seems to ‘not care about their earnings’ (he compares IBM to Amazon); hence, looking at Tesla’s cash flows and net income is essential when estimating a ‘fair’ value of the share price, but it should not represent a major weight on analysts’ calculations.

We saw that last month, the S&P committee announced that Tesla will be added to the SP500 index on December 21, which will give the opportunity for a lot of investors to invest in the stock with the passive indexing. Despite its high valuation, there is very little liquidity in the stock actually; Tesla shares are mostly closely held and therefore there is not a lot of free floating. What we have noticed in recent years is that Tesla has been trading as a tech stock; figure 4 shows that the Tesla's stock price has been strongly co-moving with the FANG+ futures since the start of 2019. Hence, it will be interesting to see if the relationship between the two times series will break in the future and if Tesla stocks price can actually diverge from the FANG+ momentum, or if the company share price will simply follow the dynamics of the mega-cap growth stocks.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

Tesla loves excess liquidity

Therefore, even though some investors remain skeptical about Tesla’s current valuations and find that the fundamentally unprofitable nature of its business will eventually weigh on the stock price, we think that analysts should not underestimate the amount of liquidity expected to be injected in markets in the next two years. As countries have been under national lockdown (also called 'lockdown-lite' as schools have remained open in most of the countries), economies are relying again on significant governments' assistance to support the high cost of running restrictive economies. As a result, the assets of major central banks will continue to rise dramatically in the coming months; assets of the top 5 central banks (Fed, ECB, PBoC, BoJ, BoE) are expected to grow by another USD 5tr in the coming two years up to USD 33tr in total (figure 5, left frame).

Figure 5 (right frame) shows that as for the FANG stocks, Tesla has massively benefited from the titanic liquidity injections from central banks; the 8 trillion USD increase in the assets of the major 5 central banks in the past year resulted in a 10 times increase in Tesla’s hare price.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Closing thoughts

Even though some analysts conducted very rigorous and interesting research leading to the conclusion that Tesla’s stock price is drastically overvalued, the market must not underestimate the force of the passive industry combined with the USD 5tr of liquidity coming from central banks in the next two years. This could largely reduce the downside risk for 2021 and increase the upside gains as the momentum on the mega-cap growth stocks resumes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, EURUSD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.