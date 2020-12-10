If successful, this could be a killer investment. If not, you will lose your entire money.

Adaptimmune (ADAP) went up twice this year after it announced developments from its phase 1 trial of its TCR cancer immunotherapy candidate ADP-A2M4 (MAGE-A4) SPEAR T-cell therapy. The first announcement was this: “Adaptimmune's SPEAR T-cell platform delivers initial responses in four solid tumors.” In this January update, the company reported two confirmed Partial Responses (PRS) – one each in a patient with hepatocellular carcinoma and metastatic rectal mucosal melanoma. The data was as follows:

A confirmed PR (decrease of 100% in target lesions) in a patient with hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer) – the first patient treated in the third cohort of the Phase 1 ADP-A2AFP trial

A confirmed PR (decrease of 42% in target lesions) in a patient with metastatic rectal mucosal melanoma – the first patient treated in the low-dose radiation sub-study of the Phase 1 ADP-A2M4 trial

An unconfirmed PR (decrease of 42% in target lesions) in a patient with metastatic gastro-esophageal junction cancer – the first patient treated in the first cohort of the next-generation SURPASS trial

An unconfirmed PR (decrease of 36% in target lesions) in a patient with head and neck cancer treated in the expansion phase of the Phase 1 ADP A2M4 trial

“These responses demonstrate that our proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform is clearly active and can overcome the challenges of treating a range of solid tumors with a T-cell therapy product,” said Adrian Rawcliffe, Adaptimmune’s Chief Executive Officer. “These are early results and we need more patient data and durability information to determine which therapies to develop. Nonetheless, this is a critical demonstration of the value of our SPEAR T-cell therapies for people with cancer and a validation of the importance of our proprietary affinity engineering.”

The second announcement happened in May when the company presented at ASCO. The data is summarized below:

Source

Key takeaways from this May presentation and subsequent updates were as follows:

The ASCO data supports a potential registrational trial for sarcoma with the SPEARHEAD-1 trial with potential commercial launch expected in 2022. Patient recruitment has already started, with more than 30 patients identified who would be eligible based on HLA and MAGE-A4 expression. This appears to be the nearest major catalyst.

Based on two patients who responded to the therapy, a new phase 2 trial in Esophagogastric Junction (EGJ) is planned for 1H 2021.

A phase 2 trial combining ADP-A2M4 with pembrolizumab in head and neck cancer, SPEARHEAD-2, is being initiated. This is the first time a SPEAR-T cell therapy (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) will be used along with a first line systemic therapy like pembrolizumab.

A partial response from January in liver cancer was confirmed as a complete response.

The company raised some cash after this. They also were granted PRiME status in EU, akin to the US breakthrough status (it's already an orphan drug in the US). The stock started slowly going downhill thereafter. Then, in October, the stock went down in what amounts to a small crash after it presented the complete contents of its SITC abstract for the SURPASS Trial. Out of 5 patients treated, the data said:

No dose limiting toxicities or serious adverse events were observed. To date, 1 patient with esophagogastric junction cancer had a partial response (PR) and has had progression-free survival >6 months. One patient with head & neck cancer also had a PR. All other patients have had the best overall response of stable disease.

Why did the stock go down? The data was mostly a repetition of January and May data, but there are some interesting bits of statements here. First, this was a dose escalation study with ~1 to 5.7 billion transduced cells being infused to patients. The study is ongoing, so I went back to the basics and checked to see if there’s data on the extent of the range. I checked here, which is usually the most relevant source. No range data was provided. I have read anecdotal material that there could be 10 billion transduced cell doses in the highest dose cohorts. Data may improve with higher doses since unnatural safety issues were not observed at these doses.

Secondly, here’s a statement I found interesting, see the text in bold - “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) (Nasdaq: ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer is aware of the early release of the abstract entitled 'Initial safety, efficacy, and product attributes from the SURPASS trial with ADPA2M4CD8, a SPEAR T-cell therapy incorporating an affinity optimized TCR targeting MAGE-A4 and a CD8α co-receptor' by the Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer (“SITC”) Conference.” I have heard speculations about “leaked info” in the social media world. That was intriguing.

Lastly, the most interesting aspect is that the company made comments about a dependent efficacy angle - “Translational data and early clinical results indicate that co-expression of the CD8α co-receptor on CD4+ SPEAR T-cells may increase the potency of the product by conferring additional killing activity to the helper T-cell subset.” The ambiguity around “may increase potency” intrigued me. I recalled reading something similar in their 2018 ESMO press release - “Based on experience with NY-ESO TCR therapy, the benefit of treatment may become evident at higher cell doses.” The two issues are separate, scientifically. But my point is - if there’s something that's going to produce better data, why announce lesser quality data in a hurry and then say, had we done this, or when we do this, we will/may have better data?

I may be nitpicking, but I'm just trying to figure out why the stock fell. More importantly, I'm trying to figure out if the stock will rise again. My conclusion, looking at the science and the company, is that there's really high expectation around the company, and every bit of management update is analysed and re-analysed. That, sometimes, leads to overextended stock prices on both sides of the spectrum.

The science

With due difference to the experts reading my work, I must say that there’s no excuse for mistaking a TCR company for a CAR-T company. ADAP is currently a TCR company, although I hear they have plans for CAR-T work as well. A TCR and a CAR-T are both adoptive cell therapies or ACTs, they both reengineer a T cell to do some really bad stuff to cancer cells. But there the similarities end. A CAR-T targets an antigen in a way that is vastly different from a TCR, and that created defining differences in how the therapies work.

A CAR-T targets an antigen and recognizes it directly. These are called external antigens or tumor surface antigens. For example, a leukemia cancer cell will have an external antigen on the cell surface. This is called a CD19. A CAR-T is designed in the lab to carry a CD19 receptor. This is the CAR part of the module, a chimeric antigen receptor added to the patients’ own T cell. Such a CAR-T, designed to treat leukemia, will only recognize a CD19 and will not work where CD19 is not present. A TCR, on the other hand, requires cellular presenting elements like HLA or human leukocyte antigen, also called the major histocompatibility complex or MHC. These are called internal antigens. ADAP’s SPEAR-T cell therapies target peptides like MAGE-A4 and AFP presented on the HLA complex.

Source

(This page on the ADAP website is a must-read to understand TCR therapy in general and the company’s disruptive science in particular.)

How does this difference help? CAR-T is notoriously difficult to use on solid tumors. Besides the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment in solid tumors, the HLA-independent antigen tracking of a CAR is unable to penetrate these tumors, which also are the most difficult to treat cancers generally. However, TCRs do much better with solid tumors because they work differently. The ADAP data is an example of that. “The target antigens identified by CAR-T cell therapy are all cell surface proteins, while TCR-T cell therapy can recognize intracellular antigen fragments presented by MHC molecules, so TCR-T cell therapy has a wider range of targets... Any antigen that can be presented by MHC molecules can be recognized by TCR-T cells, whether it is an intracellular or cell surface antigen or a neo-antigen produced by tumor cells after mutation. TCRs can recognize the internal molecules of cancer cells, and TCR-T cells can have greatly improved affinity for cancer cells through genetic engineering. Because they retain all the auxiliary molecules of the TCR signal transduction pathway, TCR-T cells can be fully activated when a small amount of antigen is present, resulting in a killing effect.”

Source

ADAP also is progressing, in collaboration with Astellas, a program in HLA-independent TCR therapy, or HiT.

Market and positioning

Adaptimmune is the leader in the TCR therapy space.

Source

It was the only company at the time of the above publication which had a phase 2 trial. Certainly, the company’s GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) collaboration helped. Other companies, behind it, were such big names as Gilead, Novartis and Roche.

Adaptimmune has composition of matter patents and patent applications covering all of their T-cell therapies including ADP-A2M10 (MAGE-A10), ADP-A2M4 (MAGE-A4) and ADP-A2AFP (AFP) T-cell therapies. From their 10-K (see page 9-10 for details):

As of December 31, 2019, we owned or jointly owned approximately 143 granted patents (of which 20 are U.S.-issued patents) and 172 pending patent applications (of which 37 are U.S. National patent applications).

It's difficult to detail the market potential of the therapy based on current target indications alone. It's immense. TCR can become the next major development in cancer immunotherapy, and target the unmet need in solid tumors. These are early days, and ADAP is producing a lot of hiccups, as it happens in early days. But remember, this is a mere $700mn company. If they do it right, in five years this could become a mega billion dollar company - or fizzle out. This is what speculative biopharma investing is made of.

Financials

ADAP has a market cap of around $691mn and a cash balance of $400mn, or rather - “As of September 30, 2020, Adaptimmune had cash and cash equivalents of $78.5 million and Total Liquidity of $399.9 million.” They have been burning around $100mn of cash, but as trials progress, that is going to change.

R&D expenses for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, were $24.1 million and $65.8 million, respectively, compared to $29.6 million and $77.1 million for the same periods in 2019. G&A expenses for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, were $13.0 million and $32.6 million, respectively, compared to $10.7 million and $32.7 million for the same periods in 2019.

Here’s a view of insider transactions:

Source

Bottom line

ADAP as a science is very interesting, but ADAP as a stock is not for the faint-hearted. The stock fluctuates enormously on what appears in hindsight to be not much news, but that’s because it's a leader in a leading science space and there’s a lot of expectation as well. This stock could easily multiply 10-20 fold in a matter of years if its solid tumor therapies see late stage success. Or it could fold and reduce by 75% of its current spice, becoming a penny stock, if things don’t go well. I would buy a small position at current lows and go from there.

About the author Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-

Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material. For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts. Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADAP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.