5 Golden Rules For REIT Investors

REITs are well known for delivering solid total returns to investors. When you factor in both dividends and capital gains, the results have been phenomenal.

Over the past 20-year period leading up to the covid crisis, REIT total returns far outperformed both the S&P 500 (SPY) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq (NDAQ):

source

By investing in REITs, you add solid income potential and superior total returns to your portfolio.

But deciding to invest in REITs is only part of the equation.

In the REIT space, you have basically two options:

Buy a REIT ETF (VNQ). Or invest in individual REITs.

These two approaches couldn’t be more different. Broad market REIT ETFs tend to be heavily weighted in large-cap REITs, which reduces the potential for alpha, and limits the yield. Individual REIT portfolios, on the other hand, may include plenty of small caps, which boost both yield and potential appreciation.

Ultimately, your best bet is to invest in assets that you’re comfortable with. If you don’t know anything about REITs, maybe a 3.5% yielding ETF will serve you fine. But if you’re hungry for the 5%-8% yields that many get into the REIT space for, you’ll need to get a little more adventurous. With that in mind, here are our five top rules for investing in individual REITs.

Rule #1: Buy Underpriced Small Caps

Small-cap REITs generally offer higher yields and more potential appreciation than large-cap REITs. The reason is that they’re generally much cheaper.

Today, large-cap REITs trade at 21.5x FFO multiples, while small-cap REITs trade at an ultra-low 8x FFO:

source

A cheap asset will have a higher yield than an expensive asset with the same distribution. So small-cap REITs often have far higher yields than large ones. The lower multiple also provides the potential for outsized returns as the REIT grows and institutional interest increases.

Rule #2: Overweight Specialty REITs With Good Strategies

Specialty REITs are REITs that invest in unconventional types of property. Examples include:

Cas inos: VICI Properties ( VICI ), MGM Growth Properties ( MGP

Hospitals: Medical Properties Trust ( MPW

Infrastructure: American Tower ( AMT ), Crown Castle ( CCI

Data centers: Digital Realty ( DLR.PK ), CyrusOne ( CONE

Cold storage: Americold Realty ( COLD

Billboards: Lamar ( LAMR ), Outfront ( OUT

source

Specialty REITs have better potential to produce strong alpha. The reason is that relatively few investors are looking at these property sectors (for now).

Since most real estate investors are focused on traditional property sectors, specialty REITs often lack competition and enjoy competitive advantages in their niches. Cap rates are higher, leases are stronger, and tenant turnover is lower. All of these factors lead to greater risk-adjusted returns.

Moreover, many of these REITs trade at unusually low valuations because they are often misunderstood by investors. This provides the potential for alpha as bigger players get on board and valuation multiples expand. We are seeing this happen in the casino property sector today.

Finally, they provide diversification benefits, as their returns aren’t correlated with those of traditional REITs.

Rule #3: Avoid Externally Managed REITs

Generally, it’s best to avoid externally managed REITs. That is, REITs managed by outsiders typically working at asset management firms. These managers typically have conflicts of interest and higher G&A costs. As a result, their returns have been lower over time.

For example, several REITs managed by RMR (RMR) have been serial underperformers. This includes Service Property Trust (SVC), Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), and Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC):

That’s not to say all externally managed REITs are losers and all internally managed REITs are winners. But a general trend of underperformance among externally managed REITs can be observed over time.

Rule #4: Think like a Landlord, Not like a Trader

When you invest in REITs, you should take the mindset of a real estate investor expecting to profit off of cash flows, not market fluctuations.

Imagine that you owned a rental house in your city. Would you spend more time looking at daily sale price trends or at the rental income your property was producing? Most likely, you’d pay some attention to the value of your property, but the cash flows would be your paramount concern.

The same goes for REITs.

It’s by focusing on the cash flow that you win in the REIT space and this is why we called our REIT investment community High Yield Landlord.

Be selective and get a good deal. After that, focus on income, ignore volatility, wait patiently for long term appreciation.

Rule #5: Buy REITs Trading at Discounts to NAV

A final rule to follow when investing in REITs is to buy REITs trading at a substantial discount to NAV.

In the world of REITs, there’s a lot of disparity between cheap and expensive REITs. On the one hand, you’ve got REITs trading at big discounts to NAV, on the other hand, you have large-cap REITs that may trade at 50% premiums:

source

This is not always true, but from our experience, alpha can be earned by buying high-quality REITs trading at deep discounts to NAV.

Often they may trade at discounted valuations because of temporary issues that are solvable over time. When the issues are solved, the REIT then gets more attention from investors, leading to price gains- both in absolute terms and relative to NAV and FFO. By contrast, large-cap REITs usually have massive amounts of investor interest already, and less potential for valuation expansion.

A Closing Case Study

We can conclude our discussion of REIT investing rules by looking at one REIT that ticked all our boxes when we first recommended it.

STORE Capital (STOR)

Back in March, it was trading at a 40% discount to NAV. It also "passed the test" according to several of the other rules we’ve mentioned:

It wasn't a large-cap REIT.

It owned specialty properties.

It was internally managed.

In hindsight, it was a fantastic opportunity. Since our investment on March 18, it has more than doubled and produced 3x higher returns than the average of the REIT sector:

Data by YCharts

This was our largest holding at High Yield Landlord so you can imagine that it was a big win for us.

STOR is a perfect example of the kind of play you can make when you buy individual REITs wisely. When you focus on the five rules outlined in this article, you can get high yield, strong returns, and a high margin of safety, all in one package.