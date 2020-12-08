Investors should purchase stocks like they purchase groceries, not like they purchase perfume. Ben Graham

Two major industries undergoing evolutions right now are healthcare and data technology. Combine the two, and you'll find Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG). CHNG is solving healthcare's biggest challenges by improving patient care with workflow solutions, lowering costs by processing cleaner claims and raising payment accuracy, and increasing consumer engagement with effective tools and technologies.

Source: Company materials

Market opportunity

The healthcare market captures a large chunk of spending. Healthcare spending in the United States is estimated to be 18 percent of GDP, or over $11,000 per person, as reported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. CHNG is entrenched in this market, having facilitated over 15 billion healthcare transactions, or over one-third of U.S. healthcare expenditures in its most recent fiscal year.

A study by JAMA, a medical journal published by the American Medical Association, estimates 20 to 25 percent of spending in the American healthcare system is wasteful. CHNG seeks to purge the system of waste and estimates it has a $1 trillion market opportunity. With numbers of this magnitude, even small savings translate into immense market opportunities for CHNG.

Benefit of recurring revenue

CHNG provide services that translate into recurring revenues, currently 87 percent of its revenue is recurring, which is an attractive business model. CHNG earns just over half of its revenue and EBITDA from its Software and Analytics segment. This includes services such as revenue cycle management, which helps providers track revenue from a patient's appointment until final payment, as well as provider network management, value-based payments, clinical decision support, and risk adjustment and quality performance.

Another roughly one-third of CHNG's EBITDA comes from the Network Solutions segment via financial, administrative, clinical and pharmacy transactions, electronic payments and data services. For the most recent quarter (Q2 of Fiscal 2021), CHNG reported consolidated revenue of $756 million, down slightly from the prior year's quarter on deferred revenue impacts, as Adjusted Net Income rose to $104 million with lower interest expense on less debt outstanding. After a decline in volumes earlier this year, CHNG reports transactions are returning to pre-COVID levels, as shown below.

Source: Company materials

With expectations for volumes to return in the upcoming fiscal year, CHNG is expected to earn $1.65 per share. This equates to a forward P/E ratio of 10.8 times, very attractive for such an innovative company.

Risks to ownership

CHNG must continue to innovate in healthcare information technology to offer new solutions to customers and grow efficiencies.

It is difficult to predict long-term impacts to healthcare businesses from the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Summary

CHNG is well-positioned with its current product offerings and relationships to continue to be at the forefront of the healthcare industry's evolution. The opportunity is enormous, given how much is spent on healthcare in the United States and ripe for efficiency. It is difficult to find a company with such huge growth opportunities, but the wasteful spending allowed the healthcare industry to balloon to its current size, and the waste is exactly what CHNG can address. With a cheap forward P/E, now is likely a great time to add this innovative company to your portfolio.

