The company has not made profits since its inception in 2011, and its accumulated deficit is $140 million as of July 31, 2020.

Though its sales have increased by 53% in the quarter ended July 2020 compared to sales in the quarter ended July 2019, its operating expenses have shot up by 68%.

Cloud-based bank operating system provider nCino (NCNO) opened at $31 on July 14, 2020, and then zoomed to $104 in early September 2020. That was a whopping 335% jump in the price, but, thereafter, the stock continues to languish in the $70-85 range. NCNO was quoting at about $84 as of December 4, 2020, and I estimate that it will continue moving in a narrow range until its financials justify its price.

Investors who bet on IPOs that were launched after March 2020 struck gold, and nCino is one such IPO success story that delivered solid gains. Well, the initial hype and fancy for IPOs and tech stocks have been factored in, and now is the time for NCNO to deliver numbers.

I dug through its financials and risks, and here is what I found:

NCNO's Profitability

NCNO has reported losses ever since its inception in 2011. Its net losses for the 6-month period ended July 31, 2020, worked up to $19.4 million. The company's accumulated deficit from inception to July 31, 2020, is $140.1 million. As of July 31, 2020, the company's equity capital of $567 million has eroded to $427 million because of the accumulated deficit.

Though the company's sales rose to about $49 million in the quarter ended July 31, 2020, compared to $32 million for the same period in 2019, its current quarter's gross profit was cannibalized by its operating expenses. Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Professional Fees, which worked up to $42 million, an increase of 68% year over year. So, sales increased by 53% while operating expenses jumped 68%.

This is a metric that investors should track because if the firm has to spend heavily to generate higher sales, its profit potential can get adversely impacted in the medium term.

Cash Flows

NCNO generated positive operating cash flows of about $32 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2020. However, these positive flows were generated because of deferred revenues worth $33 million. The inference is that to generate positive operating cash flows in the medium term, NCNO has to increase its deferred revenues and its client base by spending more on sales and marketing.

The Competition

New and established players are all over the place in the bank operating systems marketplace. Established and new players like Oracle (ORCL), Infosys (INFY), and Temenos (OTCPK:TMNSF), among others, are all competing for a slice of the same pie that NCNO is after. And, many digital banking OS companies have deep pockets. Plus, new players are entering the market with unfailing regularity.

It will be interesting to track how NCNO establishes a brand and starts generating solid profits in a crowded market.

New Developments

In October 2020, Barclays (BCS) selected NCNO's bank operating system to accelerate its onboarding processes. In November 2020, 3G Capital picked up 25,000 shares of NCNO. That was the good news.

The not so great news, however, is that the company priced its secondary offering of 6.71 million shares at $72. Certain stockholders would be selling out and the proceeds would go directly to them. So, if big stockholders are exiting at $72, where does that leave new retail investors who are planning to buy the stock at its current price of about $84?

Summing Up

Before summing up, note that I do not want to get into NCNO's valuations because it is easy to estimate that the stock is currently overvalued, given the company's history of losses. At the same time, the company has recently issued shares at $72 and, therefore, any potential downside is limited.

With that said, NCNO's operating system has been named as the best in class loan origination system by the research firm Alte Matrix. The research firm recently went crazy about the analytics and reporting modules of NCNO's bank operating system. So, while NCNO has the potential, its stock price, which appreciated from $31 to $85 as of December 4, 2020, has probably already discounted a large chunk of its medium-term prospects. The hype is done with, now it is show-me-the-money time.

To attract new investors, NCNO has to improve its profitability or reduce its operating expenses - and doing either seems tough because the marketplace is very competitive. Who knows, tomorrow an established player can develop a more powerful system than NCNO's and price it cheaper. NCNO needs to break through the competition to improve profitability and cash flows. Though the company will likely keep cruising at a steady pace, I don't see exponential growth coming its way in the near term.

For these reasons, my current rating for NCNO is neutral, which I plan to review in 2021.

