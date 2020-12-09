When it comes to shareholder value creation, don't underestimate the importance of incremental growth through new products and services.

While neither will likely make a big splash, these "left field" initiatives that grow from zero could be the ones delivering above-consensus growth.

Most books written about Apple (AAPL) and its legacy center around the role of the company as a legendary product innovator and its iconic personalities – Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, Jony Ive. This romantic view of the tech giant often clashes with CEO Tim Cook and its team's pragmatic approach to delivering shareholder value, which is much more focused on execution within and expansion of the ecosystem.

On December 8, the Cupertino-based company reinforced this idea, when it unveiled one new product, the AirPods Max, and launched one new service, Fitness+. With the announcements, Apple presents an alternative path to growth in 2021 and beyond that does not rely solely on the success of one or two of its main products – top of mind, the iPhone 12.

Credit: company's website

Beefing up the wearables and services portfolios

Of the two announcements, I believe the AirPods Max to be the most relevant. Apple's venture into the over-the-ear segment follows the very successful introduction of the AirPods and AirPods Pro – two peripheral products that, I bet, few originally expected to sell 60 million units per year and rising quickly, despite the fairly rich prices. The trend is likely to have remained intact in fiscal 2020, as wearable revenues grew at the fastest pace among all of Apple's reportable segments during the period (see chart below).

Whether the AirPods Max, a hybrid home-wearable device, will experience similar levels of success remains a question mark. It strikes me as interesting, however, that the product has been priced at an eye-catching $549, a substantially higher price tag than any of the best over-the-ear headphones ranked by CNet. It is hard to believe that a top-notch consumer goods company like Apple would have missed the mark on the total addressable market and consumers' willingness to spend on its new product.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, data from multiple company reports

On the services side, I believe that Fitness+ will be less meaningful to Apple's financial performance than the AirPods Max. Not all of Apple's services have struck a chord with its users, and I have no particular reason to think that Fitness+ will be a game changer. For instance, I estimate that Apple's top three services account for at least half of total segment revenues – while other offerings, including Arcade and News+, barely make a difference to the top line. It may help the new service, however, that 2020 has been the year of remote living and home fitness, as Peloton (PTON) users and investors can attest.

Incremental improvement

The most important point to be made is not about the new headphone and fitness service specifically. Instead, the launches underscore Apple's "slowly but surely" growth strategy: upselling the existing user base, ever more loyal to the expanding ecosystem, with new products and services.

Some context here might be helpful. Apple's total revenues in fiscal 2020 reached $274.5 billion. I estimate that the $14 billion top-line increase over 2019 levels, for instance, barely covers the total revenues produced by the AirPods – a product category that did not exist until fiscal 2017.

Below is a graph that helps to further illustrate the point. Since fiscal 2014, Apple revenues have increased at a pace of about 7% per year. Of it, about two percentage points of annual growth, or more than one-fourth of the total, have come from two products that were introduced between then and now: AirPods and Watch. Not included in this number are the revenues from other, brand-new products and services that have also been unveiled.

It is precisely from these "left field" initiatives that grow from zero to, in most cases, well beyond $1 billion in annual sales in a matter of a few years that I believe Apple has its best chance of delivering above-consensus growth in the foreseeable future.

Source: D.M. Martins Research

Not sexy, but effective

Yes, eating around the edges rather than making a big splash with the introduction of revolutionary products (i.e. iPhone in 2007 and iPad in 2010) may not sound sexy. For this reason, many potential investors seeking a thrilling opportunity may feel discouraged about owning Apple stock.

But when it comes to shareholder value creation, I would not underestimate the importance of delivering incremental top-line improvement with new products and services, as Apple seems to be doing.

Beating the market by a mile Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on AAPL (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.