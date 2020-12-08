Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium December 8, 2020 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Mears - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo

Praneeth Satish

Okay. Good afternoon, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. I'm pleased to be joined by Michael Mears, who is Chairman, President and CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners. The format of this will be a Virtual Fireside Chat. Hopefully the last one, we can get back to doing this in person next year. I know, I for one, I'm getting tired of these virtual backgrounds, not even sure what this is to be honest.

But anyways, just as a reminder, if you have any questions, and you want to ask them, and we do encourage you to ask questions, please email me at praneeth.satish@wellsfargo.com. You can send your questions in at any time during the session, and I'll ask them as they come in.

In the meantime, I've got a bunch of questions prepared. So Mike, why don't we just jump right into Q&A, if that works for you?

Michael Mears

Perfect.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Praneeth Satish

Great. So, I guess, to start, maybe if you could give us an update on your refined products, system, demand trends that you're seeing, and I guess more specifically, with the unfortunate recent increase in COVID cases. How do you think that'll impact your system?

Michael Mears

Well, I'm happy to say that, at least to-date through the fourth quarter, we've seen volumes on our system that are consistent and in line with the guidance we gave back at our third quarter call.

We have seen increased lockdowns in our market area. But again, as I mentioned in our call in the third quarter, our rural areas, which make up a significant percentage of the territory we cover, really is not seeing a huge impact from the restrictions that are being put in place in various locations.

And the severity of the restrictions in the urban areas generally is less than it is, say, on the coasts. So at least to-date, we're seeing volumes in line with our expectations and consistent with our guidance in the third quarter. Clearly, that's to-date, as of today, things get worse that could change, but as of right now, they're tracking right in line with what we expected.

Praneeth Satish

Okay, great. And just kind of bouncing around here. Just turning to the Permian. You recently had a contract expiration on Longhorn, which you've allocated to your marketing group. Do you intend to ultimately contract this capacity out to a third-party, maybe under take-or-pays when fundamentals improve? Or would you keep it for your marketing group?

Michael Mears

Well, our primary objective would be to contract it. And our marketing business, we really don't view as a long-term shipper of space, if we can contract space. So we're always looking to contract space. Right now the market is pretty tough for seeking new contracts. You have basis differentials that are below levels that we or probably anyone would contract their space at.

And so, it's unlikely we'll have any new contracts in the in the near future, and we will continue to ship through that space through our marketing. I might also say that we do have contracts on Longhorn that ramp up over time. And there are substantial ramp ups that are coming in the next couple of years that will consume some of that space. So even if we did want to contract, it would be more short-term, because we have contractual ramp ups into that space coming up.

Praneeth Satish

And maybe at what rate would it make sense to lease out the capacity? Where do you think you need to see rates get to for Permian transport? And also, when do you think rates could bottom? Or have they already?

Michael Mears

I think the rates have bottomed. It's hard to see them getting any lower than where they are now. I hate to give a precise number on what we would contract space at. I think, typically speaking, $1 and above is kind of where we’d hope to be. If we were going to enter into any short-term contracts we probably -- I'd be a little more concerned on a long-term contract at that level but on short-term contracts, certainly to fill the space until the ramp up occurs that'd be kind of the number we'd be looking at. But even that's probably not actionable right now in this market. So was there a second part of your question what is that?

Praneeth Satish

No, I -- that answers it. But maybe just touching on something that you said earlier, in terms of the ramp up of contracts type of long corners, is there anything else you can say about that in terms of maybe the cadence of how that ramps up over time?

Michael Mears

We haven't spoke to the cadence. I can tell you that the average length of our contracts, a lot more six years and is about 70% of the capacity of the pipe. So there's valley’s in that trajectory and there's peaks in that trajectory, but over the next six years, that's kind of the average utilization that's currently contracted. Not including what we're moving through our marketing facility.

Praneeth Satish

Okay. And then, just looking at Permian takeaway, so you got some spare capacity for a couple years now, if you compare Corpus versus Houston as end markets, where do you see the incremental barrel going?

Michael Mears

We know there's pros-and-cons with each market. I think if the basic -- Permian Basin starts to ramp up again and market -- world market demand starts to grow and the export is -- becomes more important, that's going to attract barrels to Corpus, that doesn't mean those barrels aren't going to go to Houston, because there's certainly optionality value to take your barrel to Houston in case if there's a problem with an export market or when the logistics you've got a demand center in Houston that can absorb the barrel. So there's advantage there.

I think, the other thing to think about is, what is the expected crude oil growth profile for basins other than the Permian, because if those basins, I'm talking about the DJ, and the Bakken and others, start to decline then in -- to some extent, those barrels are going to Houston in the refining centers today, that's going to create a gap for more Permian barrels to need to go to Houston to fill that gap.

And so, given a preference we like owning pipes to Houston rather than Corpus. Not the corpus is a bad destination to go, but we think Houston is preferable for a lot of -- for the reasons I just mentioned. Our hope is that the production reaches a level where all of the pipes can operate at satisfactory utilization rates, but may that.

Praneeth Satish

Okay. And what do you think the industry can do maybe collectively to kind of help address this infrastructure over-billed prevented from happening again? And yeah, any steps to maybe kind of accelerate that path to improving rates?

Michael Mears

Well, I mean certainly the easiest solution is to see production rise. And quite frankly, the likelihood of that rising to a level that's acceptable, given the level of over-billed we have is probably quite a few years off into future. So until then, really the only solutions are to take pipes out of service or change service on pipes to different services.

It's unlikely that certainly taking a line out of service will happen without some sort of combination, mystery and combination, where it makes sense to do that. We'd look at that. We think about that. It's difficult to make those numbers work. So, there's probably nothing at least for us. It's actionable in the near future even though we continue to explore it.

As far as converting crude pipes to different services, there's probably a handful of things that people can look at there. I can tell you that we look at it. We've got some options we're looking at it. By no means are those things eminent or necessarily accessible at this point, but they may be in the future.

Again, we've got -- I hesitate to say highly contracted. But we have pipelines that are contracted at levels -- satisfactory levels to be profitable for quite some time into the future. So, we're not under an urgent need to look at data conversion to something else. But we do look at that and we are thinking about that for the future.

As far as how do we prevent this from happening again? That's a much more difficult question. I mean, it really comes down to capital discipline. And all of the players have to exercise that for that to happen. Hopefully, the industry has learned from past experience, and so we won't be in this situation again, but that's what has to happen.

Praneeth Satish

And recognizing that this might not be a near-term thing, but converting crude pipes, are you looking at conversion to other types of liquids, including NGLs or refined products? Or can you take -- can you convert a crude pipe to gas service cost effectively?

Michael Mears

Well, if we were to convert our primary focus would be into some other liquid service. And again, I don't want to give any listener the sense that there's something imminent there, but there are options that may be three, four or five years down the road that might make sense for us in that regard.

Converting a line -- a crude oil line to natural gas is doable. Obviously, it's more expensive than converting it to another liquid service because of the different kinds of pumps in compression and those sorts of things and the spacing of that. And typically speaking, many of these lines really are optimally sized for natural gas service, which doesn't mean that they couldn't be used for that purpose if they're already in the ground. But it'd be -- it's a tougher hill to climb to do a conversion to natural gas than liquids.

Praneeth Satish

Okay. Switching topics, you mentioned on the prior earnings call, your intended to hold the distribution flat in 2021, maybe pursue more buybacks? Since then the unit price has improved quite a bit. The yield is I think under 10 or up 10. How do you view now growth versus buybacks in the current environment?

Michael Mears

Well, as of right now, we still think how you argue the price is very attractive to buyback. And even at a 9% yield, we don't really look at it from the perspective of having a yield threshold to buy or use back. We really look more at what we think the intrinsic value of the company is and it a good investment to buy back equity. We certainly believe that at this point in time.

So, we still intend to keep our distribution flat next year. And we still intend to make buybacks a regular part of capital allocation. I want to make it clear; we're not saying, we've got a programmatic on that program. I'd rather I phrased it as regular that we intend to do it on a regular basis, even though we don't have any targets as to how much we're going to buy each quarter, each year. But it is going to be a regular part of our capital allocation going forward.

Praneeth Satish

Okay. And in the past, you've had mentioned or maybe toyed around with the idea of doing a special distribution, is that basically kind of -- off the drawing board for now and you're comfortable with buybacks as the method of returning more opportunistic capital to shareholders?

Michael Mears

I think that's fair to say for the foreseeable future. I don't think that it's completely off the table. If I were to envision an extreme scenario where our equity evaluation moves to a very high level, which would be very happy with, where we think perhaps it's better to pay a distribution than the buyback equity at that level, then we might consider it. We don't think we're anywhere near that right now. And it's also, with regards to – and part of that would be whether or not we think the income stream is readable and continuing to grow.

If we felt it was rather flat, maybe a special distribution would be appropriate rather than raising a distribution EBIT, which, once you do it, you're pretty much stuck at that level, at least the way we view, we don't want to have to lower distributions. But all of that’s theoretical. Right now, it's off the table, given where we're at in our program.

Praneeth Satish

Okay. And maybe just to push back a little bit on what you said, in terms of not wanting to do a programmatic buyback program. I guess, the question would be, why not? To some degree as an investor, if you put out a programmatic buyback formula, they know what they get, whereas here, it's kind of subject to various different factors. So I guess, why not? Why not do a programmatic buyback program?

Michael Mears

Well, I mean, the primary reason is we're trying to manage multiple data points here. I mean, let's start with leverage. We want to maintain a leverage profile well below four times coverage, which we think is certainly doable, as we see things right now. And in the context of our expected growth capital budget next year, I mentioned in the third quarter call, that our – is likely – the most likely scenario at the end of next year is our growth capital budget will be less than $100 million or less.

However, and it’s – which will likely create an opportunity for free cash flow above the dividend distribution and capital to buyback equity? However, if some unforeseen large capital investment opportunity that's very attractive, we're going to make itself available to us. And then we wanted to pursue, we might dial back on the buyback program in order to pay for that and to keep our leverage ratio with in line.

I'm not saying I expect that to happen. But we just, there's more flexibility with regards to our approach. We don't want to be locked in and go out and promise, we're going to do $100 million or $200 million of equity buybacks a year and then have something happen where we have to dial back on that.

I think, the message we want to send to the investors is, it is an important part of our capital allocation. At this point in time, it's probably at the top of our lists of our capital allocation. And they can expect to see that going forward.

Praneeth Satish

Okay. I guess that kind of ties into the next question here. I know the focus is on smaller bolt-on projects right now, $100 million of CapEx next year? What are some of the larger opportunities that you're evaluating? Maybe that are kind of on the fence that are fundamentals improve, that's something you might pursue?

Michael Mears

Well, let me just put a clear, that in the context of the term larger, the kinds of things we're looking at that I would put in the large category right now, that are truly actionable are probably in the $10 million to $20 million range for capital investments. So we're not talking mega projects.

And the kinds of things -- but there's a number of those that are available to us in that range. The kinds of things that are that appear to be accessible in the short-term. There's a number of things we're doing to improve supply logistics for our butane supply. When we talk about our blending margins, we’ve typically give a net number. Well in that number is a significant amount of cash -- cost, excuse me to procure and transport butane to the blending locations. So that number of projects to lower that cost, which will improve those blending margins.

We've got renewable fuels opportunities with biodiesel in particular. Actually, very few of our terminals have biodiesel blending, so that's an opportunity we're looking at. Some of our export terminals, particularly on refined product side, we're looking at some expansions there.

And then just in the broad category of logistics changes with regards to refined products, we see opportunities. One example of that is the closure of the Cheyenne refinery which creates -- has created opportunities for us to backfill that. And we think around the edges of our system, we think there are some other additional opportunities for us to do that.

Praneeth Satish

Okay. And actually, there was a question that just came in which is tied to that. So how have the recent refinery closures you touched on one and it's probably more that will happen. But do you view that as an opportunity or threat to your system, refined product system?

Michael Mears

You know it's an opportunity for our system. If you think about our system in general, it is not supply constrained. So as a refinery were to shut out within our system footprint

because of the access we have in the Gulf Coast refining complex and other refining complexes such as, West Texas and so on, we're not supply constrained.

So what actually happened is two things; one is, typically, those refineries if they were to close completely, have their own truck racks where they're loading fuel. Well, that's not happening anymore if a refinery closes. So it creates an opportunity to capture market share because of that, but it also creates a longer haul barrel, especially if the barrel needs to come from the Gulf Coast to backfill that refinery closure than it creates a longer haul barrel for our system. So we really benefit from that. Not that we wish any refineries to close. But when they do, we're prepared to fill the hole in the market -- the supply hole in the market that creates and that in almost every case it’s a net positive to us.

Praneeth Satish

And I guess, so you've just previously disclosed $50 million of cost savings and optimization opportunities, is that sustainable if we kind of get into a $50 per barrel WTI price environment, could that continue into next year?

Michael Mears

Yes. So our expectation this year for the year in total is about $25 million in savings.

On a run rate basis, we think it's about $30 million. We think within the next two years, we can get to $50 million. And all of that is repeatable and it's really not function of price of crude oil, it’s really a function of a number of things. I mean, first of all, there's the people side of it, in an environment where you go from $1 billion of capital budget down to $100 million. The support people behind all of that capital work can be reduced. And we've actually done that, we've been through that process already here. And hopefully, we're at the tail end of that.

So that's clearly imbedded in the numbers going forward. But there's a number of other things we've been focused on, power optimization, running our pipelines more efficiently, procuring equipment and supplies much more efficiently. There's a long list of things that build up to that. And, yes, we do think it's repeatable.

Praneeth Satish

Okay. Got it. And I'd be curious on getting your thoughts on the ongoing FERC Oil Pipeline Index review, whether the proposal that's out there is enough to cover your costs. Do you think the outcome is reasonable? And if not, what steps can you take?

Michael Mears

Well, at first blush, when you look at what the likely -- even the range, even on the high end of the range of what the adder might be, one situation makes a decision. The most important part of that calculation is what is PPI?

And in our view, if you look at what PPI is expected to be this year, which is very low. If not negative, then no, that PPI with the expected adder does not cover our ongoing costs growth. But that's just a one year period. I mean, next year, we don't know what PPI is going to be, as we're going through a recovery.

So we need to pay attention to that. And it's really not just a one year issue, it's a long-term issue. So we'll need to pay attention to that. What can we do, if it doesn't match our actual cost growth?

Well, first of all, two-thirds of our markets are market based. So we're not bound to the index. And we've historically tried to grow those tariffs consistent with our cost growth. And we'll continue to do that independent of what the index is.

In the one-third that is indexed and subject to that calculation, really, our only option is a cost of service filings. So if we get so far out of balance that we need to do that, that that's what we do. It's not -- we don't have a plan to do that right now.

But if you go through a sustained period where the index isn't capturing our actual cost growth. And when I say cost, I’ll be clear, its cost per barrel miles, so if you have slight declines in demand, that grows the cost per barrel number and we look at a cost of service filing, we're not opposed to doing that. We're preparing ourselves to do that, if we need to do it. We're hopeful that we don't have to.

Praneeth Satish

All right. Do you think shippers would push back on the market based side, if you increase rates faster than index, you envision pushback?

Michael Mears

Well, we've done that for a number of years. And, certainly, shippers don't like paying more than less. But if it's truly based on our actual cost history and our cost per barrel mile history, then we think we've got a good argument for doing and it's really not -- it's not impressive, if it's actually cost base.

Praneeth Satish

Okay. Another question that's come in. We have a few minutes remaining here. What are your latest thoughts on a potential C Corp conversion? Are you more or less inclined to do it, post the administration change and performance in the sector, has anything changed there in terms of your thoughts?

Michael Mears

I don't think that the change in this race at least as of right now has changed our opinion, more or less one direction or the other. Our view is still -- at this point in time, it makes more sense to stay as a partnership.

And I'm sure everyone's aware of this. I mean, the biggest fundamental question in that analysis is how large of a equity uplift, valuation uplift would we see if we convert it to a C Corp. And is that sustainable. Would that be not just a one-time blip, but a sustainable increase in valuation.

Clearly, there's -- it's very difficult to know that. But that's the most important variable to know to make the decision because we can calculate very easily what the degradation in long-term net present value of the company is, by being taxed at the corporate level versus not being taxed at the corporate level. That's a relatively easy calculation to make at various tax levels.

So, you're going to reduce your net present value of your cash flow streams, but the trade off is potentially an increase in equity valuation to offset that. Is that increased large enough to offset the negative NPV? That's the question. We continue to evaluate it. And it's not off the table, but we're not in a position to proceed with that right now.

Praneeth Satish

And I'd be curious if you can share your views on the rate of potential EV penetration in the U.S., the impact to refined products, demand gasoline demand, I guess, and maybe what steps you can take to position MMP, not just to survive, but even thrive under energy transition?

Michael Mears

Well, yeah, obviously, projecting EV penetration is a hard thing to do. And it's really going to depend at least over the next four years, as at the -- how robust the incentives are going to be from the new administration. So, I don't think we know yet that we'll see here in the next few months or a year. I will say that relative to denser urban areas or California in New York are market areas, more than likely inhabit a lower or slower penetration of electric vehicles than other areas, just given the long distances that people travel, consumer preferences in this strong electric vehicles, at least right now, in this part of the world.

Undoubtedly, that'll probably slowly change over time, as the demographics change. And the costs change. And who knows what's going to happen with the incentives. You know our first line of defense, in any events, when we look at that, we think that, this isn't a cliff, this isn't a situation where gasoline demand is going to start dropping at 10% or 20% a year going forward is nothing close to that.

All of the modeling we've done and engaged consultants who do suggest that 1% to 2% decline in gasoline per year is a possible scenario, if any penetration happens at the rate that a lot of people will think it will happen in this space, diesel demand won't drop nearly as quick, if at all, it might grow. Jet fuel demand will grow. When you put all that together, we have a manageable issue to deal with.

And again, if we're managing our tariffs on a cost per barrel oil, you have a 1% to 2% decline per year in volume. I'm not saying that's our projection, that's just, let's assume that that happens through the course of EV penetration. And it’s not just EV penetration, it’s fuel efficiency standards also, that that's certainly manageable within tariff increases to offset that.

When we look at long-term projections, if you get at 25 years or 30 years, there's still a significant amount of refined products that are moving to the system, that are still going to require this infrastructure.

I personally think it's probably never going to go to zero. You're still going to need this infrastructure long-term. It's hard for me to imagine an economy that's running 100%, electric and 0% on fossil fuels. We'll see how that plays out.

Praneeth Satish

Okay. Well, I think with that we'll – we'll stop there. And very much appreciate you taking the time to speak to us today. And hope you have a good day and productive set up meetings. Thank you.

Michael Mears

All right. Thank you.