I have been bearish on the global economy and cyclical names like Dril-Quip (DRQ) for years. The economy was a bubble looking for a pin and the pandemic performed the honors. The pandemic caused demand destruction for oil. OPEC supply cuts and Pfizer's (PFE) prospects for an effective COVID-19 vaccine have helped drive Brent oil in the $49 range. Oil traders are optimistic about future OPEC deal. Oil will likely rise once the economy reopens, which could drive more flows into equity markets and into oil services names.

In Q3 Dril-Quip reported revenue of $91 million, up 1% sequentially and down in the double-digit percentage range Y/Y. Revenue appears to have stabilized, which is a good thing. Subsea, the company's largest segment, generated revenue of $55 million, up 15% Q/Q and down 20% Y/Y. COVID-19 hurt production output amid customer requests for extensions on equipment deliveries. Subsea represented 60% of total revenue and it showed signs of life in Q3. The higher oil prices go, the more sentiment Dril-Quip's largest segment will garner.

Services revenue fell 14% Q/Q and was negatively impacted by COVID-19 disruptions and global travel restrictions. Services represented 19% of total revenue. Services and Subsea revenue will likely drive the narrative going forward.

The above chart illustrates the company's Q3 2020 revenue mix. Again, Subsea and Services represented a combined 79% of total revenue. Surface Equipment could rebound the quickest, given current oil prices. Oil may have to stay in the $70 range for a protracted period before Subsea shows any marked improvement. However, the stock could bounce on the thesis that rising oil prices will eventually lead to rising E&P.

Margins Fell

Revenue appears to have reached a trough in Q2. It would make sense for margins to show some improvement. Gross margin was 26%, flat versus that of Q2. On a dollar basis gross profit was $24 million, up 2% Q/Q. Gross margin increased due to business transformation activities and increased scale. The company has been aggressively cutting costs to offset volatile oil markets. Dril-Quip incurred $602 thousand of restructuring costs during the quarter, down from $1.6 million in Q2.

SG&A costs were $21 million, down 11% Q/Q. Workforce reductions helped drive down SG&A expense. The ability to cut SG&A expense amid a rebound in revenue helped spur EBITDA higher. EBITDA was $6.7 million, which more than doubled sequentially. EBITDA margin was 7%, up about 400 basis points versus Q2. Rising oil prices and rising revenue should drive EBITDA and EBITDA margins higher over the next few quarters.

The backlog was $222 million, down from $273 million at year-end. Quarterly revenue exceeded net bookings of $75 million. This implies the backlog will continue to erode. Eventually, revenue could face headwinds unless the company replenishes the backlog.

Solid Liquidity

It is important for oil services firms to maintain liquidity in the face of an uncertain economy. Dril-Quip finished Q3 with $359 million, down from $399 million at year-end. Working capital was $762 million, down from $783 million at year-end. Working capital appears to be robust enough to sustain the company for several quarters. Free cash flow ("FCF") through the first nine months of the year was -$15 million, down from -$2 million in the year-earlier period. Capital expenditures increased to $10.2 million. I expect management to cut capital expenditures going forward in order to buttress cash flow.

Liquidity appears to be fine for now, despite cash burn. Management has proven the ability to cut costs and retrench amid volatile oil markets. As the economy reopens, I anticipate oil prices picking up. Dril-Quip appears to be coming out of a trough, so revenue and earnings should steadily improve. DRQ has an enterprise value of $841 million and trades at 27x run-rate EBITDA (last four quarters). The company's earnings have been depressed due to the pandemic. Rising oil prices, rising business activity and E&P in the oil patch should drive earnings higher over the next few quarters. This implies DRQ could grow enough to justify its current enterprise value.

Conclusion

DRQ is down over 25% Y/Y due to volatile oil markets and a compression in its trading multiple. The stock will likely track broader markets. I rate DRQ a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.