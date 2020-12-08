VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Raymond James Technology Investors Conference December 8, 2020 3:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Sanjay Poonen - Chief Operating Officer, Customer Operations

Richard Gu - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Robert Majeck - Infrastructure software analyst at Raymond James

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Robert Majeck

Great. Looks like we are live. Everyone welcome back. I'm Robert Majeck, infrastructure software analyst at Raymond James. It’s day two of our Tech Conference and I’m excited to be here with VMware. So with us here today, Sanjay Poonen, Chief Operating Officer, Customer Operations and Richard Gu, Investor Relations.

So Sanjay joined VMware in 2013 and he’s responsible for worldwide sales, services support, marketing and alliances. And he’s also responsible for security strategy. So I’ll be leading a fireside chat today. But I do want to try and keep this session interactive, so please if you have any questions, just email me at robert.majek@raymondjames.com or try and use the chat window on the top left corner there and I’ll try and weave your questions into the conversation.

So before we begin, I do need to start with the forward-looking statements, so statements made in these discussions, which were not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements based upon current expectations, actual results could differ materially from those projected due to a number of factors, including those referenced in VMware's most recent SEC filings on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K.

So Sanjay and Richard, thanks for joining us today. Maybe to start off, can you just talk about the IT spending environment today, on the last call you mentioned some longer sales cycle and larger on-premise deals and we’ve also heard that now from some other vendors in this space. Kind of just, if you can just help us understand the mind-set enterprise customers are in right now and how they are approaching and perhaps prioritizing their on-premise spend?

Sanjay Poonen

Yes, Robert thank you for having us here. I’m delighted to talk to the audience. And from our perspective, when we look at the IT spending priorities, we still continue to believe digital transformation is alive and well and customers want to move more to digital type of processes to connect with their customers, their consumers, lower their supply chain cost, that’s alive and well. And if we really get through the recession and even parts of the pandemic type pandemic digital technologies are at the core of driving some of those core innovations.

And secondly, we see a faster move to the cloud. Cloud is certainly a key topic where we’re seeing customer sales and I might pause someone on what I’m doing with the on-premise world day centers will come back to that as we the economies recovers but we are certainly going to accelerate our move to the cloud. And then, sort of this work from anywhere concept which is primarily one that relates to the experience of employees and their security. Those two or three priorities we continue to see some acceleration on.

And the question then is when we talk to our customers about their on-premise spend primarily in the data centers and related areas, it’s not like we’ve heard a student volume that -- collapse my data centers and all of those disappeared in the cloud. If anything we’ll start to say, listen, customers understand there's a private cloud and a public cloud in the world of hybrid cloud means you get the best out of both. And there will be an appropriate refresh; they'll need at the right point in time to invest in a private cloud of software oriented investments. And VMware stands to benefit from that. And then edge is also a use case now, where we're seeing retailers more compute, storage, networking, moving to the edge.

So as this continuum of private cloud, public cloud and edge cloud settles itself, post pandemic, and the recovery of GDP growth, we want to stand, strong to be able to get as much of the capital spend, or sort of OpEx type of spend, from customers in any of that continuum.

And certainly, as customers accelerate, because we're going to capture that, as they continue to maintain and feed their data centers will capture that, the movement of the edge will capture that. And then on top of all of this is this workforce anywhere phenomenon. So Robert, that's what we reinforced on our earnings call a few weeks ago. And that's what we continue to see as we prepare for the next calendar and fiscal year.

Robert Majeck

Great, that's a great start. I want to try and parse that a bit if I can, Sanjay. So on the last earnings call, you did talk about the strength of the Q4 pipeline, kind of suggesting that you were seeing some recovery, and perhaps implying that that we'd see on-premise licensed revenue bottom in Q3, just kind of what updates can you share with investors on that front specifically?

Sanjay Poonen

Yes, we talked about sort of a swoosh, as opposed to a V or U if you think about like the Nike symbol. And that represents for us the way in which we're thinking about a hopeful, recovery. We obviously track GDP growth in all of the key countries, and in many countries, it's negative, but we think that both IT and then software inside IT should be able to lead the economy back into growth. And certainly as the vaccine comes, and people get more comfortable with the parts of the economy reopening and recovering, that should hopefully bode well. And that gives us all of the confidence to be able to say we should see continued growth and subscription and SaaS, we've seen that through the course of this year, 39%, 40%, 40 plus percent growth and subscription and SaaS. In fact, in Q3, our subscription and SaaS revenue was higher than our license revenue. So that should and I remember the days when I think it was 24%, 25% of revenue in Q3. I remember the day is not that long ago when it was single digits as a percentage of revenue.

So, we continue to see this growth to the SaaS smile. And what we have to do is balance both of these motions while continuing to grow the company profitably. One is, making sure we are there and for customers who need our investments in their private cloud and edge clouds. And those are going to be on-premise, license maintenance, but then also taking advantage of the acceleration to the cloud. And also these newer solutions where we are optimized for cloud centric models, whether it's security workspace anywhere, we've kind of been moving that towards a SaaS motion.

So I think as we look at it, we'd like to see ourselves going cloud first in any place where there is market demand for a SaaS solution, even offering subscription models for some of our perpetual license models where that exists. But then for customers who need our perpetual license and maintenance models, we have that available to all three of those will be available SaaS, subscription and license. And then we have to manage this portfolio carefully based on what customers need for their future buying.

There's certainly a stickiness and a long term benefit to having subscription and SaaS, it's the right thing long term for us and for customers. That's certainly where the markets motioning. But we do believe there will be customers who still need appropriate license and maintenance that we will offer.

Robert Majeck

Great, yeah, so you've already kind of touched on my next question here. But maybe if you could just elaborate further. I mean, part of the success that you're having this year, you're probably still going to end up at a high single digit growth rate is because of the subscription in SaaS business. So can you just talk a little bit more about the VCPP program and your cloud partnerships, whether that's VMware cloud on AWS, or or as your VMware solution, and just maybe just touch on the importance of those in an increasingly iconic cloud based infrastructure environment?

Sanjay Poonen

Yes, Robert, for the first time, we actually gave some color on that total business we call VMware cloud. And we said it's about a billion dollar ARR, business. So that's, a sizable business. And they're not many companies in the world that have a billion dollar ARR. So when we think about the All Things cloud, clearly, we've had several years of building out VMware, cloud insights, service providers, cloud providers, and these are examples like Rackspace and IBM cloud, OVH in Europe and then many telcos in the world that have built cloud businesses in that specific locale because the public cloud may not be relevant to all countries and in many cases you have country specific cloud specific regulated needs.

And so this has been a really good business for us. It's allowing us to kind of take advantage of rental model for many, many years, and recognize revenue in a more radical fashion. That's kind of the BCP business. And there's 4000 plus providers who we care and feed and we ensure that they are successful taking more than just vSphere initially was just vSphere. But now, often a food cloud foundation stack in many cases, they're also betting with us in EUC and offering workspace offerings to our customers. So that will continue.

But now what's happened in the last few years is a couple of bigger cloud providers have now emerged, with some really nice momentum behind them later led by Amazon, we decided to name Amazon our preferred public cloud vendor. And we've seen the VMware cloud and AWS really growing momentum. We've talked about it having triple digit growth, the customer case studies that have been visible and talking of VMworld, like Freddie Mac and IHS market, and a number of other kind of key customers, their use cases are very compelling, whether it's for disaster recovery, whether it's for data center consolidation, moving some of those mission critical applications into the cloud.

And now what's also happened is the Amazon Salesforce is working with VMware to push customers, telling them you'll see this on the Amazon and the web as a web VMware website. If you have a VMware workloads sitting on vSphere, the best place for it is VMware cloud and AWS. And Andy, Jassy in his keynote last week talked about the 400% ROI benefit, you're getting a significant lower cost of ownership of VMware cloud in AWS, that was an IDC study that he quoted. So we're seeing really good synergy of both teams doing that.

And then, we've seen the other cloud providers also come alongside and we talked about an example. Chevron with Azure, VMware Solutions, and Google is coming on strong and Oracle. And our goal is to be the indispensable hybrid cloud provider for all of these public clouds. And then, of course, the other 4000 odd cloud providers.

So we see that entire motion of VMware cloud, remember, I said it's a billion dollar ARR type business, continuing to have momentum, as workloads make their way from the best floor possible place in the private cloud or edge cloud, potentially into the public cloud or some managed cloud from those providers.

Robert Majeck

In light of your traditional on-premise focus, just what are the sales incentive, sales incentive programs in place, or perhaps, initiatives that you're contemplating just to facilitate the accelerate transition to subscription and SaaS?

Sanjay Poonen

Yes, Robert, one of the things to remember is that you can always dial and tweak Salesforce. And I've done that both at VMware and SAP based on what, what you want to really be offering solutions and services and products to what a customer wants to eat. I mean, you could offer a price of anything you want. But if the customer doesn't want non-veg food, but wants vegetarian, it doesn't matter. You could have anything. So the most important thing is to offer your solutions and we began doing that with some of our services years ago. For example, you take end user computing. We acquired AirWatch, six years ago; we had a choice of buying AirWatch, or MobileIron. AirWatch was cloud and MobileIron was on-prem. And we saw the world of end user computing and digital workspace moving to the cloud. So we made that acquisition began the radical transformation of end user computing and workspace one, as we call it to be SaaS first, okay, not SaaS only, but SaaS first.

And that's become one of the leading solution with a subscription and SaaS revenue type of stream. Now, we're excited about that potential, but we lead with a SaaS. And then as we added more to that entire, capability set, including security, we acquired SaasS type of companies, carbon black, and we've got acquired an on-prem endpoint security. But we saw this moving to the cloud. And they were an example of a leading cloud endpoint and workload security company.

And then the organic investments we've made. We've also done that. VMware cloud and AWS is kind of like that same VMware cloud foundation. It's like an HCI, or software defined data design data center, optimized to run bare metal in Amazon or Azure, and so on, so forth. That's a SaaS type of solution.

But then where a SaaS solution is not relevant, we're also going to offer subscription offerings, a good example of subscriptions Tanzu. Even prior to us moving into that space, pivotal was leading their offerings with subscription offerings on-prem. And that's a much more radical scheme. It's good for customers, they kind of pay as they use it. We are able to recognize it more rapidly. So that became a sizable subscription piece of it on-prem and some of that will also be SaaS.

But that said, there's some elements of NSX and HCI that are on-prem. So once we see what the customers are buying, then we could tune our compensation schemes to dial up with multipliers with whatever have you right, but you don't want to do any of those sort of sales incentives if you don't have a clear idea of where the customer is headed.

So we've been able to use incentives like multipliers and spiffs, and so on and so forth, to incentivize customers to move subscription and SaaS, we want to do it. But it's because we see customers moving in that direction. And we'll continue to do that every year, dial up certain spiffs and incentives for where customers are buying, but not do that in a way that's disincentivizing, our Salesforce to sell a particular solution. And that's where customers are headed, both in the subscription SaaS world, as well as the on-premise license world.

Robert Majeck

Maybe just building on that it's clear that you're transitioning the business towards subscription and SAAS, can you just maybe go a step further, just help investors kind of understand the linearity in scooper that progression over the next few years?

Sanjay Poonen

I think if you look at the past. I mean, I said earlier, it was not that long ago, that that subscription, SaaS as a percentage of our total revenue was like 79%. I remember giving us the dental pack and stocking internally that we were really good of secret goal were subscription and SaaS was double digit 11%, 12%, and then 20%. And here we are this year, it's 24%, 25%.

So I think that that you could see over a period of time, that's become as our total revenue has gotten bigger, as a percentage of revenue. This has also grown a lot of that organically. But some of that also in organically to the acquisitions was that. I think that that will continue. I can't predict exactly what percentage of revenue will be in a few years. But I expect that to continue to be a good part of our total revenue. And then what we're also starting to do is offer subscription options. You've seen this now, where in addition to perpetual license for some of those products, we're now starting to offer subscription offerings, customers want that because it's sort of more pay as you go, it fits a little bit of their consumption type buying patterns. And in cases like that, then if customers want that we may incentivize subscription, and we may even take certain products off a perpetual license to offer that in subscription. We reserve that right to make those decisions based on what we see happening in the market.

It may be a long time before VMware completely has no perpetual license and only subscription offerings. But we certainly will start to see many of our solutions orient. And then we also are looking for ways by which we can accelerate customer success. Remember that one part of this is the licensing subscription motion that a sales team might be pursuing. But you equally have to be, concerned about how consumption happens. In the old license world and I spent a good part of my life even before VMware and SAP, you could sell the product and then expect that size of somebody else to implement it. But you got the whole license almost sort of a TCP upfront in a booking. Here, you have to care about consumption, because that's now how you recognize revenue.

So we've begun to invest in customer success teams offer offerings like success 360, now that you'll start to hear from us, that's a entire motion of our consulting team, our support team, and a new team we've set up called customer success, that bring together subscription offerings for services that allow these solutions that we have sold in subscription SaaS like VMware cloud on AWS, or workspace one or carbon black or Tanzu to be successful at the point of customer. That's equally important. And as we do that, we think we will not just have more growth of subscription SaaS, but also satisfied customers during that process.

Robert Majeck

Maybe just switching gears here. It's been a little over a year since the acquisition of carbon black. I remember being surprised for a minute when you announced it, but then it clicked for me kind of it makes sense just given all the control points that you already have. Can you just kind of remind us about the strategic value for you kind of consolidating security with the other spend that you garner?

Sanjay Poonen

Yes, Robert, I think several people were a little bit surprised. But then when they went when they heard our kind of our strategy, and you know, Pat, and I had been talking at RSA conferences, so for those who've been following us, and our speeches, it probably wasn't a complete surprise. I'm not going to go over the full security strategy discussion here in the interest of time, but I'd encourage any of your listeners, if you go to YouTube, or you follow me on LinkedIn, you can listen to a 15 minute pitch off our security strategy. And that's basically the picture I give the chief security officer is very, fairly extensive, and it's complete in its strategy. But the highlight of it is, we think that this is a fragmented space. There's been no one vendor that's built a huge security business that's connected network security with endpoint and workload security with cloud security.

These have all remained very fragmented, 5000 vendors, and I often use this description, it's like going to a doctor and she tells you what to stay healthy. You got to have 5000 tablets. That's not how you stay healthy. The way you do it is you make it part of your diet. You eat your vegetables, your proteins, your fruit, your drink your water, and then you may have three to five supplemental vitamins, not 5,000. And we think secured and the same way has to become more zero trust or intrinsic part of platforms. So what platforms do we have, is what we start. We have vSphere, 85 million virtual machines of the world. That is a platform. Well, let's make security more intrinsic there. What's another platform? NSX, 80 million virtual switches. Well, that's become a really successful platform with 20,000 customers. Let's make security more intrinsic there. We have tens of millions of Workspace ONE endpoints that are managing laptops, tablets, phones, let's make security more intrinsic there.

So with those three or four core control points, we began to start to innovate. So we talked last year about our security business being a $1 billion business, about 20,000 customers now, I mean, some of that was as of last year. But we feel very good now about taking that and investing more. So in network security, we're adding to NSX, a lot more security to move beyond just data center networking, there are firewalls and load balancing to SD-WAN and Secure Access Service Edge. And there will probably kind of overlap compete some with Cisco and Palo Alto, and others, and customers have to look at our software centricity, our full stack and make a bet on us, because we're differentiated there.

Then you get to the endpoint and workload security, you don't see any of those vendors, you see a different group of vendors. Symantec, and CrowdStrike, again respectful vendors, but it's not the network security guys. And our view is that we could be almost like Palo Alto and CrowdStrike in one company, best of breed, the threats coming from either the network or the endpoint, you got to do both well. And there's not been a company that's done both well, really well. And now the endpoint for us is not just a laptop, it's also the workload on a server, where we have vSphere. So if you listen to that pitch, what we've done is now was kind of set up and accumulated best of breed assets in their own right, that are credible and the top right, for example, Magic Quadrant, if you pick up the SD-WAN Magic Quadrant, VeloCloud is top right. Many of the other firewall vendors are now getting that space, but they're number three, four or five of the space, we're number one.

So we feel very good about our portfolio, and the interconnectivity we're bringing between them, we just have to execute to take this $1 billion security business to be three to five times that size. And nobody has done that. So far. We think that's a tremendous opportunity for a vendor with the R&D muscle, their go-to-market muscle is the sixth largest software company to do that well. And if we do that, well, it will become one of the key vectors that allows VMware to grow from 11 billion to 20 million one day.

Robert Majeck

That's great, Sanjay. So, maybe can we just talk about the EUC business? You had a lot of growth there early in the year when COVID started? We saw a little bit of a slowdown this past quarter. Just how should we think about that business going forward into next year?

Sanjay Poonen

Yes. I think, Robert, there's sort of two aspects to it. We first off, have continued to innovate to make that product, the best against standalone vendors, whether it's in the virtual desktop space, against companies like Citrix in the management space, Mobileye and Blackberry, some components of Microsoft. It's very fragmented. And the first thing that happened with COVID was customers came to us and said, we want to accelerate virtual desktops. One bank was, I think, in the process of replacing VMware -- sorry, Citrix with VMware and add 20,000. desktops and then decided to roll out 200,000 in two weeks when they would have probably taken maybe two years to fully do that. So they accelerated.

Now, we haven't. If they were in the replacement cycle, they continued that. But we haven't seen. People aren't going to do replacement cycles of VMware versus Citrix in this. I think the rising tide as both companies do well. But we feel like that as it ends, we think we will get back to virtual desktops being one part of that portfolio. And our goal is certainly to take share as the pandemic kind of settles down. And we continue to modernize people's workplace with virtual desktops being one component. But the entire aspect of Workspace ONE, which is a much more redo your management platform, redo security aspects of it, and maybe shed some legacy technologies that you may have had in the past.

There is no technology that can manage and secure those laptops, tablets and phones. Because in the post PC World, it's not just a Microsoft device. In the past, you could have done that with SCCM for a Windows centric laptop. But now with an Apple device, meaning iOS or Mac, a Google device, meaning Android or Chrome, or Microsoft laptop, maybe a Dell Windows laptop, you need a Workspace ONE to do that well. Now, some of those transformational projects may have said listen, I've got other things to worry, but I'll get back to that once the pandemic eases. We believe that will continue. But we're also doing now as we come back post the pandemic and people invest. So taking Workspace ONE to a much broader platform than just experience in management security.

We think this whole idea of work from anywhere requires what Gartner calls, Secure Access Service edge. So we're adding network secuirty components from SD-WAN and secure web gateways and VPN into a holistic solution. And imagine we call that workspace anyway, or something like that, that will be the sequel to Workspace ONE that allows us to even put more wood behind that arrow of what Workspace ONE is, as customers come back to invest more in the modernization of their workplace. So that's what we've been talking about the customers. We think we still got a compelling product, all of the analysts rankings put us on top right. We just need to ensure that as customers come back to transforming their workforce type technologies that we have front and center of their spending, and we're going to work very hard to continue to innovate on all aspects of the modern workplace.

Robert Majeck

So, I saw that you recently decided to end easy perpetual licenses effective May next year. Is there any specific driver behind that change? Or is this just a part of your continued shift towards a more ratable and recurring revenue model? And if so, what other businesses can we expect? Are you're going to remove perpetual license on that?

Sanjay Poonen

Yes. I think, we're always looking for ways. Listen, customers come to us and said, we want more ratable, consumption oriented, maybe we don't want to necessarily buy upfront. The idea of consumption, subscription economy was part of the reason people move to cloud. So that request really came from customers. We want more ratable schemes. And we find that, if that's where they're headed, we certainly can make that happen. And to us, you can satisfy perpetual customer with an appropriate OpEx need to, you just need to explain to them why this is better for them long term, and the cloud centricity of it allows them to get those updates better, and the rest of the economy and their alternatives in that market are also moving in that direction.

So all of our alternatives, for example, for Horizon are also moving to a subscription. In some cases, many of those competitors have removed perpetual licenses. So, we think we will continue to evolve that. This is all part of the continued trend of VMware being close to our customers, offering their best solutions, and then making sure we don't -- I mean, obviously, at some point in time, you want to not just be a strip mall of every possible incantation. We want to orient our products a lot more towards the cloud, and where the world is headed, which is cloud consumption, cloud usage, that's -- and that allows us to be even more streamlined in the R&D. And quite frankly, once you're kind of in that subscription and cloud motion, we could actually help the customer, because we can proactively detect what they're using, offer them customer success, recollecting telemetry, the chances of things going wrong, are much lower, when we can actually help them as opposed to just handing them off a product they implemented it. It's done through either our consultants or third party consulting firm. So, long-term, we think this is the right thing to do it. We will certainly evaluate similar decisions in other areas. But we felt in this area of virtual desktops, it was the right decision for us. It was an actually fit a little bit of what we were already doing with Workspace ONE.

Robert Majeck

Great. And in my mind, and correct me if I'm wrong, Sanjay. I mean, there's really been two kind of key debates around VMware. One, is the discussion around the importance of your platform as the world shifts away from on-premise towards cloud. And you've proven how resilient your platform is in a hybrid multi cloud world. And the second being containers and the impact that could have on vSphere. So, as a result, you've acquired pivotal. You move to quick to monetize on containers. You're introduced to the Tanzu offering to kind of help customers, build, run and manage their Kubernetes controlled container applications. And I think Pat recently made the comment about paving the world with Tanzu. So could you maybe just build further on that point, and help investors understand the importance of these initiatives? And VMware has value in an increasingly container focused world?

Sanjay Poonen

Yes. When I joined the company in 2013, now, I guess, seven years ago, I told Pat, the two threats to VMware were Amazon and Docker. Okay. And the first one, we changed from a headwind to a tailwind and the cloud piece, I mean, if you think about vSphere, those are the two threats, cloud and containers to a virtual machine. We really turned and the sequel of vSphere into the cloud is VMware cloud on AWS. And that business is now doing really well. And who would have thought. I think the Amazon VMware partnership will go down history as an incredible strong partnership. If you listen to Andy Jassy's speech last week, the only tech partner he talked about was VMware. So that's good.

And the second one containers, I mean, it's sort of like, Docker disappeared, not because we kind of took the head off Docker. Kubernetes and Google did in some senses with the open source movement called Kubernetes. So, I really think we're now on the right side of history are basically embracing cloud and containers. Those are the three - 2Cs [ph] that are either going to add more fuel to vSphere, or cannibalize it or destroy it. And I think that we have to continue to take our roots, which is virtual machines, and vSphere and all of that incredible franchise that got this company born 20 years ago, and move that increasingly. They're certainly saying, vSphere are roots, we're going to offer that, but we're going to help you get to the cloud, and help you get to the container. So the cloud part we've talked about at length during this discussion. The container parts important, because we think maybe every virtual machine may spawn 10 containers.

And if we really kind of been successful with 20 years of creating 85 million virtual machines, maybe they'll be five times that number, maybe they'll be 10 times that number, even in 50 million containers, VMware ought to play a leading role in that container revolution. And if we don't some other companies, well, either the public clouds or Red Hat. So I think there's a wake up call two, three years ago to really embrace containers. We began to ask ourselves, how do we do that? We really liked this company, Heptio. Heptio was started by the founders of Kubernetes, who left Google and started this company. And a lot of Braintrust of Kubernetes were Heptio. We acquired that company. Two gentlemen, Craig McLuckie and Joe Beda, who were the founders of Kubernetes came with that. And with that came a Braintrust of Kubernetes that could help us. They are active at [indiscernible] we become one of the top one two contributors to Kubernetes open source. And now that mindshare exists within VMware and in the open source community. That's good.

Secondly, we went to this company, we had spun out of VMware in our portfolio of pivotal and said, listen, we got to work on this together, because we can't have you talking about Cloud Foundry and us talking about Kubernetes and people feel this at odds with each other. Let's come together initially was a partnership. And then we brought them inside the fall last year. And now there's one mission, the mission is Tanzu. The open source platform in our chassis, so to speak, is Kubernetes. And we now have the braintrust of these, incredible Heptio people, incredible pivotal people. We've had Red Hat people who want to join us also in that motion. And now we're really focused on containers, and app modernization as priority number one. And we think that that could be a tremendous sort of second, third, fourth act for VMware as the container revolution. drives microservices, and extends our brand then into not just the infrastructure buyers, but also the developers. And that's something we have to work at. It's not like developers were the key audience that VMware appeal to.

So we have now had events, SpringOne is an example of event that we have that came from the pivotal route, but the Spring communities incredible. We have today -- we're tracking between Bitnami and Spring about 5 million developers that we have access to between those two communities. We had a record number of attendees to SpringOne. And you're going to see us really take that Tanzu proposition, make it relevant to developers and kind of the way they build line of business apps, but also take saplings of Tanzu and Kubernetes and put it into vSphere. And that was the project we announced earlier this year called Project Pacific. And then we'll have a volume motion of Kubernetes and containers going with vSphere. And then a value of motion, which are much bigger deals that are transformative that we've seen, for example, the Space Force and Air Force deal.

These are very large, transformative projects that Pivotal now Tanzu have been at the crux and if you came to some of our conferences, whether it's VMworld or SpringOne, some of these customers were talking glowingly about the impact we're starting to have with them in this modern app container revolution. So, it's early days. We think we're just in the first or second inning around this container revolution. We stand to really hopefully gain from containers now becoming relevant in the data centers, private cloud, in the public cloud, but also edge. We've seen some incredible use cases now paving that path of Tanzu into edge use cases. Retailers are asking, okay, I want to run Tanzu now on top of your cloud foundation in an edge use case. Can you do that? Absolutely we can. Telcos are asking us, in almost edge use cases that are related to their network 5G or open RAN, in the partnership we announced with DISH. So containers are now becoming very pervasive to almost everything VMware is doing. And by the way, even in security.

One of the key things we heard from Chief Security Officers were Carbon Black was pretty good for endpoints and workloads. But what are you doing in containers. So we acquired a company six months ago named Octarine, that's one of the leading of great Israeli company that's doing container security, dynamic runtime analysis better than anybody else. We brought them in, and that's going to show up on the Carbon Black platform end of this year. So we're thinking about that. And I think that container religion has really pervaded now all of VMware.

Robert Majeck

Just as a follow up question on the topic for our audience here. Can you just elaborate on the value of putting a container on a VM rather than running that container bare metal? Just kind of what are the pros and cons of each approach? And is that something that customers already understand? Or do you have to educate customers?

Sanjay Poonen

Yes. I think it's a really good question. First off, we've done plenty of studies. If you go to our website, you can read studies done. I think by Forrester or IDC, that showcased that there was a TCO and an ROI benefit of running our container platform Tanzu and in many cases. But let's look at the world's largest container platforms today and how they run. Google, when they're using containers runs on VM. I think almost 90%, 95% of OpenShift customers run on vSphere. So there's a myth that the virtual machine is a tax, it's not. In fact, you're able to get all the benefits of management and security, all of that stack of things that a VM does, you get for free, and containers sort of dominant, almost like a container on a ship. The ship is the VM and the containers are -- the containers on top of that you get all of that benefit, as opposed to having to reinvent that from scratch.

Then the remaining question is, is there a tax in performance? Is there a tax in cost? There's no tax in performance. We been in fact been able to get containers running on VMs as good or better in terms of their performance. And then cost quite frankly, if you were to redo all of that infrastructure for containers, it'd be a higher TCO. So we've been able to show customers no degradation in performance, a better TCO. And this is the ideal architecture. Will there still need to be some use cases of container on bare metal? Maybe, yes. And we will certainly adapt where needed there. But we think the bulk of the world will run containers on VMs. And we've been talking to customers about that. They embrace it. They see it. Sometimes, we have some of our competitors will throw fund [ph] that saying you don't need it largely, because they're trying to marginalize our hypervisor business. But that's not the case when we even point to what Google does. So listen, we play it out. And the good news is, as customers start to see this, the large customers who are big, virtual machine shops are starting to also use containers on top of vSphere or on top of VCF. And then as we put Tanzu into vSphere itself into the Hypervisor into a core, I think people are beginning to see how this is not an either or discussion. It's an end discussion. So I think that that will play out. And it's not just us, the other big vendors are also doing the same.

Robert Majeck

Great. And if, as investors look into next year, you're guiding for revenue will grow high single digit. What will it take for the business to return to double digit revenue growth? Or in other words, how achievable is it if that's where it kind of investor sets their expectations for next year?

Sanjay Poonen

Yes. I think, listen, there's a bunch of balancing factors that we have to keep watching. We are in many countries in the world still in a recession. And we're going to watch very closely GDP. But GDP growth will -- I think be accelerated by tech and software and SaTech [ph], faster acceleration to the cloud. We're balancing out the subscription SaaS growth with a little bit of what's happening in the license side of us. So we'll watch that very closely. Our goal continues to remain building a profitable growth company. So both balancing the top line growth and the operating margins very much a key to us. And as we continue to come on the other side of the SaaS smile as we've talked about it, we expect that both of those things should continue to accelerate. How long that takes? We don't know. And we'll just keep watching that quarter by quarter, year by year. But we think we're well into that transformation. That's a good thing. The good news is we embrace this pandemic as a way of moving faster to the future, and accelerating some of these moves that VMware needed. The best time to do a reinvention or transformation is when you're going through some aspects of a world crisis, as opposed to saying, we'll wait.

So I think we feel good looking back at this year that we embraced some of these things we need to move faster the cloud, move faster the workforce anywhere. And if we continue to build the best product, our goal -- at the company is always been these two engines, build the most innovative product in a category as assessed by us and by analysts. And then be obsessed about customer satisfaction. We do that the revenue growth will come.

Robert Majeck

Great. And we're almost out of time here. So we just have a minute left. So I'll make this the last question. Can you just talk more about your partnership with Dell, kind of where you work together with that most? And how that relationship could change if Dell ever divest itself of the VMware stake?

Sanjay Poonen

We're very excited about the Dell partnership. I think quite frankly, the Dell EMC partnership got better with us after Michael acquired EMC and we became part of the Dell Technologies family. Last three, four years, we work very closely together and joint accounts. In many cases and the biggest question were Dell and VMware together. We work as one team showing up together fantastic relationship with Michael Jeff Clarke scandal, it's all it's all goodness. And irrespective what happens post this 13D process, Dell will continue to be a strong partner for us. And that I don't see that changing one bit because we built not just a partnership but engineered solutions. For example, VxRail, or Workspace ONE or Workspace ONE and Carbon Black on DELL laptop. So both on server storage and their client solutions there’s lots of very nice, good gravitas of engineering solutions that we will continue to accelerate.

That said, we remain sort of a Switzerland type of company. We've embraced and Michael has been supportive of it, embracing the public cloud in partnering with Amazon. And with Azure and Google, whether or not that ends up benefiting a Dell workload sitting on a Dell server or not. He said what's good for VMware is good for Dell. So our view is that we know we will continue to do what's right by Dell, they'll continue to be a top partner of ours, we continue to look forward to expanding our partnership with companies like Amazon and Azure, then also the private cloud hardware vendors. We've, if a customer has HP Servers, and EMC Storage, or Dell servers and NetApp storage, okay, we have to help those customers because they in all those pieces need VMware.

So we continue to look forward to being that Switzerland type of company, one of the best independent software companies that's relevant to any infrastructure in the on-prem world, server storage, networking, any infrastructure in the cloud world, Amazon, Azure, Google, and then any kind of device infrastructure, Apple, Google, Microsoft. And at the middle of all of those on-premise cloud or device lies VMware. And I think that proposition only gets potentially stronger. You know, potentially, in the scenarios that have been discussed, post a 13D.

Robert Majeck

Great. We’ll end on that. So thanks for the time Sanjay and Richard, and thanks everyone for dialing in. Hope everyone stays home and healthy.

Sanjay Poonen

Thank you very much for that. And best wishes to all of our listeners.