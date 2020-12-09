The chipmaker's growth trajectory is intact, and investors may want to stay invested in the name.

Investing forums are rife with debates around Nvidia’s (NVDA) future prospects of late. The company reported a strong set of Q3 results on November 18, but its management’s relatively soft Q4 guidance triggered slowdown-related concerns and prompted a few market commenters to conclude that the stock doesn’t have any more upside. In this article, I want to debunk this line of reasoning and discuss how the company’s sales are far from plateauing and that its shares still have plenty of upside in store.

What Happened Exactly?

To put things in perspective, Nvidia topped the Street’s revenue and EPS estimates in Q3. Its revenue for the period rose 57.1%, coming in at $4.73 billion, and this outperformance was in line with my prior expectations. The company also registered record data center revenue of $1.9 billion (up 162% year over year) during the quarter, and its top brass attributed the growth to production ramp of A100 cards, growing Mellanox business and record T4 card shipments. Essentially, its data center revenue accounted for about 40% of the overall top line during Q3.

But that’s where it gets interesting. The chipmaker’s management guided for this data center revenue stream to slightly decline in Q4. Here’s the relevant excerpt for your reference:

We expect data center to be down slightly versus Q3… Our networking, our Mellanox networking is expected to decline meaningful quarter-over-quarter as sales to that China OEM will not recur in Q4, though we still expect the results to be growth of 30% or more year-over-year. The timing of some of this business therefore shifted from Q4 to Q3, but overall H2 is quite strong... And as we look forth into Q1 of April, we’re going to take this a quarter at a time and provide thoughts and guidance for that once we turn the corner to the new fiscal year.

In other words, this marginal decline in data center revenue is merely because one of Mellanox's customers pulled forward its purchases from Q4 to Q3, and it's now taking a breather for Q4. It didn't abandon Mellanox altogether, contrary to what the bears might lead us to believe. This suggests that the chipmaker’s growth trajectory is just tempering for a few weeks.

Yet, market commenters have expressed their concerns around the sustainability of Nvidia’s overall growth momentum. For instance, fellow SA contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira recently penned an article noting that the stock may not have much upside from current levels in light of a soft data center revenue guidance for Q4. But I beg to differ.

Addressing Concerns

For starters, the data center-related sales moderation seems to be merely a channel inventory digestion issue at this point. It’s routine for hardware manufacturing firms to experience variations in demand cycles; these transitory slowdowns usually last from anywhere between a few weeks to a few quarters.

Going by management’s remarks, Mellanox's sales tempering seems to be driven by purchase trends of one customer. This doesn’t point towards an overall loss of competitive positioning or growth momentum. So, while the soft near-term guidance may be of interest to short-term traders, it shouldn’t be a cause of concern for Nvidia's investors who have a long-term time horizon.

It’s also worth noting that Mellanox, which is a major contributor behind this tempered data center revenue guidance, accounted for only 10% of Nvidia’s overall revenue in the first three quarters of FY21. Any slowdown in this relatively small revenue stream is unlikely to have a catastrophic impact on the company’s overall growth momentum, and it might just amount to a momentary blip on consolidated sales growth figures. Besides, new launches in data center (A100) or gaming-focused cards (RTX 30-series) could also gain sales momentum in Q4 and offset the weakness in Mellanox’s results.

Another going concern is that Nvidia’s data center results were dismal when we exclude the sales contribution from Mellanox. After all, the company’s data center revenues in Q3 did surge by 162% year over year, thanks to its Mellanox buyout. Here’s one such comment from a perturbed reader:

So, I dug into Nvidia’s 10-Q filings and found that Mellanox accounted for 14% and 13% of the company’s overall revenue during Q2 and Q3, respectively. Then, I excluded this contribution from the company’s data center revenues to get an apples-to-apples comparison. Apparently, Nvidia’s core data center revenue growth was in the range of its prior levels. We must remember that we’re in the middle of a pandemic and the company managed to grow the said revenue stream at breakneck rates in spite of challenging economic conditions.

(Source: Business Quant)

I personally expect the company’s growth momentum to continue over the next few quarters at least. I say this because:

Nvidia will register its first full quarter worth of RTX 30-series GPU sales starting with Q4, and also because it has just started to venture out into the budget gaming category with the said product lineup. These factors are likely to boost its gaming revenue - which accounted for 48% of total revenue in Q3 FY21

Its core data center business excluding Mellanox has continued to perform well in spite of supply chain disruptions, and there’s no reason to suggest that it would slow down anytime soon. Instead, I contend that a tight integration with Mellanox products would only allow Nvidia to improve its competitive positioning and further expand its presence (like rolling out ARM servers) within the data center space in the next year or two.

Its professional visualization revenue could continue to remain flat or shrink further due to the absence of any major launches and possibly RTX 3090 cannibalizing professional visualization card sales. Similarly, its auto and OEM/IP are likely to remain flat year over year due to the absence of any near-term growth catalysts.

It seems like the community of professional analysts agrees. They’ve been growing bullish and have raised their current and next fiscal year revenue forecasts for Nvidia over the recent months. These analysts wouldn’t have grown bullish on the chipmaker if there was truly a legitimate threat to its growth trajectory. What’s to say they won’t continue to hike their revenue and price targets in the coming weeks and months?

Not to mention, analysts feel the stock has ample room for stock appreciation from the current levels. We're not talking about one or two analysts here, but rather, a broad swath of technology-focused analysts.

(Source: Yahoo Finance, Table compiled by author)

Final Thoughts

Sure, Nvidia’s management is guiding for a mild decline in data center revenue during Q4, but it seems like a mere transitory slowdown and not something that investors with a long-term view should worry about. Analysts are raising their revenue forecasts for the chipmaker due to improving growth prospects, and are projecting significant share price upside, which should reassure anxious investors that Nvidia's growth trajectory is still intact. So, investors may want to hold their positions and stay invested in the name. Good luck!

