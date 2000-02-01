Following a hiatus from writing, I returned to SA in November of last year. In the past, I've reported annual results by providing equal weight to individual articles. For the sake of brevity, I will refer to my TipRanks rating as a means of measuring this year's results.

As of 12/06/2020, TipRanks rates me among the top 5.5% of financial writers with a 75% success rate and an average return of 17.5% over a one-year period.

Is It My Picks, Or My Investment Style?

Before I delve into some of 2020's articles, I'd like to provide readers with insight into the decision-making process that leads me to highlight certain investments. While I take pride in my record, I contend I'm not an outstanding "stock picker." That may surprise some who view articles of this nature as an opportunity for authors to boast of their accomplishments. Nonetheless, I contend it is the nature of my prospective investments that leads to my high TipRanks rating rather than any ability to pick market beating stocks.

The following excerpt from my 2017 article on Hormel provides some insight into my investment style.

On 01/02/2000, the high price for the day for Hormel shares hit $6.74. As I write these words, the stock sells for roughly $30 a share. Since that day, the shares have split 2 for 1 on three occasions, and the annual dividend has increased from $0.0875 per share to $0.68. Results: 100 shares sold for $671 are now 800 shares worth roughly $24,000 which provide $544 in annual dividend income! Patience, my friend, patience.

Since that piece debuted, the S&P 500 is up 43.78%, while the total return on Hormel is 66.89%.

Updating the stats in that article, Hormel (HRL) stock now trades for $47.38 per share. Consequently, the 100 shares, purchased for $674, are now 800 shares with a total value of $37,904. The $0.93 per share dividend payout provides $744 in annual income.

Putting these results into context, the S&P is roughly 2.5X higher than in 2000. Hormel? 56X!

I contend investors need not chase tech stocks and IPOs for market-beating returns. If the makers of Spam can thrash the market over a 20-year time span, it is reasonable to believe there are a number of investments capable of outperforming the DOW with a relatively high degree of safety.

I focus on dividend stocks, and in most cases my articles highlight companies with a long history of growing dividend payments. The following charts provide data supporting claims dividend-bearing stocks outperform the market.

(Data source: Ploutos via Suredividend.com. Chart and calculations by Sean Williams of Motley Fool)

Worst Drawdowns, and Subsequent Rebounds (May 2005 - December 2018)

(Source: Morningstar)

My point is that by focusing on dominant companies with a long history of dividend payments, investors can outperform the indexes.

Separating The Wheat From The Chaff

When considering prospective investments, I utilize SA's Factor Grades to score a stock on Value, Growth and Profitability. I seldom pursue stocks with Value grades below A or B.

I hasten to add, I don't consider any grading method to be definitive; however, I tend to review a large number of companies, consequently this serves as a time-saving device.

If the stock passes SA's Factor Grades test, I use a valuation system I've devised to verify the shares are trading at an attractive level. If the company passes that test, I determine if the dividend has a reasonable payout ratio.

My last step is to ensure a company has a reasonable debt profile. If the company passes these three crucial tests, I then undertake a due diligence (DD) dive. My DD generally requires 8 to 16 hours of pouring over SEC filings, company presentations and other info.

Other Important Factors

I favor stocks operating in an oligopoly (examples: Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW), Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) ). Oligopolies operating in growing sectors provide a great deal of safety for investors, although the companies often tend to grow at a slower pace.

Another factor that weighs heavily on my decision-making process is management teams. For example, I rate the management teams of Nucor (NUE) and Hormel as exemplary.

A Glance At A Few Of My Articles

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is a stock I highlighted back in March. The total return on the shares is over 200% in that time frame as opposed to a 65% gain in the S&P. Nonetheless, the shares currently trade at a price that might warrant initiating a small position.

At a time when consumers are turning to e-commerce, WSM boasts a strong omnichannel presence.

Source: WSM 2019 Investor Presentation

I authored a piece on Nucor (NUE) early in the year. While a recent surge in the shares has the stock outperforming the market by roughly a 2 to 1 margin since my article debuted, I view the shares as currently trading at the fair value mark. Furthermore, the slow growth in the company's dividend means I only add to my position when the company is undervalued.

Tractor Supply (TSCO) is another company I wrote about last February. The firm can boast of 7 years of double-digit ecommerce sales growth, and a recent study ranks Tractor Supply as number one in terms of customers' overall web experience.

The shares outperformed the market by a 4 to 1 margin since the article hit SA.

Source: Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

Despite the runup, I think the stock trades near fair value here. Once again, I'm not buying at these levels, as I demand a better margin of safety.

My article on Discover Financial Services (DFS) appeared in April, and that stock outperformed the S&P by roughly a 4 to 1 multiple. Discover is another company I perceive as trading near fair value.

Two recent pieces on Simon Property Group (SPG) and Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) beat the S&P by wide margins (SPG by more than 3 to 1, SKT by nearly a 10 to 1 margin).

I've highlighted Simon on several occasions, and my most recent article on the stock earned an Editor's Pick. Despite the runup in share price, I still see upside for Simon, and it is the largest position in my portfolio. I provide additional insights into the company later in this article.

I rated Tanger as a Speculative Buy, and I am more circumspect regarding that stock's short to medium term prospects following the recent runup.

Carlisle Companies (CSL), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), and Comcast (CMCSA), are businesses I highlighted, and each outperformed the market. I rate each company as trading at fair value at this juncture, so I will not add to those positions.

I had an epiphany of sorts regarding an investment in Microsoft which I outlined in my article, Microsoft: A Deep Due Diligence Dive Or How A Value Investor Embraced Microsoft.

MSFT outperformed the S&P by over a 2 to 1 pace since that article's debut one year ago. A second MSFT article I authored mid-year recommended a Hold on the shares. The stock has underperformed the market since that date by an 8.87% total return versus over a 21% return by the S&P.

I consider MSFT overvalued; however, unlike almost every other firm in my portfolio, I add to my Microsoft position whenever the shares drop into a fair value range.

Another awakening of sorts occurred when I researched Nexstar Media Group (NXST). Here is an excerpt from that article which follows my discussion of due diligence efforts on the company:

I groaned, "This company runs TV stations!" I equate TV stations with the proverbial buggy whip. Who wants to invest in a dying medium? After all, everything is going to the internet and the cellphone. I knew from investigations in tech companies that advertising is going digital. TV stations? The nation is moving to streaming! Nonetheless, I dug a little deeper. Guess what? I was wrong. Your local TV stations are flourishing. The trend is in their favor, and the future is bright.

Nexstar is a dominant force in its industry with a well-funded and rapidly growing dividend. Studies by Nielson indicate over-the-air (OTA) television viewing is increasing at a dramatic pace.

I do caution readers that the company has a much higher debt level than I prefer with my investments.

Source: Nexstar slideshow

Despite the fact that the shares outperformed the market by more than a 2 to 1 margin since that article appeared in August, I still rate NXST as a Strong Buy.

In August, I penned an article on Medical Properties Trust (MPW) in which I highlighted concerns regarding the company and recommended the shares as a Hold. I was alerted by a reader's comments, following a 16% drop in the stock, and I made a small investment in the name. While the shares still lag the market, my position has done well. I maintain a Hold opinion on MPW.

My articles on Cigna (CI), Anthem (ANTM), Kroger (KR), and Walgreens (WBA) underperformed the indexes, albeit not by large margins. I rate each as a buy, and am considering adding to my positions.

I've been reasonably successful in terms of my ability to rate companies as Holds when they subsequently underperform the market. This is true of my articles on Cisco (CSCO), Capital One (COF), 3M (MMM), and Coca-Cola (KO). Each underperformed the markets after my Hold rated articles.

I continue to rate each as a Hold.

In regards to Disney (DIS), my Hold rating meant I missed a near doubling of the shares. While I consider DIS to be an outstanding company, I maintain a Hold on the stock, and cannot understand how a company suffering from a severe case of COVID trades at a share price above that of pre coronavirus levels.

My March article on Wells Fargo (WFC), in which I recommended a Buy, is arguably the worst piece I've authored this year. Not only has the market outperformed the stock by a 4 to 1 margin, but (in retrospect) I was suffering from an acute case of confirmation bias when I composed that piece. I see the shares as a Hold at this point in time.

My article on Tyson Foods (TSN) also underperformed badly, but I maintain a Buy on the stock. Tyson suffered a COVID related body blow, but I have confidence in the company's long-term outlook.

Tyson is expanding international operations. Consequently, it is likely the company will experience long-term growth.

Source:: Tyson 2020 CAGNY presentation

As the citizens of developing economies grow their wealth, they turn increasingly to the protein sources Tyson provides. Tyson has a safe dividend growing at a rapid pace.

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

I've accumulated shares as the stock languished and will likely add more when the market opens on Monday.

Prologis (PLD) is another company that underperformed the market since I highlighted the firm. Nonetheless, the shares have appreciated by roughly 20% since my March article, and it is a company that will profit from the accelerated move to ecommerce.

The following excerpt from my article provides insight into why I see upside for this stock as a near certainty.

The term "reverse logistics" is used to describe the need for the warehouse space devoted to the deluge of returns suffered by e-commerce companies. Processing returned merchandise requires more time than offloading incoming inventory. Returned items must be sorted and inspected. Consequently, e-commerce returns result in as much as an additional 1 million square feet of warehouse space per company, and the Reverse Logistics Association estimates that the "return and repair" process accounts for 10% of total supply chain costs. In fact, logistic centers that process returns require 15% to 20% more space than conventional properties. The demand required by e-commerce contributed to a 5% increase in average cost per square foot for logistics space last year. Over the last few years, the cost of leasing warehouse space doubled in some markets, as the national vacancy rate hit a 20-year low last year. "E-commerce companies are going to be fighting for new warehouse space against themselves and others." Adam Mullen, senior managing director, CBRE Group

Furthermore, relative to other REITs, the dividend has a rather robust 5-year growth rate. While I can't rate it as a buy due to the current valuation, it is a company I will watch closely.

TJX (TJX) matched the market's pace since my article on the stock debuted. It also trades at a bit of a premium, but I consider it one of the best investments in retail, largely immune to ecommerce concerns.

Last but far from least are my articles on AT&T (T). Early in the year, I held a dim view of the stock and I advised readers I sold my entire position when the shares traded near the $40 level. However, the price of any company's shares can be pivotal in my decision-making process.

In my latest article on AT&T, which garnered an Editors' Pick, I make a case for backing up the truck on the stock at today's valuation. I contend that the shares are trading below fair value, that the company is paying down the debt at a commendable pace, that FCF more than covers debt, projected capex and the generous 7% yield and that HBO Max will likely add to the company's future revenue streams.

Little noted by most investors is how the company has increased its share of the wireless subscription market.

Source: Data from Statista/Chart by Author

While I don't see robust share appreciation over the long term, I'm happy to have accumulated a full position in the company this year. I rate AT&T as a Strong Buy.

The above is not a comprehensive survey of my 2020 articles. I also authored pieces on Lowe's, Home Depot and IBM, as well as a few others. It is, however, a survey of most of my work, and provides insights into my current positions.

My Focus For 2021

Many savvy investors will view the COVID calamity as an opportunity for long-term gains in beaten-down sectors. Obviously, retail, restaurants, energy names and the hotel, cruise, and airline industries come to mind.

I have a wait-and-see attitude regarding stocks in the latter three categories. While I believe profits can be found in airlines, lodging and in cruise companies, they don't match my risk/reward profiles.

My best guess is that names like Delta (DAL) and Carnival (CCL) will rebound; however, for me the future is too opaque to enter into a buy and hold investment at this juncture.

Regarding investments in oil, I have a poor history in terms of making money in that arena.

Back in 2014/2015 I authored several SA articles related to the oil industry. The following excerpt from a 2014 article outlines two of the many sources I used to reason that investments in drillers would result in market-beating profits.

The IEA predicts WTI will average $94.58 next year, while Brent oil will trade at a price of $101.67. Meanwhile, energy consumption is expected to increase 41 percent from 2012 to 2035.

By the middle of 2015, T. Boone Pickens was predicting, with a degree of certainty, that oil would rebound to $75 per barrel by that winter. The oilman went on to predict $90 to $100 oil by year's end.

The result?

The average price of oil in 2015 was $41.85. In 2016, the average oil price fell to $36.34.

On rare occasions, I author articles I later regret due to something I failed to consider or because I had a confirmation bias (unperceived by me at the time of publication).

I can't say that is true of my poorly performing oil-related articles. I weighed the facts carefully and came to a logical conclusion based on data and the opinions of experts in the field.

My conclusion is that I am incapable of evaluating oil-related investments, and I suspect that is true of many otherwise savvy investors. If the IEA and T. Boone Pickens cannot accurately predict oil prices, why should I think I can do better?

Consequently, I steer clear of individual stocks in that industry. I do invest in the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) when the shares settle near 52-week lows, and I added to that position in November.

I believe there are opportunities in retail worth pursuing.

As stated earlier, Simon Property Group is a company that I am heavily invested in and that I believe has additional upside. I base my opinion on the firm's strong financial foundation, Simon's management team, which I consider exemplary, and the fact that the majority of the REIT's properties are class A malls.

While I'm not a buyer at the current valuation, I view the TJX Companies as being as close to ecommerce-proof as possible for a brick-and-mortar retailer. I watch that firm closely and will add to my position whenever the stock is offered at a price even slightly below fair value.

I consider Best Buy (BBY) to be another retailer that has some resistance to ecommerce trends, and I think the shares are trading at reasonable valuations. I added to my position recently.

A third retailer of interest to me is Big Lots (BIG). I initiated a position in the company last week, and I hope to have an article out on that name within days. Big Lots is in the midst of a major transformation and is awash in cash.

Vici Properties (VICI) is a REIT sporting a 5 percent plus yield. I think the company is well-positioned to prosper once COVID restrictions are relaxed. A REIT focused primarily on casinos, the firm recently increased the dividend by 11%. I view the shares as trading at a reasonable valuation, and I added the company to my portfolio last week.

For an in depth analysis of Vici, I point you to Brad Thomas’ article as well as an article by Gen Alpha.

The lamentable loss of small businesses, particularly restaurants, leaves a vacuum that presents opportunities for the larger chains. As the world's largest full-service restaurant company, I believe Darden Restaurants (DRI) is well-positioned to take advantage of the situation once COVID restrictions are lifted.

LongHorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden are the two largest subsidiaries of Darden. Each would rank among the top fifty restaurant chains were the businesses stand-alone entities.

The company has investment grade credit ratings from S&P, Fitch, and Moody's and has a dividend with a 5-year growth rate of roughly 10%. While the shares are currently trading in a fair value range, I posit that could change in a favorable fashion once coronavirus concerns pass.

While I seldom invest in shares trading in a fair value range, I believe Darden's long-term growth prospects warrant an entry level position here. I added shares last week.

In an article that debuted last month, I highlighted D.R. Horton (DHI), one of the premier homebuilders in the US. I provided studies that indicate the US suffers from an acute housing shortage. Furthermore, there are trends that could serve to push demand even higher. I note that today SA provided the following charts in its news feed.

Source

Along with the associated article, it paints a picture of a robust demand for housing. The only factor that prevents me from rating DHI as a Strong Buy are my concerns regarding the economy. Nonetheless, it is reasonable to assume housing demand will be met at some point in the future, and Horton is well-positioned to profit from that trend.

Some Final Thoughts

I have a variety of concerns regarding the state of the economy. Coupled with the current level of the markets, I am guarded in terms of my overall outlook for stocks heading into 2021. I believe there is a strong likelihood of a deep correction within the next twelve months.

However, I am not a market timer, at least not in the strictest sense. I continue to grow my investments, but I add or initiate positions in much smaller tranches than in the recent past.

My portfolio generates significant income via dividends and through my liberal use of cash secured options, particularly deep out of the money puts. Consequently, my net cash position tends to increase over time. I am currently 15% cash with an additional 15% devoted to options that are staggered in terms of expiration dates.

One Last Word

