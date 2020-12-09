Municipal Funds-Of-Funds Are Not A Slam Dunk

XMPT does provide some advantages such as a low fee, broad exposure to the tax-exempt CEF sector, a tilt away from high-premium CEFs at the cost of mild long-term underperformance.

Overall, however, the performance of municipal FOFs has been underwhelming nearly across the board, though for different reasons, depending on the FOF.

Funds-of-funds, or funds that hold other municipal funds, are attractive in providing a way to quickly gain exposure to a basket of funds and eliminate an element of bad luck.

With hundreds of open-end and closed-end funds in the tax-exempt sector figuring out the best allocation is a daunting task.

With hundreds of investment options available in the municipal space, it can be a daunting task to select the right one. In this article, we take a look at municipal tax-exempt funds-of-funds or FOFs, which provide a convenient way to acquire exposure to a basket of tax-exempt funds.

The six funds discussed here boast significant variety across a number of dimensions. One fund holds tax-exempt ETFs, two hold CEFs and three funds have a mixed allocation to municipal bonds as well as CEFs. There is also variation in the management approach with one passive fund, one active, one fully algorithmic and the remaining three being mostly active but informed by certain allocation rules.

Overall, we find the performance of these funds underwhelming, though for various reasons which we discuss in more detail below. Overall, our top pick is the VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) for its combination of low fee, broad passive exposure to the tax-exempt CEF sector, a tilt away from high-premium funds and an elimination of bad luck in allocation. In other words, XMPT is very unlikely to hugely underperform the CEF sector given its diverse portfolio of CEFs. At the same time, however, it is nearly guaranteed to mildly underperform due to its fee drag and trading costs. That said, it can be attractive to investors who don't have strong views on how to allocate within the sector and just want to capture some basic tax-exempt CEF "beta," albeit at a cost.

In our own Income Portfolio suite, we maintain allocations to higher-yielding municipal mutual funds across the duration spectrum, leveraged CEFs as well as term CEFs which, in our view, will likely provide a stronger longer-term return with lower potential volatility and drawdowns.

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF

XMPT, which has the longest track record, is a passive ETF that holds tax-exempt muni CEFs and follows the S-Network Municipal Bond CEF Index which is intended to track the overall performance of the tax-exempt CEF market. The index weighs CEFs by net assets as well as discounts, overweighting larger CEFs and those trading at discounts over premiums. The fund charges 0.40% and has a 4.1% SEC yield.

Gauging how XMPT stacks up against other FOFs or the broader tax-exempt CEF sector is a bit tricky. First, because XMPT was the first tax-exempt FOF to start trading there are no other FOFs to compare it to since its inception. And secondly, we would ideally want to compare XMPT to muni CEFs on an NAV return basis, which is the best way to gauge how much value fund managers are adding. However, the NAV of XMPT, which is pretty much its price as ETFs don't tend to trade at discounts, is a function of the prices of its CEF holdings rather than their NAVs. So, there is, unfortunately, no way for us to gauge the composite NAV return of XMPT which we could then compare to NAVs of sector CEFs. This means we are left only with a price-based comparison which can cloud true manager alpha due to moves in discounts. However, as XMPT holds a big chunk of the tax-exempt CEF sector, this presents a less biased view than if we were comparing two individual CEFs to each other.

The total price return of XMPT is not particularly exceptional since its inception. This makes sense given its additional layer of fees and broad holdings, though we would have hoped that the index rebalancing mechanism of tilting towards funds trading at a discount would generate additional alpha to, at least, offset the impact of the fee. This doesn't seem to have happened.

Source: Systematic Income

This is how the fund looks with regard to annualized returns - the chart shows that the fund's price return is not too bad; however, the chart also overstates its results since many of the funds it outperforms are unleveraged CEFs.

Source: Systematic Income

In our view, there are two issues that investors need to keep in mind with respect to XMPT. First, while the fund fee of 0.4% seems reasonable in the context of an SEC yield of over 4%, the SEC yield actually overstates the amount of the underlying portfolio earnings that the fund claims. This is because, as we have highlighted elsewhere, municipal bond income is overstated due to the common 5%-coupon convention of municipal bonds. So, rather than taking less than 10% of underlying income, the fund takes up closer to 15-20% of its true underlying yield.

The second structural issue with XMPT, and this is not a fault of XMPT as such but applies more broadly to open-end funds, is that the fund's structure does not really allow for it to trade at a discount, unlike a CEF. This means that there is no way for an ETF structure to offset the impact of the fee. Even if you can catch an ETF trading at a discount, it's more likely than not its discount is not real and, in fact, the price of the ETF reflects the true value of its underlying portfolio and the portfolio NAV is simply stale due to lack of trading or transparency of the individual positions.

In one sense, we shouldn't ask too much of XMPT - it simply tries to track the broader tax-exempt national CEF market so it does exactly what it says on the tin and its fee for doing exactly that means it's unlikely to put in an impressive performance relative to the sector.

VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (MAAX)

MAAX is a rule-based ETF that allocates to a number of other VanEck Muni ETFs across two dimensions: duration and credit risk. The fund has a SEC yield of 2.84% and a 0.35% fee, including acquired fund expenses.

The idea behind the fund is attractive - it tries to tailor its allocation to credit risk and duration depending on the market environment. In periods of credit stress it will allocate away from the high-yield/unrated muni space towards higher-quality investment-grade bonds.

For example, earlier this year the fund de-risked when volatility increased in March and added risk back when volatility calmed down.

Source: VanEck

Let's see how the fund performed relative to other tax-exempt FOFs. The answer is not amazing - it lags three other funds which were trading prior to the fund's exception, two of them by a significant margin.

Source: Systematic Income

Let's see how the fund performed relative to the broader CEF space. The answer is not great. To be fair, this comparison is arguably unfair given CEFs are, typically, leveraged vehicles whereas MAAX holds exposure to an unleveraged portfolio of municipal bonds.

Source: Systematic Income

A better gauge of whether the fund's strategy has added alpha is to compare it against the performance of the funds that it rotates across. This chart shows that it underperforms 4 of the funds and outperforms 1.

Source: Systematic Income

The fund's underperformance likely had to do with its de-risking in March and waiting to add risk-only months later. There is nothing inherent in this strategy that will make the fund underperform in the longer term. If market shocks tend to be relatively drawn out and bounce-backs slow to come back then the fund could very well outperform. However, in a market environment of very sharp sell-offs and similarly sharp recoveries, the fund is simply too slow to adjust and will end up chopping itself up by selling low and buy back high, in effect, burning through its capital.

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF)

MCEF is an actively-managed ETF that holds tax-exempt CEFs. It has a 0.75% fee and a 4.31% SEC yield. Judging by its weighted-average leverage of 33% and 5.7% discount at the end of October it does not tilt hugely away from the tax-exempt CEF average. The fund looks to be very small with just 9m AUM. MCEF is an interesting fund as it has the same broad population of CEFs to pick as XMPT from but is actively-managed.

MCEF began trading in 2016 so we only have XMPT, among FOFs, to compare it to and here, MCEF underperforms the passively managed alternative. Part of this is due to the higher fee of MCEF at 0.75% vs. 0.4% for XMPT.

Source: Systematic Income

This is how the fund stacks up among tax-exempt national CEFs since its inception.

Source: Systematic Income

As this chart shows, the fund's underperformance of XMPT is greater than the fee differential, which is pretty disappointing. Its overall total price performance since inception is not great within the broader sector.

Source: Systematic Income

It doesn't look like there was a single event that drove the underperformance of MCEF. Rather, the underperformance grew gradually across the years which suggests that the fund has struggled to figure out a strategy that would allow it to outperform the broader sector.

RiverNorth Funds

RiverNorth has three relatively new CEFs which have a mixed allocation profile, split between tax-exempt CEFs - a strategy run by RiverNorth and individual bonds - a strategy run by McKay Shields. RiverNorth has control over the portion of the funds dedicated to each strategy. These are the three funds:

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (RFM)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (RMI)

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (RMM)

RFM and RMI look like they follow a broadly similar strategy whereas RMM runs a shorter-duration strategy which we discussed in more detail here. If we control for discounts of these funds and plot their NAV returns, we see that they broadly move together though RMI has tended to underperform through time.

Source: Systematic Income

In terms of fees, RFM and RMM are quite expensive at a 1.4% fee on total assets though this includes all other fund fees, while RMI is a bit lower at 1.05% though this applies to only the fund's management fee, making the overall fees on the three funds fairly similar. Tax-exempt CEFs, from other fund sponsors, tend to charge on the order of 0.5-0.65% on total fees in terms of pure management fees which obviously makes the RiverNorth funds very expensive in this regard.

Let's have a look at how the funds have fared against other FOFs. RFM has marginally outperformed the other FOFs over its short life.

Source: Systematic Income

RMI has also outperformed XMPT and MCEF marginally since its inception.

Source: Systematic Income

RMM has underperformed and lagged the recovery since the drawdown.

Source: Systematic Income

Ultimately, our view here is that when the municipal sector rallies strongly the RiverNorth funds will tend to outperform other FOFs and the CEF sector due to their very elevated exposure levels - these funds have leverage on the fund level well north of 30% as well as embedded leverage in its portfolio via their holdings of leveraged CEFs. However, during periods when municipal valuations remain broadly stable we would expect these funds to underperform other funds due to their very high expenses and a higher-quality orientation.

Let's take a look at how these funds have done versus the broader tax-exempt CEF population.

Source: Systematic Income

RFM returns look very strong - though this is likely due to its favorable inception date of just after the March drawdown, attractive muni valuations at that point and the fund's higher leverage profile. The stronger returns of the Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) which has the largest high-yield/unrated bucket in the tax-exempt CEF space and a fund we have held in our High Income portfolio has an even stronger return profile. XMPT is also not far behind, suggesting that RFM benefited from an unusually attractive environment that particularly suits its investment strategy. Given significantly richer valuations in the current market environment, our view is that the fund is unlikely to outperform the tax-exempt space going forward.

Interestingly, despite having an even stronger return than RFM in the chart above RMM has performed quite poorly since its own inception in the second half of 2019. This goes to our point that the RiverNorth funds do not appear to be good all-weather choices.

Source: Systematic Income

Two final points about the RiverNorth funds. First, despite boasting some of the highest yields in the tax-exempt CEF space, the actual underlying income yields of these funds are extremely low. We addressed this point in the RMM article but the main reason for this is the high expense levels of the funds as well as a higher-quality tilt.

One knock-on impact of the funds is that their high expense ratio relative to their actual incomes (not their distribution rates, to be clear, but the yields-to-worst of their portfolios after fees) means that these funds should trade at very wide discounts - even wider than their current levels. This is likely to disappoint investors who look at the funds' high distribution rates and relatively wide discounts and see a bargain.

Takeaways

These results make it fairly clear that there is no free lunch in the tax-exempt FOF space. Active management has not delivered consistent outperformance and passive funds have delivered fairly middling returns. In our view, the best option in the space is XMPT due to its broad coverage, a marginal tilt away from expensive high-premium funds and a low fee. It is fair to say that holding XMPT ensures against sharp underperformance of the broader sector; however, it also means that outperformance is, by definition, out of the question as well. These elements of convenience and luck elimination can be attractive to some investors, making the fund a useful portfolio addition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.