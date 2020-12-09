Investors can use options to significantly increase their annualized yield through selling their shares or lowering their cost basis.

The company will be FCF positive going forward, with a 9% dividend and a commitment to investing in growth.

Energy Transfer (ET) recently cut its dividend 50% to maintain its cash flow as a result of COVID-19. Investors who were earning what was once an almost 20% secure yield have seen that drop to the single digits. The company's heavy debt increases meant that it needed to cut its dividend to comfortably afford it. However, for those investors who've been burned, we recommend utilizing options to expand your yield.

(Energy Transfer - Wall Street Journal)

Company Overview

Energy Transfer has an impressive portfolio of assets that support the company's cash flow.

(Energy Transfer Asset Portfolio - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation)

It has an unparalleled asset portfolio for natural gas and crude oil. The company's asset portfolio connects to the vast majority of the country's major demand, supply, and export centers. It transports massive amounts of crude oil and natural gas around the country - assets that continue to generate cash flow.

More importantly, the assets are incredibly unparalleled. In a country where it's increasingly difficult to build new assets, and large assets require billions in financing, Energy Transfer's assets will be essential for decades to come.

Company FCF Targets

The company plans to use its asset portfolio to generate FCF going forward.

(Energy Transfer FCF - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation)

Energy Transfer's diversified and geographic assets combine with low maintenance capital. The company has massively cut its growth capital from previous estimates, and its improved balance sheet should help its long-term balance sheet. The company expects to work towards a 4.0-4.5x leverage rating to maintain its investment grade rating.

Energy Transfer expects, starting in 2021, to be FCF positive after both growth capital and equity distributions (more than 9%). It's worth noting that this includes substantial growth capital ($1.3 billion in 2021 still). That growth capital is ~7% of the company's market capitalization. This FCF strength is what it will use to pay down debt.

Past 2021, Energy Transfer's FCF will increase even faster as its capital spending drops more. Its target of paying down ~$5-10 billion in debt will be more than financially affordable for the company.

Growth Plans

Herein, we'll focus on an undertold part of Energy Transfer's story - the company's significant capital spending on its business.

(Energy Transfer Growth Capital - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation)

Energy Transfer's 2020E growth capital was $3.3 billion, with $1.3 billion in 2021E and ~$600 million/year in 2022E and 2023E. This is a massive capital program; from 2020 to 2023, the company will be spending $5.8 billion, or 30%, of its market capitalization on growth. On top of a focus on double-digit returns, this capital spending will pay off.

More so, many of these projects are small add-on projects that can generate much higher returns. These projects could altogether add nearly $1 billion to the company's adjusted EBITDA. That's a near-double digit increase, not counting the effects of COVID-19. It will support growing DCF as growth capital and interest expenditures decline.

Going into 2025, as the company hits its debt targets, it'll have significant post-dividend FCF. That's on top of a dividend of more than 9%, and it points to the ability to drive long-term shareholder returns.

Options Trading

For investors who miss the yield Energy Transfer once offered, as it looked for FCF to pay down debt, we recommend options trading.

(Energy Transfer Options - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation)

The company currently trades at roughly $6.7/share. We recommend investors buy shares in batches of 100 and then sell a covered call at $7/share at a strike price of ~$0.84/share. That's an annualized return of ~20% from those options alone, not counting the fact that if those call options are exercised, you get your premium + $0.3/share.

That's on top of a 10% annualized dividend. There are two scenarios here. First, your shares could not get called away from you, lowering your cost basis to ~$5.9/share, driving your yield to double-digits. Alternatively, they are called away from you, making your overall yield with the premium roughly 40% annualized.

These options help lower your risk and let you generate strong cash flow.

Risk

Energy Transfer's risk isn't short term, it is long term. The company's long-term risk is a shift in consumer behaviors that reduces demand and reduces the need for pipelines when the time comes for customers to renew contracts. Its pipelines are essential, but there's always a chance of that happening, which investors should pay close attention to.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer has an impressive portfolio of assets, and it is continuing to focus on long-term growth. The company expects to be FCF-positive in 2021 as its growth capital reduces significantly; however, it remains committed to long-term FCF for shareholders. It plans to use that FCF to reduce its debt.

At the same time, it's worth not ignoring the company's growth capital spending. Energy Transfer will be spending ~7% of its market cap on growth capital in 2021 after rolling off ~15% in 2020. In 2022-2023, that'll be 2-3%. That growth will pay off for shareholders, which, combined with dividends and options, can generate strong shareholder returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.