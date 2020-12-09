One of the most interesting companies associated with the oil and gas industry (and the coal industry) is Civeo Corp. (CVEO). Unlike most companies in this space which focus on the production and/or transportation of product, Civeo operates as an accommodation firm for the workers in the industry. With new data out about the firm, its future really is looking up. And although the industry could always take another turn lower, if this does not come to pass, the outlook for investors is most certainly bullish.

2020 is looking up

The last article I wrote about Civeo was published here on Seeking Alpha over a year ago in October 2019. In that article, I claimed that the firm had fresh hopes of turning around. Since then, adjusted for its 1-for-12 reverse split announced in early November of this year, shares are up nearly 23%. Continued contract wins are helping to fuel operations, and management is working hard on paying down debt.

To see just why shares are rising, we should look at how the company has performed recently. In its latest quarter, we did see a little weakness, with revenue falling from $148.16 million in the third quarter last year to $142.86 million in the third quarter this year. Even during that, though, Civeo’s net profit jumped from $4.53 million to $6.52 million. A big part of that change can be chalked up to lower interest expense, as the company’s debt balance has reduced over time. From the second quarter this year to the third, for instance, debt decreased by $27 million. The actual amount of debt paid off during this period was $33.4 million, but this was offset by $6.4 million in foreign currency fluctuations. Total gross debt today is about $272.5 million, while net debt is $265.6 million.

Though revenue was weak in the latest quarter, for the full year so far, the picture has been attractive. Revenue in the first three quarters of the year actually managed to grow, rising from $378.87 million in 2019 to $396.35 million this year. The firm’s net loss did worsen, growing from $28.28 million to $133.89 million, but cash flow was a different story entirely. According to management, operating cash flow so far this year has been $80.68 million. This is more than double the $33.53 million the company generated the same time last year. Adjusted for changes in working capital, operating cash flow still rose, climbing from $62.95 million to $76.07 million.

Another important metric for investors to consider here is free cash flow. Management has been wise to slash capex this year. At present, they expect to spend just $15 million on these expenditures. This has resulted in robust free cash flow already. In the latest quarter, the company’s free cash flow, as calculated by management, totaled $34.40 million. This is comfortably higher than the $20.29 million seen a year earlier. Year to date, the figure is an impressive $77.77 million. This stacks up against $13.49 million seen in the first three quarters of the firm’s 2019 fiscal year.

In a year when the oil and gas industry took a beating, it may be surprising to see Civeo fare so well. Interestingly, it was not because of strength in this space, but in spite of the weakness in it, that the firm managed to perform as well as it did. Revenue, EBITDA, and operating profits for both its small US and its large Canadian operations worsened compared to 2019. What really surprised investors was its set of operations in Australia, where the company’s clients are metallurgical coal miners. In the latest quarter, revenue of $64.69 million was 35.5% higher than it was last year. Year-to-date sales of $170.87 million happen to be 59.5% above the $107.16 million seen a year ago.

On the bottom line, this has had an impact as well. Based on the data provided, year-to-date EBITDA from the segment has been $56.48 million. This compares favorably to the $34.31 million seen a year ago. Segment profits of $24.25 million, meanwhile, dwarf the $1.30 million segment loss seen in the first three quarters of Civeo’s 2019 fiscal year. Management chalked a good portion of this to occupancy rates in the region that are 13% higher than they were a year ago, plus to the results of the company's Action Catering business that it acquired in July 2019. What’s really great is that the company announced, when it announced third-quarter results for this year, that it had landed another contract for Action Catering that, over the span of two years, should generate it A$135 million. This implies good strength moving forward.

For 2020, management currently anticipates the company will generate revenue of between $515 million and $520 million, with EBITDA ranging between $100 million and $105 million. With $102.5 million at the mid-point, we can forecast that operating cash flow should be around $85.8 million, while free cash flow should be about $70.8 million. This gives us a lot to work with regarding valuation. On an EV/EBITDA basis, for instance, Civeo is priced at a multiple of about 4.72. On a market cap/operating cash flow basis, it’s even cheaper at a multiple of 2.54, while on a market cap/free cash flow basis, it’s about 3.08. All of these are incredibly cheap, especially when you consider that this puts the firm’s forward net leverage ratio at about 2.59. It would be nice for this to be closer to 2 (it’s 2.16 on a TTM basis), but either way, it’s an attractively priced firm.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems clear to me that Civeo is looking to be in a much better position than it was a year ago. Yes, shares have increased since I last wrote about it in October 2019, but with multiples this low, there’s no reason to think that continued strength in the firm couldn’t translate to a doubling or eventual tripling in the company’s value. This could take time, but the time may very well be worth it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.