The timing of a full recovery to pre-COVID-19 levels is uncertain, but patient investors will be rewarded, since the macro trends that support Sureste's growth remain in place.

A new, government-operated, airport is being considered for Tulum, but we don't expect it to derail Sureste's operations in Cancun.

Sureste showed its resilience in Q3, which saw a return to profitability and confirmation of the company's low leverage and comfortable liquidity.

At the end of March, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) faced a daunting task as COVID-19 restrictions hit its operations in all geographies: Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. Sureste seemed more at risk than its Mexican peers Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB), given its reliance on international tourists at its flagship airport of Cancun.

Fast-forward 8 months and the company has navigated the period in a convincing way. Travel restrictions were partially lifted in Mexico and Puerto Rico, enabling Sureste to return to profitability as soon as Q3. Since September, Colombian airports have also reopened and are showing encouraging trends.

While there could be more speed bumps on the way, it's only a matter of time before Sureste's growth trajectory resumes. Yucatan will remain an attractive tourist destination, and Sureste will capitalize, irrespective of the creation of a new, government-operated, airport in Tulum. Meanwhile, Colombia - Medellin, in particular - will probably surprise to the upside. The share price has obviously bounced back from its lows, but I see more gains ahead for patient investors.

Passenger Traffic: Colombia Joins The Recovery

As a reminder, Sureste operates the following airports:

The PAX (passengers) figures above were from FY 2019, and 2020 will obviously lag those numbers by a considerable margin. However, Sureste's airports have shown steady improvements traffic-wise since the Q2 trough, when passenger traffic was almost non-existent. As per the company's latest traffic release, traffic at the Mexican airports in November 2020 was "only" 40% lower than the same period last year:

Passenger traffic through Sureste's Mexican airports. Source: author's work based on Sureste's released traffic data.

Puerto Rico, which had started to rebound as soon as May, plateaued in Q3 but has shown improvements so far in Q4 (with Nov '20 at -43.5% vs Nov '19):

Passenger traffic through San Juan airport (Puerto Rico). Source: author/Sureste data

Colombia took a harder line over air travel, with passenger traffic coming to a complete halt between April and August. There were some fears that the recovery could take much longer in Colombia. However, the trend in the country since September is no different from Mexico and Puerto Rico in the months after their own re-openings, which is encouraging:

Passenger traffic through Sureste's Colombian airports. Source: author/Sureste data

November figures show that the recovery in Colombia was backed by both domestic and international traffic (Rionegro is the location of the José María Córdova International Airport, Medellin's international airport):

Source: Sureste's November traffic release

There were concerns about the fate of Colombia's flagship airline Avianca, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May. However, the carrier has since obtained a financing of over $2 billion to support its operations. As part of its restructuring, Avianca will reduce the number of routes it operates, but this is still a favorable outcome for Sureste, which risked losing a key customer in Colombia.

The progress in passenger traffic numbers in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia should not be taken for granted, of course, as COVID-19 remains a pervasive presence. The Mexican state of Quintana Roo, where Cancun is located, has recently regressed from yellow to orange as per the "traffic light" monitoring system used by the Mexican authorities:

Source: infobae

In the same way, the situation remains precarious in Colombia, and there are still some hesitations from the government when it comes to international travelers. Therefore, investors should not be complacent about the risks still presented by the pandemic. However, a tightening of restrictions would arguably only delay Sureste's recovery, not derail it.

Financial Performance: Sureste Shows Flexibility

While Sureste swung to a loss in Q2, understandably so, given the almost complete stoppage of its activities, the company returned to profitability in Q3. This progress in the face of still depressed revenue shows the rather low breakeven point of Sureste, and the company's ability to achieve significant savings when needed. In particular, the operator was able to cut costs in Cancun with the temporary closure of Terminal 3.

Source: company's Q3 earnings report - figures in Mexican pesos (thousands)

With increased traffic in Q4, further boosted by the resumption of flights in Colombia, Sureste's financial performance will continue to recover.

Manageable Debt Commitments And CapEx

With operational performance under control and a strong liquidity position, Sureste has no trouble meeting its financial commitments, which, for the most part, consist in the CapEx the company incurs as part of its Master Development Plan (MDP) agreed with the Mexican government.

The table below shows that net debt and liquidity have barely moved since the end of 2019:

Source: company's Q3 earnings report - figures in Mexican pesos (thousands)

What's more, Sureste doesn't face any major maturities until 2022:

Source: company's Q3 earnings report

The company also got the approval of the Mexican authorities to postpone MXN 2.1 billion of construction work to 2021. The bottom line is, I do not expect the company to run into financial trouble, even if a COVID-19 resumption were to delay the passenger traffic recovery.

Favorable Macro Trends Still In Place

Tourism will recover

Past performance shows the magnitude of the macro trends supporting Sureste's operations, with Cancun seeing almost uninterrupted growth in tourism in the past 30 years:

Source: company presentation

There are legitimate concerns about the speed at which tourism will recover from the pandemic. However, things could surprise to the upside when it comes to Sureste. First, it looks like domestic traffic is recovering fast and could potentially offset part of the shortfall in international traffic in the coming months. In November, Cancun's domestic traffic was only 11% below the same period last year:

Source: Sureste's November traffic release

In addition, Mexico could benefit from its proximity to the US, with tourism within North America potentially recovering faster than intercontinental travel. This possibility was mentioned by hotel operator Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA), which has a significant presence in Yucatan:

So number one, where can Americans go for a leisure trip, right? They can't go to Europe. They can't go to Asia. And so where can they go? They can go to Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.'s CEO, Bruce Wardinski, Q3 earnings call

New Tulum Airport: Sureste losing its monopoly?

Airport operators derive their economic moat from being local monopolies. It's obviously a concern for existing operators when new airports are built or considered in the area, as in the case of Beijing Capital International Airport (OTCPK:BJCHF, OTCPK:BJCHY) and Australia's Sydney Airport Ltd. (OTCPK:SYDDF).

Therefore, the announcement in October that the Mexican government would build and operate on its own an airport in Tulum raised questions regarding potential competition with Cancun, given that both airports would serve the same market: tourism in Yucatan's Riviera Maya.

However, by the look of things, the airport will have limited capacity, serving primarily Tulum's high-end visitors, and is unlikely to take much traffic away from Sureste. Nor is it in the best interest of the Mexican government to compete with Cancun: after all, Sureste's tariffs are regulated, so it's not as if the government had no control over existing operations.

Colombia: significant potential in Medellin

While Cancun has been for decades the main driver of Sureste's development, the next growth driver could be Colombia. The increase in passenger traffic in the past decade, with an acceleration in 2019, shows the country's potential:

Source: company presentation

Specifically, Sureste has a tremendous asset in Medellin. The José María Córdova International Airport, which serves as the city's gateway, is the second-largest airport in Sureste's portfolio. The airport is expected to see sustained growth, as explained by Ian Bezek in an earlier article, thanks not only to macro tailwinds but also to infrastructure upgrades, with a tunnel making the drive to the airport from the city center much easier.

In addition, Sureste's expertise has already led to higher EBITDA margins at its Colombian airports, which, combined with the increase in the top line, should work wonders for Sureste's results once the health situation normalizes.

Valuation

A full recovery will take time. However, I feel that the current consensus is too pessimistic, with earnings per NYSE-listed share seen at a mere $6.95 in 2022 (to be compared to actual 2019 EPS of $9.47).

Source: Seeking Alpha data

Assuming that vaccines prove effective, I'd expect 2022 earnings to get close to 2019 levels. When it comes to valuation, multiples have obviously been distorted by the impact of the pandemic. It makes sense, in my opinion, to check Sureste's relative value compared to its peers Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte. Whereas Sureste used to command higher EV/EBITDA multiples than the other two (a premium that was probably not warranted, given the merits of Pacifico and Centro Norte), it currently trades at a discount, which, in turn, looks unwarranted:

Data by YCharts

Takeaways

We're not out of the woods yet when it comes to the pandemic. A full recovery of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste - which would also require a full recovery of the local airlines - could take time. The share price could conceivably give back some gains in the short term, for instance, if an increasingly likely stock market correction takes place in the winter months. However, for investors who take a long-term view, Sureste remains attractive. The potential of Colombia is probably underestimated by the market, while fears about the recovery of tourism in Yucatan appear overblown.

