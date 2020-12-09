On balance, the stock is already richly valued at 20x its June 2022 revenues.

Very strong growth rates, undoubtedly. But investors are likely to need more than this to support its valuation.

Investment Thesis

Lightspeed POS (LSPD) is a very fast-growing commerce-enabling SaaS platform, aimed at SMBs.

Even if the company is growing at a very rapid clip, I question whether investors are actually getting a bargain, as they are asked to pay more than 20x its fiscal 2022 revenues.

Compared with PayPal (PYPL), I note that PayPal's profit margins are not as attractive as Lightspeed's, but that PayPal trades for a fraction of the multiple of this stock. On balance, it's difficult to build a margin of safety here.

Revenue Growth Rates are Terrific

Source: Author's calculations, ***company guidance

On the face of it, Lightspeed's growth rates speak for themselves. But then, if we take out the company's acquisition of Gastrofix and Kounta, its pro forma growth rates in Q2 2021 were only 42% y/y. Realistically, 42% y/y growth rates are highly satisfactory, but they are not quite the same as 62% y/y reported.

Gross Margins Still Matter, Even Now

In the graphic below, I demonstrate Lightspeed's profit margins. On a consolidated basis, the company's gross profit margins were 60% in Q2 2021.

Source: Q3 2021 Financial Statements

As a reminder, Lightspeed's revenues in Q3 2021 reached $46 million. Within that figure, $4.4 million were Hardware sales - which, as you can see, were sold at breakeven. That's a very common business model.

What is interesting here is the company's $41 million in Software sales. This carried 66% margins. This is respectable, but nothing to truly make one's heart stop.

However, as we can see above, in the green arrow, the third-party costs are payments to cloud service providers and suppliers of software. Consequently, assuming that the business is not on a usage-based cloud infrastructure platform, there should be some operating leverage as the business scales.

Having said that, Lightspeed notes that as its Payments revenues continue to grow rapidly, and that this will bring down its total gross profit margins.

Consequently, what's attractive about Lightspeed's are its software subscription revenues. Meanwhile, its Payments carry lower margins and will bring down the company's consolidated gross profit margins. Is this a problem? If we compare these with PayPal, that company's GAAP gross profit margins over its trailing twelve months were 47%. Thus, Lightspeed is by far outdistancing PayPal.

However, if we look all the way back to Lightspeed's quarter ended in June 2018, at that point, its gross profit margins were 69% at the consolidated level. Thus, over time, the company's gross profit margins are shrinking - and fast.

Again, this implies that the more the company grows its payment solutions, the less attractive its profit margins. And this makes a lot of sense, if you think that SMBs aren't going to be particularly enticed to pay a premium for a payment solution provider when there's so much competition already from the likes of Shopify (SHOP), but others too.

Valuation - Investors Will Need to be Brave

Let's work together through some assumptions. Let's assume that in Q4 2021 (ending June 2021), Lightspeed's revenues grow by 50%. At that point, we are looking at $54 million for Q4 2021 and $183 million for the year (fiscal 2021). And then, for the following year, let's make the heroic assumption that as the economy reopens, Lightspeed grows its revenues at more than 55% y/y.

At that point, we are towards the end of June 2022, with $290 million in revenues. Given that the company's market cap is already at $6.1 billion, that means investors are having to pay more than 21x forward sales (fiscal 2022). That's a really "brave" multiple.

Let's take a step back and compare it with PayPal once again. For December 2021 (actually next year), investors are only asked to pay 10x forward sales. Now, one may retort that PayPal is not growing as fast as Lightspeed. However, Shopify, on the other hand, is being priced at 35x forward sales (2021), and its growth rates won't be anywhere near as strong as Lightspeed's next year.

Thus, we are left with an unclear valuation.

Bottom Line

In sum, Lightspeed is growing fast, but its valuation is already pricing in a substantial amount of hope. I'm not convinced that the company's organic growth rates are likely to support its valuation. I believe that investors can do better elsewhere.

