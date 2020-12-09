IIPR’s real estate is primarily indoor grow facilities that are at risk of obsolescence if cannabis can be imported from Mexico and Latin America where cultivation cost is 90% lower.

IIPR’s double-digit lending rates with annual 3% to 4.5% rent escalators over the life of the lease are driving tenants to seek cheaper sources of financing.

A Democratic win in the January 5 Georgia U.S. Senate race would be a negative catalyst for IIPR as Democratic control of Senate would accelerate relaxation of Federal cannabis prohibition.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) has handsomely benefited from the half-way legal status of cannabis, legal at the state level while illegal at the Federal level. Relaxation of Federal prohibition of cannabis like passage of the MORE Act or the STATES Act would eliminate this advantage and invite more competition from banks.

Unlike companies whose dividend yield reflects possible existential risk to their business model like paper storage company Iron Mountain (IRM) at an 8% dividend yield or retail landlord Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) sporting a 6% dividend yield, IIPR’s 3% yield suggest no risk to the business model. Yet, IIPR’s steep 10% to 16% financing rates depend entirely upon Federal prohibition blocking commercial banks for servicing cannabis operators. Any relaxation of Federal cannabis laws allowing commercial banks to provide loans to cannabis operators would be a significant negative for IIPR.

IIPR is a sale leaseback REIT focused on providing secured long-term lending to the cannabis industry. As of November 4, 2020, IIPR had $1.2 billion invested in 63 properties representing over 5 million square feet that’s 99% leased with an average life of 16 years and annual base rent escalations of 3% to 4.5%.

IIPR has been capitalizing on 3 tailwinds. First, the low interest rate environment has increased investor demand for cash yielding securities, compelling yield starved investors to search for dividends in new investments previously unimaginable. Second, the legalization of cannabis at the state level has unlocked an emerging industry that needs hundreds of millions of dollars in capital investment. Third, Federal prohibition of cannabis prevents existing banks and financial institutions from investing in or lending to any firm involved with cannabis. IIPR’s business model is to fill the void and provide long-term financing, collateralized by real estate, to an industry in desperate need of capital but blocked from traditional banking resources.

IIPR is perfectly positioned as new states legalize cannabis despite no change in Federal prohibition. This half-way legal status for cannabis provides IIPR the unique opportunity to finance capital investment others are blocked from providing, and in the process mint excess returns. But these returns depend upon Federal prohibition remaining intact. In a world where cannabis is legal and transacts across international borders like bananas and coffee, IIPR’s business model would be challenged by increased competition from commercial banks and collapsed demand for indoor grow operations.

How Federal prohibition benefits IIPR

Any cannabis sativa plant with THC exceeding 0.3% is a Schedule I drug. As a Schedule I drug, it’s illegal to cultivate or sell any part of the cannabis plant. Accordingly, banks, most insurance companies, many pension funds and other financial institutions are prohibited from lending to, investing in or providing financial services to businesses cultivating or selling cannabis. Irrespective of cannabis’s legal status on the state level, providing financial services regulated under Federal law like banking are prohibited.

The legalization of recreational and medical cannabis at the state level over the past years has unleashed demand for hundreds of millions of dollars of investment to buildout the infrastructure to cultivate and process cannabis. As more states legalize cannabis, the demand for more capital investment grows. But the growing need for capital investment is running into the compliance wall of Federal prohibition that prevents traditional providers of capital from investing in or lending to activities that are Federally illegal. In steps IIPR to provide capital via a sales leaseback transaction with effective financing rates of 10% to 16%, a rate nearly double what a commercial bank might charge.

Coming catalyst that suggest Federal prohibition is ending soon

There are currently 3 pieces of legislation being bandied about that would relax the Federal prohibition of cannabis. The passage of any of these bills would invite more competition for IIPR, squeezing underwriting margins. First, the Secure and Fair Enforcement - SAFE Banking Act allows financial institutions to serve cannabis operators in states that have legalized cannabis. The SAFE Banking Act has passed the U.S. House but not the U.S. Senate. A Democratic win in the upcoming January 5 Georgia runoff will likely secure passage in the U.S. Senate within months, landing a blow to IIPR’s business model.

Second, the Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States - STATES Act amends the Controlled Substances Act so that it would not apply to those states that have legalized cannabis. The STATES Act has passed neither the U.S. House nor the U.S. Senate, but a Democratic win in the January 5 Georgia Senate races would likely increase chances for passage.

Third, the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement - MORE Act removes cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, eliminating Federal prohibition of cannabis. The U.S. House passed the MORE Act on December 4, but the Republican controlled U.S. Senate has indicated no appetite to bring the legislation up for a vote. A Democratic win in the January 5 Georgia Senate races would almost certainly lead to passage of the MORE Act, or similar legislation eliminating Federal prohibition.

Irrespective of what happens in Georgia on January 5, the winds of change are clear. Support for legalizing cannabis has grown over the years with four new states – Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota - legalizing recreational cannabis in the most recent election. A recent Gallup poll indicates 68% of Americans are in favor of legalizing cannabis up.

Source: Gallup Poll linked above

So as these political tailwinds for ending cannabis prohibition accelerate, the question is no longer “if” cannabis will be legalized, but “when”. The ending of prohibition will gradually proceed over the coming years, but most certainly will be completed long before the 16-year average life of IIPR’s leases. And that becomes a big problem for IIPR as more competition drives down lending rates, squeezing IIPR’s margins.

IIPR’s tenants are seeking cheaper financing than IIPR's rates

IIPR advertises on their website the following sale leaseback terms:

Target deal size of $5 million to $30 million;

lease term 10 to 20 years;

initial base rent 10% to 16% of total investment; and

annual base rent escalations of 3% to 4.5%.

IIPR’s financing costs of double-digit lending rates augmented with annual 3% to 4.5% base rent escalators over the life of the lease are driving tenants to seek cheaper sources of financing.

The chart below illustrates how a hypothetical 15-year 12% sale leaseback with 3% base rent escalators increases the effective interest rate from 12% at lease signing in Year 1 to 13.5% by year 5, 15.7% by year 10 and 18.2% by year 15.

Source: Prepared by author

On a $10 million sale leaseback at 12% initial base rent, Year 1 annual rent would be $1,200,000. With a 3% annual base rent escalation, Year 2 annual rents would increase by $36,000 to $1,236,000. Year 3 rent would see an additional increase of $37,080 ($1,236,000 x 3%) bringing Year 3 annual rent to $1,273,080. After 5 years of annual base rent escalations of 3%, the accumulated annual base rents would total $150,611, bringing annual rent payments to $1,350,611 by Year 5 and an effective interest rate of 13.5% ($1,350,611 / $10,000,000) on the original deal size of $10 million.

IIPR’s tenant Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) who leases 3 properties representing 10% of IIPR’s portfolio by square feet as of November 8, 2020, recently advocated for changes in Federal banking rules to significantly lower their cost of debt. On November 11, 2020 during Green Thumb Industries September 2020 quarter earnings conference call, CEO Ben Kovler offered the following:

When we see things like banking reform and changes to this, what that screams to me is a reduction and a change in cost of capital, that indicates the cost of capital reduction. And that’s really good for shareholders... So, what’s really interesting about banking change, the cost of capital and thinking about our debt, and what that cost of debt might be for the risk profile of the business that’s not profitable at 12%.

CEO Ben Kovler suggested he would like to get his debt cost down to 6%.

As you know and I think everybody knows, the depths of capital markets in U.S. cannabis is not deep. We’ve been forging new ground for 2.5 years publicly and five, six years privately. So, somebody would like to refinance our debt at 6%, we think our interest cash costs to stay the same as we borrowed $200 million. And we can put that money to work for shareholders and create huge amounts of equity value, and we’re ready to go.

If Ben Kovler’s dream of 6% debt financing comes true, then IIPR’s nightmare begins as the return on lease investment would decline to about 6%, a 40% to 60% reduction from the current underwriting rate of 10% to 16% advertised on IIPR’s web site.

IIPR’s real estate is at risk of obsolescence if cannabis can be imported from lower cost Latin America

IIPR’s real estate is skewed towards indoor grow rooms. As of November 8, 2020, IIPR’s real estate portfolio by square feet is broken out as 22% “Industrial & Greenhouse”, 77% “Industrial” and 1% “Retail”. If cannabis prohibition completely ends and international imports are allowed, then demand for indoor grow rooms will collapse as cannabis flower cultivation migrates away from higher cost North American indoor grow rooms and greenhouses to lower cost cultivation in Mexico, Latin America, Caribbean, Africa and Southeast Asia where the climate is more accommodating and the cost 90% lower.

Source: Author accumulation of data from IIPR's web site November 8, 2020

Compared to cultivating in a greenhouse or outdoors, indoor grow operations have higher costs due to the intensified energy needs and larger capital investment for lighting and sophisticated HVAC systems monitoring and controlling airflow, humidity and temperature.

For the August 2020 quarter, Aphria (APHA), who cultivates in both indoor grow rooms and greenhouses, reported an all-in cost of cultivation per gram of $1.41 CAD ($1.10 USD). For the June 2020 quarter, Canadian operator Village Farms (VFF) reported an all-in cost per gram of $.61 USD from their Pure Sunfarms greenhouse operation domiciled in British Columbia. Greenhouses will use natural sunlight and therefore have lower costs than indoor grow rooms due to less energy usage for and lower investment into lighting systems.

Meanwhile south of the border, PharmaCielo (OTCQX:PCLOF) reported an all-in cost per gram less than $.05 USD from their Columbia cultivation, 90% below the greenhouse cost of $.61 reported by VFF.

Source: Author accumulated information from Sedar filings and company earnings releases.

For the September 2020 quarter, PharmaCielo provided a detail break out of the metrics underlying their reported cost per gram of the $.055 CAD from their Columbia operations. Source: Sedar filing, PharmaCielo Ltd. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020

Despite the higher cost from indoor grows, many cannabis firms have little choice but to grow indoors. Some states require cannabis be grown inside, and because Federal prohibition precludes interstate transfer, states that legalize cannabis require it be grown within their state. For those states that don’t have accommodating outside growing conditions (ie. Nevada), indoor grow rooms are the only option absent imports.

Compared to outdoor cultivation, growing cannabis in hermetically sealed grow rooms can ensure higher quality product, but at a far higher cost. Unlike growing industrial hemp for fiber and seeds, cannabis grown for cannabinoid oils like THC and CBD requires far more attention to temperature and humidity. Outdoor grows with extreme temperature ranges above the mid-90s Fahrenheit will destroy much of the THC and CBD within the cannabis flower.

Like bananas and coffee, the cannabis sativa plant is meant to grow outside, not in hermetically sealed grow rooms under artificial LED lights. Could we cultivate high quality bananas and coffee in warehouse grow rooms under artificial lighting with elaborate HVAC systems? Absolutely, but there’s a reason you don’t see warehouses across the U.S. growing bananas and coffee: it’s cheaper to grow them outside in Latin America. Likewise, in a world where cannabis is as legal as coffee, commercial cannabinoid flower cultivation will migrate away from higher cost North America and towards lower cost locales in Mexico, Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa rendering IIPR’s real estate portfolio obsolete.

What the bulls like about IIPR

IIPR bulls like the strong dividend growth despite exploding share count. For example, the $1.17 per share paid for the September 2020 quarter was up 50% from $.78 per share paid in the prior year quarter, yet the September 2020 quarter end share count of 22,174,428 shares is nearly doubled from prior year quarter end of 11,367,828. For the bulls, IIPR is a bargain at a 3% dividend yield given the future dividend growth potential from riding an emerging secular growth story as more states legalize cannabis.

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy has dealt a crushing blow to interest rates across the risk spectrum, yet the Federal prohibition of cannabis blocking commercial banking access has kept the cost of debt very high for cannabis operators. Abnormally low interest rates have allowed IIPR to sell equity at a cost of capital (dividend yield) under 5% and reinvest the cash proceeds into real property yielding 10% to 16%. Arbitraging the spread between IIPR’s low cost of equity capital of under 5% and the higher borrowing rates available to cannabis operators has allowed IIPR’s equity raises to be incredibly accretive to earnings and dividend growth.

The problem for IIPR is the growing desire from IIPR’s tenants, like Green Thumb Industries, to seek lower cost of financing than the double-digit rates currently offered by IIPR. As the conference call comments from Green Thumb Industries CEO Ben Kovler suggests, cannabis operators in need of investment capital to buildout operations are looking for cheaper sources of capital. An end to Federal prohibition will open new avenues of capital for cannabis operators from standard loans from commercial banks to equity listing on the NYSE. Which brings us back to the key question - when will Federal prohibition of cannabis end?

The 3% dividend yield offered by IIPR shares suggest the market is pricing a remote chance of Federal prohibition ending anytime soon. So, a Democratic win in the upcoming January 5 Georgia Senate race would likely reset the market’s expectations of when Federal prohibition will end and the risk that change poses for IIPR’s margins. Irrespective of what happens in the Georgia election, the tailwinds for ending prohibition are only accelerating and the odds are Federal prohibition will end long before the 16-year average life of IIPR’s leases.

Conclusion & Recommendation

The timing on when Federal cannabis prohibition ends will determine IIPR’s fortune. In the unlikely case Federal prohibition remains and banks are prevented from lending to the cannabis industry for the next 20 years, then IIPR will be fine, and the 3% dividend yield on IIPR shares suggest that is exactly what the market is expecting.

A dividend yield of 6%, reflecting the existential risk legalized cannabis poses to IIPR's margins, is a far more reasonable valuation providing IIPR with a price target of about $78. A Democratic win in the January 5 Georgia Senate race would be a positive catalyst for GTBIF but a negative one for IIPR. So, going into the January 5 Georgia U.S. Senate race, I recommend investors go long IIPR puts, long IIPR bear call spreads or pair trade a long in Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) with IIPR short. Specific puts that look attractive are the January 15, 2021 (first expiry after January 5 Georgia election ) with out of the money strike prices between $120 and $150.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTBIF, VFF, OUT OF MONEY IIPR PUTS, OUT OF MONEY IIPR BEAR CALL SPREAD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.