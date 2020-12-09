The name has seen some small insider buying of late as well. A full investment analysis is presented in the paragraphs below.

The company is a 'backdoor' housing play and should continue to benefit from the flight out of big cities.

The person who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The person who walks alone is likely to find himself in places no one has ever seen before." - Albert Einstein

One of my investment themes throughout 2020 has been the great migration out of high-tax/high-density cities like NYC, Chicago, and San Francisco by both individuals and businesses that has accelerated since the pandemic hit. I have highlighted this exodus several times here on Seeking Alpha and myriad times as well on Real Money Pro.

This trend has been a boon to the housing markets and the home builders over the past few quarters. This has been a boon to many of the names in my portfolio like LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) which have shot up tremendously since the March meltdown lows. Unfortunately, most of these plays are now fairly or overvalued, and I have taken significant profits recently in many of them.

However, I do think this migration thesis will play out over several years. The 'shelter in place' orders displaced tens of millions from their offices. New technologies like Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) enabled workforces to work more seamlessly from home. This has left companies questioning their 'corporate footprint' in large cities and workforces looking for abodes with more space away from places like the Big Apple, which has seen over 300K households depart since March. One million people had fled the Tri-State area in the previous nine years.

Today, we take a look at a 'backdoor' housing play that is new on my radar.

Company Overview:

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) is based out of New York. This small conglomerate, through its subsidiaries, is in three main businesses: consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses. Currently, the stock sells for right at $20.00 a share and sports a market cap of approximately $1.05 billion. The company has grown both organically and via a series of acquisitions over the years.

Source: Company Presentation

Business Segments:

Source: Company Presentation

Telephonics is the company's smallest division and accounts for approximately $340 million of annual sales. This is 15% of Griffon's overall sales. The division produces radar systems and other high-end communication systems. Two-thirds of sales in the segment are to the U.S. government. Uncertainty about the level of defense spending under the new administration is one 'watch item', but, given product portfolio, it should have little impact.

Source: Company Presentation

Home and Building Products:

Source: Company Presentation

This is a much bigger business line for Griffon than Defense. Under its Clopay subsidiary, this segment currently accounts for just over $900 million in annual sales. Its end customer is almost entirely in the United States, about 50% of sales from this division is connected to residential repair and remodeling, 10% new construction and 40% commercial construction. Product offerings consist of items such as residential garage doors, commercial sectional and rolling steel, which include shutters and service doors.

Source: Company Presentation

Consumer and Professional Products:

Source: Company Presentation

This is the company's largest division under The Ames Company which produces some $1.1 billion in annual revenue. A bit less dependent on the United States than Clopay, it still gets over two-thirds of its revenue from the country. Products in the division are primarily aimed at 'Nesters' for lack of a better term. The product portfolio includes home storage products, decorative shelving, hand and striking tools, wheelbarrows, pots and planters, landscaping selections/outdoor decor, etc.

Source: Company Presentation

Recent Results:

Source: Company Presentation

On November 12th, the company posted quarterly GAAP earnings of 41 cents a share. Revenues rose 15% on a year over year to $660 million. Bottom-line numbers slightly exceeded expectations, while sales came in over $45 million above the consensus. The company also lifted its quarterly dividend payout by nearly 7% and now has an annual yield just above 1.5%. Not surprisingly, Consumer and Professional Products led the way with 20% y/y revenue growth.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Thanks to operating cash flow and a secondary offering in August, Griffon has reduced its leverage significantly in 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

The analyst community is also pretty sanguine about the company's prospects. Truist initiated the shares as a new Buy with a $29 price target on September 17th. Stephens assumed coverage with an Overweight rating on November 11th with a $30 price target. The analyst at Stephens noted the following:

The company's Consumer & Professional Products and Home & Building Products segments are benefiting from a number of favorable demand dynamics, said the analyst, who doesn't expect tailwinds to last forever but does see growth in new residential construction boding well for long-term sales growth."

Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued its Outperform rating and $30 price target on the shares on November 13th. A director bought $100,000 worth of new holdings on December 4th.

Verdict

Griffon represents reasonable value in what I view as at least a slightly overvalued market. The stock sells at just over 40% of sales based on market cap and under 12 times consensus FY2021 profits. Add in a small dividend and a housing and renovation market that should remain strong in 2021, it seems worthy of a small investment. I have done exactly that, opening a small position in GFF using some covered call orders using the May $20 call strikes. Options on this name are fairly liquid, and by establishing a stake this way, I will earn just over 15% if the stock does little from here until option expiration some five and a half months out.

Source: Company Presentation

Critics are loud, but success is louder."- Matshona Dhliwayo

