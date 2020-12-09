The initial strong market reaction also played a role as it indicated there were definitely people betting on a tie-up making a lot of sense.

Not in the least place because Waddell & Reed, given its balance sheet, had an attractive profile for a strategic acquirer.

Waddell & Reed had been associated with prior rumors but there were sufficient signs something could be going on, and I advocated for a long position.

In October there were rumors Waddell & Reed could be acquired by JPMorgan.

October 16, 2020, I wrote an exclusive article for subscribers that recommended Waddell & Reed (WDR) as a long. At the time Waddell & Reed was reported by DealReporter to be a target for JPMorgan (JPM). By my estimates, the firm is quite undervalued and it also has quite a bit of cash on its balance sheet.

Turns out Macquarie (OTCPK:MQBKY) (OTCPK:MCQEF) moved in and is buying WDR for $25 per share. As part of the deal, it is selling Waddell & Reed's wealth management platform to LPL Financial (LPLA) for $300M and entered into a long-term partnership with Macquarie as one of LPL's top-tier strategic asset management partners.

Data by YCharts

Here's what I wrote in Waddell & Reed Interesting Enough To Buy:

Given the insider buying profile and the price action, I'm inclined to believe this could be interesting speculation just based on the odds of a take-out. Options markets aren't open atm but the 2021 June calls for 17.5 or 15 look attractive to me as a tiny position based on the rumor and underlying strong fundamentals. I'd expect it to get sold somewhere in a range between $20 and $25.

Both boards have approved and it is supposed to close mid-2021. Shares are currently trading at $25.5, indicating the market believes there could be another bid incoming.

The company pays a dividend but these aren't high enough to create a sufficiently wide spread.

It wasn't that obvious to me a deal would materialize because, despite a strong market reaction to the rumor, we've seen similar whispers coming out of DealReporter that amounted to nothing in 2017 when Waddell & Reed was supposedly of interest to T. Rowe Price Group (TROW), Vanguard, and Invesco (IVZ) among others.

Things that I liked a lot regarding this rumor were the absence of insider sales in 2020 which is a first since 2016. Coincidentally, that's the year before the previous M&A rumors emerged halfway through the year. Towards the back end of 2017, insiders were selling again and no deal materialized. Typically, insiders are biased towards selling and this is more true than usual in 2020.

Source: BAMSEC

Another positive sign was that execs are due some good money on change-in-control transactions:

Source: BAMSEC

In other words, they aren't biased against deals to save their salaries.

Another bid is possible but it doesn't feel likely to me. Here are the basic reasons for why:

The superior proposal definition seems very specific.

Sizeable but not unreasonable target break fee of $125 million.

The separate agreement negotiated with LPLA indicates there's time to make it happen.

The premium is quite large which suggests other interested parties

The share price development after October 16 betrays no other bids.

No insider sales so talks likely never broke off after the rumors.

Weighing the above, I don't think another bid is likely.

On the other hand, Waddell & Reed has an excessive amount of cash on its balance sheet and an acquirer basically gets the firm for a big discount if it takes the cash out and put some debt on it. Even more so as Macquarie is selling on part of the business as well.

I don't like to value asset managers on P/E ratios but prefer to look at the ratio between market cap and assets under management. My naive model gives asset managers a value of 3.33% of assets under management. That's a reasonable valuation for a U.S. vanilla asset manager through a cycle. My slightly more complex model makes adjustments based on the type of assets under management. Assets with performance fees, in ETFs, as permanent capital and locked-up capital all command different types of fees.

Source: author's own October 2020

I find all the vanilla asset managers are undervalued. The premium is reasonable even without the cash that's on the balance sheet here.

This means there's more room for a potential competing bid or alternatively an activist to come in and try to block the deal. But I just don't see the competing bid and there are too many other targets that can be bought. The whole sector is out of favor.

The shareholder register is not very activism-conducive:

Data: Morningstar

An activist would likely go in here to try and advocate for a better deal but that will be a hard sell for the same reason I don't like the "higher bid" thesis.

The only thing I see going for a higher bid is that a lot of firms have been rumored to have been looking at this asset.

For the reasons laid out above, I'm inclined to sell or at least lighten up above $25. Even though I've adjusted for $0.5 in dividends, it is possible I missed something or am just plain wrong. Would love to hear your differentiated opinion.

I write the Special Situation Report. I look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and a lot of M&A events. The point is to make money with risks under control. Check it out here. Follow me on Twitter here or reach out through email at dehaas.bram@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.