It has been a poor 2020 for Minerva Neurosciences (NERV), with the company announcing negative results from a phase 3 trial of roluperidone for the negative symptoms of schizophrenia in late May. Last week, NERV reported the FDA feedback obtained at a type C meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has caused the stock to trade down further. The news provides clarity, however, on a potential trade strategy going forward.

I don't see any compelling investment thesis at the current time, and if I were looking to go long the stock, I might wait until feedback from the FDA is received, although this is just my opinion. Biotech Beast comments on NERV, August 2020.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1: Year-to-date performance of NERV.

What has happened

NERV had a type C meeting with the FDA in November discussing whether or not the company's New Drug Application (NDA), for roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia, would be ready to submit. Included in that meeting was discussion of the FDA's thoughts on intent-to-treat (ITT) vs. modified intent-to-treat (mITT) analyses of the phase 3 study.

On December 1, NERV reported the outcome of the type C meeting, noting that the FDA sees multiple issues currently, causing the stock to trade down over 25%. Firstly, the phase 2b study used a different formulation to the phase 3 study and secondly, it was an ex-US study anyway. Lastly, the ITT analysis set essentially reports a failure (no statistical significance over placebo at week 12).

It doesn't sound like the FDA was too welcoming

When an NDA is submitted, there is a period of two months where the FDA first considers whether or not the NDA will be accepted for substantive review. Following that, a standard review has a PDUFA goal date of 10 months, and a priority review has a PDUFA goal date of six months, meaning that reviews tend to take 8-12 months. In the event that an NDA is not suitable for substantive review, the company that has submitted that NDA will receive a Refusal to File (RTF) letter. An RTF letter unsurprisingly tends to cause a sharp downwards reaction in the stock of the company concerned (assuming it is publicly traded). It seems like an RTF would be a very real possibility if NERV had gone ahead and submitted an NDA with the current data.

FDA cautioned that an NDA submission based on the current data from the Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies would be highly unlikely to be filed and that, at a minimum, there would be substantial review issues due to the lack of two adequate and well-controlled trials to support efficacy claims for this indication. NERV comments from December 1, 2020, press release, emphasis mine.

Figure 2: Results on the primary endpoint in the ITT data set of NERV's phase 3 study of roluperidone in schizophrenia. Source: May 29 presentation.

NERV thinks it has some solutions

NERV has noted there is implausible physiological and behavioral data from one of the sites in its phase 3 clinical trial (accounting for 17 of 513 patients). NERV notes that the removal of these patients (mITT analysis) explains the lack of separation of drug from placebo at week 12 in the phase 3 trial.

Table 1: Results from the ITT and mITT analysis of NERV's phase 3 trial of roluperidone for the negative symptoms of schizophrenia. Note that the primary endpoint was missed (p > 0.05, highlighted in red) but the removal of 17 patients from one site of the trial that is in question results in a significant result (in green). Source: NERV December 1, 2020, press release, highlights mine.

Unsurprisingly, NERV is trying to get away with getting US approval, without having to run another trial. The issue is that NERV's analysis sounds a little cherry picked. Sure, excluding some patients with unlikely data is a method of analysis one can try to defend, but there are no guarantees. The good news is that the FDA has said this is a matter of review, so it doesn't appear submitting with the mITT analysis as part of the NDA would be grounds for an RTF.

FDA advised that their consideration of both the mITT and ITT results would be a matter of review and that in principle all sites should be included in the primary analysis set, and FDA cannot determine at this time whether data from the referenced site should be removed without a thorough evaluation. NERV comments from December 1, 2020, press release, emphasis mine.

NERV's second solution is to run a pivotal bioequivalence study to show that the formulation used in the phase 2b is equivalent to that used in phase 3. I believe NERV is likely to run a successful bioequivalence bridging study, since NERV has run several trials on multiple formulations of roluperidone and thus understands the pharmacokinetics of the different formulations well.

A potential trade idea

It is now possible to bet on NERV, expecting substantial volatility based simply on whether or not the FDA accepts the NDA for substantive review or instead issues an RTF letter. The FDA on the back of additional data, making the phase 2 data more useful, would perhaps at least accept an NDA for review, even if that review eventually leads to a Complete Response Letter (CRL). Perhaps a better time to go long would be prior to a readout from NERV's bioequivalence study, so traders considering that should keep an eye on timelines surrounding that once NERV provides them.

NERV had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $32.6M at September 30, 2020. NERV expects that existing cash and cash equivalents will last to early 2022 based on its current plans. At least for a quarter or so, while we await timelines on NERV's bioequivalence study, the company isn't going to run out of money.

There are several risks to going long NERV, a few of which are discussed here. Firstly, NERV may fail to demonstrate bioequivalence between the two formulations of roluperidone used in its trials. Secondly, the FDA might issue an RTF letter even though NERV demonstrates bioequivalence. Lastly, NERV might announce delays in running the bioequivalence study, scheduling or completing a pre-NDA meeting or preparing an NDA submission, causing the stock to trade down.

