After rallying by over 150% in six months, Fortune Brands has consolidated over the last few months.

One of the biggest industry changes we have seen since the pandemic hit has been in the housing industry. New home sales and existing home sales have seen significant increases as consumers have shifted their preferences as a result of the health crisis. Homebuilders have seen huge jumps in their stocks, and the increase is having a trickle-down effect to other companies - suppliers and building product companies are also climbing.

One building product company that caught my eye was Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS). The company produces cabinets, plumbing supplies, as well as doors and security products for the home. Fortune Brands has a number of brand names under its umbrella in both kitchen and bathroom cabinets and in the door and security segment of the business. New construction is booming, and existing home sales often result in remodeling. These trends should help boost Fortune Brands’ earnings and revenue in the coming years.

The earnings for the company have been growing at a modest pace over the last three years, but they saw a pretty significant boost in the third quarter. The annual growth rate has been 9%, but Q3 EPS jumped 25% compared to Q3 2019. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 13.9% for 2020 and by 14.4% in 2021. If the housing boom continues, we could see even better growth for 2021.

Revenue has grown by 4% per year over the last three years, and like the earnings, it jumped more significantly in the third quarter. Revenue jumped by 13% for the quarter and is expected to jump by 10% in the fourth quarter.

Fortune Brands sports a return on equity of 22.1%, and that is above average. The profit margin is a little below average at 11.7%. From a valuation standpoint, the trailing P/E is at 24.2 and the forward P/E is just below 19.

The overall fundamental picture for Fortune Brands is pretty solid currently, and it looks to improve in the coming quarters. The global health crisis has created a greater demand for single-family homes, both new and existing ones. We have also seen a jump in remodeling of current homes as people are spending more time at home and more and more people are working from home. While many employees have returned to their offices, there are a number of companies that are making remote work a permanent arrangement. The working from home arrangement changes the wants and needs of homeowners.

The Big Rally has Stalled in Recent Months

Like so many stocks, Fortune Brands rallied sharply off of the March lows. The stock bottomed below the $35 level during the market selloff and has recently been consolidating between $80 and $90.

The consolidation brought Fortune Brands out of overbought territory. The 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic indicators had been above their respective thresholds for several months, thanks to the six-month rally. Even though the stock hasn’t really fallen, the indicators have fallen, with the RSI down near the middle of its range and the stochastic indicators down in the 30s.

While the stochastic indicators dropped down to oversold territory in the first quarter, something that stood out to me was how they dropped below the 40 level in the third quarter of 2019. The indicators reversed higher from there, and the stock gained over 50% in six months.

Analysts are Pretty Skeptical of Fortune Brands

The sentiment indicators for Fortune Brands are mixed. Analysts are more skeptical toward the stock than they are towards the average stock. There are 18 analysts following the stock with six “Buy” ratings, 10 “Hold” ratings, and two “Sell” ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 33.3%, while the average buy percentage is in the 65-75% range.

Short-sellers are less skeptical than analysts. The current short interest ratio is 1.5, and that is below the average ratio. The short interest dropped significantly in the first half of November (the latest report), dropping from 1.87 million shares to 1.45 million shares. The low ratio and the drop in short interest could be a sign of increasing optimism.

Fortune Brands doesn’t see a great deal of option activity, but the put/call ratio is very low and another possible sign of optimism. There are 1,654 puts and 3,289 calls open at this time. This puts the ratio at 0.50, and that is well below average. If the open interest was higher, I would be concerned that the optimism was too high.

My Overall Take on Fortune Brands Home & Security

Looking at the three different forms of analysis, I am bullish on Fortune Brands. The fundamentals are already decent, but I look for them to get even better in the coming years. The growth in the housing market should help boost the revenue and earnings of the company, and we should see strong growth in both areas. The ROE is already above average, and the increasing demand for the company’s products could help bump the profit margin going forward.

The chart was a big attraction for me, as the oscillators have dropped tremendously as the price has consolidated for the last few months. It hasn’t even taken a big drop in the stock. The readings on the stochastic indicators are especially interesting given the reaction from Q3 2019. If the indicators make a bullish crossover in the next few weeks, I think it would be a great sign for the stock.

On the sentiment side, the analysts’ ratings are the biggest sign of pessimism, and I find that encouraging from a contrarian point of view. If the company grows like I think it will, there is plenty of room for upgrades. The put/call ratio being as low as it is would be a concern, but the low open interest takes away some of the impact the indicator could have.

The short interest ratio is low and a sign of possible optimism, but a low short interest ratio doesn’t create a negative reaction for the stock the way a high short interest ratio can create a positive reaction. When there is a high short interest ratio and a stock rallies, the short-sellers covering can add fuel to the rally. That scenario doesn’t work in reverse.

The bottom line is that I see the current consolidation as a pause in the rally. I can see the stock rallying and possibly jumping 50% in the next six to nine months like it did from 2019 in to 2020. If we use the middle point of the current range ($85) as the starting point, a 50% jump would put the stock up at $127.50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.