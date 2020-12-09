It has a strong track record of shareholder returns, and continues to do well in the current environment.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) stands out in the urban office REIT sector, with its combination of strategically-positioned, healthcare-related properties and strong balance sheet. The shares have risen by 9.1% since my last bullish piece on the company. In this article, I evaluate what makes ARE a continued buy for long-term investors; so let’s get started.

A Look Into ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities is a leading REIT with a focus on Life Sciences, Technology, and Agricultural Technology. Its business model is focused around developing urban innovation clusters that are adjacent to the nation’s top academic and medical institutions. As of September 30, 2020, the company had a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion, of which $21.3 billion is equity. In 2019, it generated over $1.5B in total revenue. As seen below, ARE’s properties are located in major MSAs (metropolitan statistical areas), with access to top talent.

ARE continues to do well in the current environment, with FFO/share growing by 4.6% YoY, from $1.75 in Q3’19, to $1.83 in the latest quarter. Rent collections have remained solid, with a 99.7% collection rate for the third quarter, and the same collection rate for October. This is supported by ARE’s high-quality tenant base, of which 54% is either investment-grade rated, or publicly-traded large cap tenants, with access to debt and equity markets. ARE also maintains a strong weighted average remaining lease term of 7.7 years on its properties.

ARE is also benefiting from the current low interest rate environment, which results in both savings on interest expense and an extension of its debt maturities. In August, the company issued $1 billion of unsecured senior notes, due in 2033, at what I see as a very attractive interest rate of 1.875%. This enabled ARE to pay off $500 million of its 3.9% unsecured notes that were due in 2023.

Essentially, this resulted in an additional $500M worth of funding, while slightly lowering the interest expense. Had ARE kept the original $500M notes payable as it were, its annual interest expense would have been $19.5M. Now, with the original $500M paid off, the new $1B notes payable comes with a slightly less interest expense of $18.75M. Plus, ARE has an additional $500M that it didn’t have before, which it can use to fund acquisitions and development pipeline.

Looking forward, I see no signs of ARE slowing down. This is supported by the acquisitions that it made in the latest quarter, including 24 properties aggregating 4.7 million square feet, of which 16 properties are related to the Alexandria Center for Life Science in Durham. Plus, it has a development pipeline aggregating 4.1M square feet, including COVID-19-focused R&D spaces, with a pre-leased rate of 74%.

What makes ARE unique from other REITs is that it also behaves like a venture fund, in that it invests in other companies, both public and private. As of the latest quarter, it held a carrying amount of $1.3 billion, which includes a cost basis of $789M, and unrealized gains of $542M. Its successful track record continued in the third quarter, with investment income of $3.3M, net of gains and losses. This business segment, combined with a strong real estate platform, has helped ARE achieve market-beating returns.

As seen below, Alexandria’s total return for the period from 1997 to 2019 has beaten that of the S&P 500 (SPY), the Nasdaq Composite, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), and Microsoft (MSFT) by a wide margin. From 2014 to 2019, NAV/share and FFO/share have grown by 75% and 45%, respectively. This equates to an impressive 5-year CAGR of 11.8% on NAV/share, and 7.7% on FFO/share.

Looking forward, I see a strong runway for growth, given ARE’s moat-worthy locations in the life sciences space, which is highly correlated with healthcare. As seen below, here is just a sampling of the leading pharmaceutical companies that are ARE's tenants. Additional tenants include Amgen (AMGN), Eli Lilly (LLY), and Gilead Sciences (GILD).

As such, I see ARE benefiting from the growing trend of healthcare spend over the next decade. This is supported by a report published this year in Health Affairs, which projects national healthcare expenditures to grow at an average annual rate of 5.4% from now through 2028, outpacing the 4.5% growth rate for the three years from 2016 to 2018. Plus, I see the low interest rate environment as being a tailwind for the company, as it is able to refinance maturing debt at higher rates with new debt at lower rates, as it did last quarter.

Meanwhile, the balance sheet remains in solid condition, with $3.9B of liquidity, and a BBB+ and equivalent credit rating from S&P and Moody’s (MCO). ARE’s net debt and preferred stock-to-adjusted EBITDA remain safe, at 5.8x, and the fixed charge coverage ratio is at a strong 4.3x. Plus, only 1.5% of its debt is maturing prior to 2024, and it has a long weighted-average remaining debt term of 10.6 years.

Lastly, the 2.5% yielding dividend has a 5-year CAGR of 6.8%, and low payout ratio of 58%, based on Q3’20 FFO/share of $1.83. The low payout ratio enables ARE to retain funds for investment in its attractive sector.

Risks to Consider

As with all REITs, ARE is subject to interest rate risk. An increase in interest rates could dampen the company’s growth prospects. I don’t see this as being a near-term risk, as the Federal Reserve recently signaled its intent to keep the benchmark short-term interest rate at zero through at least 2023, and possibly longer. However, this is something worth monitoring for investors.

Investor Takeaway

ARE has a resilient and growing portfolio in major MSAs, with access to top intellectual talent in nearby universities and medical institutions. It has a strong track record of shareholder returns, and is backed by a strong balance sheet with plenty of liquidity. Looking forward, I see the favorable interest rate environment and the rising trend of healthcare spend as being tailwinds for the company’s growth plans.

At the current price of $171.04 and forward P/FFO of 23.4, ARE isn’t going to make it onto a bargain hunter’s stock screener list. However, I find the valuation to be reasonable, given the company’s strong track record of shareholder returns, its moat-worthy locations, and its strong runway for growth. As such, I see ARE as being one of the SWAN (sleep well at night) stocks in the REIT space. Analysts seem to agree that the shares have upside, with a consensus buy rating (score of 4.5 out of 5), and an average price target of $187.01. Buy for income and growth.

