The stock has soared recently, but financials show little, if any, improvement over last year.

Beam Global (formerly Envision Solar) is a micro-cap which has seen its shares soar over 600% this year.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is a micro-cap in the rapidly growing solar-generated-electricity sector. With fossil fuels in decline, this sector's potential is astronomical (so to speak).

Last May, I wrote an article on Beam (then Envision Solar), in which I noted that the company, with its unique products, is in a sector with tremendous potential and, though speculative, was worthy of consideration. Now, here in early December, the stock, is up over 300% since the May article. Let's take another look.

Beam's products fuel EVs directly from the sun

Beam is a $230 million micro-cap based in San Diego. The company has two main products: the EV ARC™ 2020 (Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charger) - its best seller - and the Solar Tree®, a more robust version of the ARC. At this point, it appears only a few Solar Trees have been deployed.

The concept is simple. Use on-site generated and stored solar energy to provide vehicular power to EVs. This bypasses the entire ICE infrastructure of oil wells, pipelines, refineries, tanker trucks, and gas stations. Since the company's charging units are not grid connected, electric power plants and transmission lines are also bypassed. The only "fuel" is site-delivered sunshine.

Beam's primary product, the EV ARC™, consists primarily of solar canopy panels, a battery, and EV charging apparatus. Below is a picture of the latest model - the EV ARC™ 2020. The company says the units, once delivered, can be deployed in minutes, are portable, and grid-independent. There are no utility bills, permitting, construction, or electrical work needed. Just take delivery, position, and plug your vehicle in.

The EV ARC™ 2020 Source: Beam Global

An EV ARC™ unit can, under optimum (sunny) conditions, deliver up to 245 e-miles a day and can charge up to 6 EVs at a time. Of course, 6 EVs would have to divvy up the 245 e-miles (or less if cloudy) a day. Nonetheless, charging is automatic and reliable as the sun. Just place the unit and use it.

The stock is up big time, but is it for real?

While BEEM is up hugely this year, the same could also be said for many solar sector companies. However, comparing BEEM to the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shows the company's strong outperformance in the sector.

Data by YCharts

Investors, of course, want to know: Is this outperformance warranted?

There are two ways of looking at it. First, this may be just another case of over-enthusiasm for a company with a unique product in a hot sector. In the future, commodification may occur as other companies jump in with similar products built at lower cost (China?). Or, Beam may continue to lead, keeping its top position. If the latter is true, there may be a long runway ahead.

Beam's current financials, however, are not particularly encouraging. While revenue growth has averaged 55% a year over the last 5 years, it's down 26% YoY. Financially, the two most recent quarters are mediocre. The company's Q3 2020 financials, reported on November 12, show revenues of $1.2 million and a net loss of $1.1 million (17 cents a share). In Q2 2020, revenues were $1.45 million with a net loss of $0.16 per a share. The 26% revenue YoY fall off, in part, is due to a 2019 one-time large sale to the City of New York. On the plus side, debt/equity at 0.07, is low.

After the recent run-up, the stock appears to be overvalued. Shares are priced at 35 times sales, nearly 13 times book value, and nearly 48 times enterprise value to sales. Cash flow (TTM) from operations has been modestly negative over the life of the company. Negative cash flow has increased somewhat over the last two years. This is not necessarily a deal-breaker for a growth company if growth resumes. Of course, any move toward positive cash flow, along with increasing sales would be bullish.

Reasons for optimism

The company seems to have two markets. First, municipalities, non-profits, and corporations enhance their image to the public and employees by offering fossil fuel, and often cost-free, EV charging. This is very appealing in a world increasingly beset by climate change. Second, the fast and ubiquitous deployment of the company's chargers offer quick and convenient EV charging in remote areas with no nearby EV charging facilities.

Recent developments at Beam include a GSA Contract with the U.S. Federal Government and the deployment of multiple ARC deployments in rural California. The company is also interested in solar-powered flight and has just announced a patent for an unmanned drone charging network. It remains to be seen how that will work out.

Putting it all together, will Beam shine in the future?

The EV powered-by-the-sun concept is very appealing. Beam already has dozens of customers - and the company is regularly adding new ones. If these customers like what they see, the company may do well. If not, it won't. It's that simple. Many customers probably order a unit or two just to see how they work out. Repeat orders are bullish, so look for them.

Should investors buy BEEM? I would say maybe... and only if you keep the stake small and can stomach risk. This is especially true with the current high valuation. While this micro-cap is in a business with tremendous upside potential, the journey is likely to be perilous. With success, competitors offering a comparable, but less costly, product may appear - I don't see a large moat here.

I strongly recommend investors do additional due diligence before investing.

That being said, I don't see Beam going bankrupt. It has a unique product, is in a fast growing sector, and appears to be conservatively managed financially. CEO Desmond Wheatley has been with the company since 2010 and has decades of management experience in technology; he seems quite enthused with his company.

Micro-caps hardly ever go on to become Amazons (AMZN). If initial success lasts, they eventually meet competitors or get bought out (usually at a profit for shareholders). If not, they fade away or go out of business, so be careful here.

I've just taken profits and cut my holdings in BEEM by 60%. I will take a wait-and-see approach with the remaining shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.