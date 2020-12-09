Pinterest is on pace to be one of the great growth stocks of the coming years. While the valuation on 2020 and even 2021 numbers looks pricy, I encourage investors to understand the growth and margin runway I outline here.

The stock has had an incredible run but could be quite turbulent over the next couple quarters, as I believe short-term expectations have gotten a bit ahead of themselves.

The monetization and user growth runway remains a long one, and Pinterest has a unique proposition to make a very compelling pitch to advertisers down the road. Consumers want ads.

Pinterest has been one of my top picks performance-wise for some time now, and continues to be a strong growth stock the market has fallen in love with.

Sticking to My Guns, Pinterest Is a Winner

Pinterest (PINS) has been one of the top winners in terms of total percentage return in my portfolio in recent times. Its phoenix-esque rise from the ashes has positioned it as one of the top stocks to own in the market rebound. The stock has gone from ~$10 around the March bottom to ~$70 as of the time of writing, a ~7x return in half a year.

The reason why is fairly obvious. The company has executed, and phenomenally so. Despite the coronavirus crisis, Pinterest has found a way to bring in new advertisers and ramp up current advertisers' budgets. To be fair however, it has had some serious one-time boosts and general market dynamics that have helped this execution. Nonetheless however, Pinterest has been an absolute winner, with continued ~50-60% y/y revenue growth and solid ~70%+ gross margins that will continue to scale over time.

Think of it this way: why (on anything other than valuation) would you fundamentally want to short Pinterest right now? What company-specific reasons are there to short the stock? Other than coronavirus-related instability and the seemingly rich valuation (more on that later), there seems to be no valid reason to be short on fundamentals.

The Valuation Illusion

Pinterest has been a red-hot stock, and while a lot of the gains have been based on increased estimates, a fair amount has been raw multiple expansion.

This stock has gone from a screaming bargain at <5x next year's revenue to a staggering ~18x next year's sales, and that's on high consensus numbers. The expensive nature of Pinterest is seemingly highlighted when it is compared to other stocks in the same industry.

While Pinterest is not the most expensive in its universe, it certainly isn't the least expensive. Or is it? This is what I refer to as the valuation illusion when it comes to Pinterest and stocks like it. On this year's numbers, next year's number, even two or three years down the road, the stock may certainly seem expensive. But when you take an even greater step back, and you look at the five- or ten-year growth trajectory, the stock is relatively inexpensive. Pinterest is one such stock with the illusion of being expensive because it is on short-term numbers. But taking a step back, and looking at the overall narrative, it's quite cheap.

Taking A Step Back, Why Pinterest Is The Best Play For Users and Advertisers

The bull case on Pinterest is two-fold. On one hand, the company has a long user growth runway, especially internationally, and has a compelling use case relative to other social media platforms. On the other hand, advertisers have one of the most unique and intuitive value propositions in the entire advertising market. I'll break each of them down, and by the end, you should be able to understand my optimism.

Users: While Pinterest is yet to reach key milestones like the one billion user mark, it still has a remarkably large user base. As of Q3, it reaches 442 million people on a monthly basis. This is up ~120 million from the year-ago period. While Pinterest has undoubtedly seen an increase in usage as a result of the pandemic, as well as a recent change in iOS that the company estimated added 4 million users, the underlying trend is obvious: Pinterest continues to scale its user base. The key focus for the bulls has been on international user growth, as we have already seen domestic growth plateau.

As impressive as these past few quarters have been for user growth, we have to be objective and ask the question: how long can this last?

Pinterest highlighted in its Q3 report that user churn among the 4 million users added because of the iOS adjustments could be relatively high. In addition, as lockdowns relax, users could decrease time spend. These two factors could lead to, at the very least, decelerating user growth, if not declining users. The interesting thing about Pinterest is its value proposition for users. The goal of Pinterest is to inspire creativity in its user base, as opposed to other platforms that encourage likes and media engagement. This totally turns the value proposition of social media on its head for users, as it means the PR challenges that competitors have been having will not affect the company. Notice, no Pinterest executives have been called before Congress. And why should they? The company is PR-negativity free.

Users enjoy Pinterest, and generally have a positive time on Pinterest, while the argument can be made that other platforms don't offer that. As Pinterest becomes a shining example of positivity on social media, it will likely begin to take user share from other platforms.

So, now that we have established that users love the Pinterest platform, let's establish why advertisers will eventually love Pinterest.

Advertisers: At the end of the day, internet advertising is about insights and monetizing engagement. Pinterest has one of the most unique and, arguably, one of the best platforms for advertising insights and monetizing engagement in advertising. Why?

Users tell advertisers what they want. When a user pins an item on Pinterest, it recognizes that insight that the user likes "brand X" or "style X". Eventually, as users pin more and more items that they like, Pinterest begins to develop an in-depth profile of what its users tend to spend on and enjoy looking at. This is invaluable to advertisers. Let's say a user enjoys a certain style of clothes based on their pinning activity. That insight can be sold to advertisers by Pinterest at a high premium. Why? Considering the fact that you already know what users like and don't like, you can sell advertisements for products that are closely correlated with their interests. This creates a much higher "hit rate" - i.e., the percentage of advertisements that end up landing a transaction. More effective advertising campaigns mean that Pinterest can charge higher ad rates, and thus increase ARPU (average revenue per user).

These two trends, improving ARPU as well as improving usage, will create a double whammy effect by growing both revenue and margins, as infrastructure costs (the bulk of Pinterest's cost of goods sold) remain relatively low. As a result, I can see Pinterest scaling to ~80%+ gross margins long term.

How This Plays Out Long Term

Pinterest is attacking a massive market in digital advertisement spending. By 2024, some market analysts expect the digital ad market to grow to a size of ~$526 billion. In terms of user growth, I wouldn't expect Pinterest to scale to 2 billion users like Facebook (FB), but I would anticipate ~600-700 million users long term. This estimate is even assuming slowing user growth trends over the next few years as Pinterest prioritizes monetization trends.

On the ARPU side, in 2019, Facebook monetized its user base at ~$28/MAU. Pinterest is monetizing its user base at ~$3.50/MAU this year. Keep in mind, Facebook's ARPU is likely to grow over the coming years as the overall digital advertising market grows, so this comparable gap could get even wider. Thus, Pinterest's potential ceiling could be even higher. At this point, with the value proposition Pinterest has for advertisers, I can see its ARPU number scaling well into the double digits in the years to come.

As advertisers continue to see the ROI that the Pinterest platform delivers, I can see the company hiking ad rates and seeing its ARPU scaling well into the double digits per MAU.

My Valuation: Rating and Price Target

When it comes to Pinterest, this is a long-term growth story that will take years to fully play out. As such, we have to forecast down the road. As such, my valuation is centered around 2030 numbers discounted back to today. There are a few main calculations in the 2030 model:

MAUs

ARPU

Revenue

Gross Margin

OpEx

Tax Rate

EPS

Let's start with MAUs. In Q3, Pinterest hit 442 million monthly active users. I expect some short-term regression over the next few quarters as the lockdowns slowly wind down. That said, the long-term trend remains strong. By 2030, a decade down the line, I'm modeling 673 million MAUs. This is a ~52% increase in a decade's time from the Q3 level.

The real upside leverage in Pinterest's model will come from ARPU growth. In 2030, my model projects $20.38/MAU in ARPU. This expansion will come as the platform expands into the broader digital advertising market and as the company differentiates itself from other advertising offerings.

This combination leads me to model revenues of ~$13.714 billion. Again, this staggering growth is driven mostly by scaling ARPU. We're just scratching the surface of what Pinterest's advertiser reach can be. As the company continues to iterate and innovate on its core advertising value proposition, ARPU will scale.

With regard to gross margins, Pinterest is already in the 70s. Over the long haul, I'm targeting Facebook-esque gross margins in the low 80s. My 2030 model has me at 81.0% gross margins. This isn't too far-fetched at all, as Pinterest is already scaling in the 70s.

Finally, with operating expenses, I'm modeling out $4.338 billion, which is ~31.6% of total revenue. As Pinterest expands its sales and marketing team, grows R&D, and continues to generally grow the headcount, I would expect a low-double digit CAGR for OpEx.

Finally, we have the tax rate. I'm electing to use a ~25% tax rate. On GAAP operating income of $6.77 billion, a 25% tax rate would bring total net income down to ~$5.077 billion, $8.22/share in EPS.

What Multiple?: Considering the fact that the company operates in a high-value market, has incredible gross margins, and will likely continue to scale in the years to follow, I'm assigning a multiple that reflects this belief. So, I'm going to slap 25x 2030 GAAP EPS on Pinterest. This gets me to a 2030 valuation of $205.38/share. Discounting back against its 8% WACC (internal calculations) to year-end 2021, we come out to a per share valuation of $96.97/share. So, I'm going to round this up to $97/share, which is my current target. Considering the high ~30%+ reward profile relative to the current share price, I'm going to stick with a Buy rating on Pinterest shares.

Risks

With any company, there will be a fair degree of risk in investing in it. With Pinterest, this risk still exists. Here are some of the core risks to the company's story:

Slowing user growth

Never closing the international monetization gap

High valuation still eludes investors

These three risks are the most prevalent that I could point out. First of all, there is slowing user growth. In a post-pandemic, post-lockdown world, Pinterest is bound to see a shift in usage patterns. I would anticipate that user growth slows as the platform's scale grows. It just makes sense. The question is, does user growth slow sooner than the market expects, or can the company continue to scale the user base both domestically and internationally? I tend to believe the latter, but a lack of executing on user growth remains a risk.

One the key drivers of global ARPU growth is Pinterest's ability to close the gap between its international and domestic monetization rates. If the company can't close this gap, then my vision for monetization is far-fetched at best. While I believe it will execute, this is the single largest risk to the bull case, in my view. That said, I am confident in management's ability to execute and monetize the company's massive international user base.

Finally, there is the valuation. On current numbers, the stock is undoubtedly expensive. If Pinterest doesn't meet, or even beat, expectations by enough, there is no margin for error priced into the valuation. And in my view, expectations are a little too elevated right now, so a short-term reset seems fairly likely until short-term expectations are tempered.

When all is said and done, however, I believe the reward profile far outweighs the risks, which is why I continue to be very bullish.

Conclusion

The general belief on the Street is that Pinterest is a high-flying, richly valued growth stock. For the reasons outlined in this article, including the company's long runway for monetization expansion and user growth, I continue to believe the stock is undervalued by quite a bit.

