This article focuses on the fundamentals and what the real value is versus the current share price.

The vaccine has already been granted emergency use authorization in the U.K. as of early November.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) has recently made headlines all over the world after it was the first to announce a successful COVID-19 vaccine. The company, along with its German partner BioNTech SE, announced completion of its phase 3 world clinical trial. Pfizer filed for emergency use authorization in the U.S. in late November, which is scheduled to be decided in early December. The company has stated there are no safety concerns that would prevent it from being granted this authorization, and that as many as 6.4 million doses could be available immediately after the ruling. The U.K. has already approved an emergency-use authorization and people have begun to receive the vaccine there.

While this is certainly promising for those who have been anxiously awaiting a solution to the global pandemic, Pfizer did recently reduce its estimate on the number of vaccine doses it can provide by the end of 2020. Throughout September, the company publicly stated it had aimed to produce 100 million doses by the end of the year but has recently reduced that to an estimate of 50 million doses. Pfizer stated that multiple factors contributed to a slow start to production but that the company has finished bringing production up to scale.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if PFE is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 80/100. Therefore, Pfizer is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. PFE has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a mediocre score for ROIC. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that PFE seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer )

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing over the last 10 years, with the exception of 2016 and 2020 where share price has declined. Overall, share price average has grown by about 86.1% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7.15%. This is a decent return, but nothing spectacular.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings haven’t grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings have been up and down like a yo-yo. This tells me that the company is volatile and it could be even more important to buy this stock at an opportune time when it is selling at a discount.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, PFE is not a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has increased overall from 2015 – 2019. The exception was in 2018 where ROE declined. Five-year average ROE is good at around 19%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So PFE Click here to enter text. meets my requirement.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 267 Drugs (Pharmaceutical) companies is 21.51%.

Therefore, Pfizer’s 5-year average of 19.3% and current ROE of 25.72 % are about average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has followed the same pattern as ROE, where it primarily increased with the exception of 2018. Five-year average ROIC is low at around 12%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So PFE does not pass this test.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been stable and primarily increasing over the last five years. Five-year GMP is very good and has been staying within a range of about 76% to 80%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So PFE has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

PFE’s Current Ratio of 1.4 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so PFE exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in acceptable financial health. In the long term, the company seems fine in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short-term the company’s financial situation is satisfactory as well.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 26 indicates that PFE might be selling at a high price when comparing PFE’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of PFE has typically been between 20.3 and 21.6, so this indicates that PFE could be currently trading at a high price when comparing to PFE’s average historical PE Ratio range.

PFE currently pays a dividend of 3.79% (or 3.77% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it’s around 97%, which means that there is very little room to grow the dividend and the payout ratio should be watched since it’s approaching maximum levels. Also notice that PFE has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 3.12% to 3.77%. This stock pays out a decent dividend. Dividend payouts have increased somewhat consistently over the 5 year period, therefore this stock may be desirable for some dividend investors.

Although PFE participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett: “There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds -- cash plus sensible borrowing capacity -- beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of PFE, the company appears to have ample equity as indicated by its satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio and its short-term cash seems acceptable as indicated by its current ratio. Now let’s consider its borrowing capacity.

Pfizer has proven that it has the ability to borrow enormous amounts of money for long-term and favorable financing terms. For example, records in 2020, show that the company was able to secure $4 billion in loans ranging from 5 years at as little as .80% to 30 year loans at 2.7%. Therefore, borrowing capacity doesn’t seem to be an issue for Pfizer.

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when PFE was climbing highest in stock price. This would have been around 2015 and 2018. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that during 2015 and 2018, was a time when PFE was cutting back on share repurchases, which would make sense. Therefore, it seems like PFE has bought back stocks on a fairly regular basis, but the company may have some strategic planning to their buyback actions.

If I were currently interested in buying PFE now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat midpoint relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s probably a mediocre time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with PFE seems better than average, but there are signs to be cautious. On the positive side, the stock pays a decent and consistent dividend. The dividend yield has been increasing over the years. Pfizer also aims to regularly return value back to shareholders through buy backs.

On the negative side, the payout ratio is approaching dangerously high levels and should be watched.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a conservative diluted EPS TTM of 1.55. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club )

According to this valuation analysis, PFE is overpriced.

If PFE continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If PFE continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If PFE continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If PFE continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If PFE continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

According to PFE’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, PFE is slightly overpriced.

If PFE continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $27 per share versus its current price of about $41, this would indicate that Pfizer is overpriced.

A Chart is Worth A Thousand Words

The chart below is revealing in terms of Pfizer’s long-term performance and what we could likely expect in the long-term future. Pfizer clearly underperforms against the benchmark S&P 500. On the bright side, PFE typically doesn’t fall as hard as the overall market during recessions such as the 2008 economic crisis or during the March 2020 COVID recession. Another interesting trait of Pfizer is that while its fundamentals (especially earnings) are quite volatile, its share price history is mostly stable and gradually increasing over the long-term. This tells me that while Pfizer is in a volatile and ever-changing industry dealing with the booms and busts of hopeful pharmaceutical approvals, the market and investors keep mostly confident about this company.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Pfizer Inc. is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are promising, including ROE and a solid Gross Margin Percent. Whereas, the company could improve its lacking ROIC and erratic earnings.

The dividend situation seems better than average as the company pays a decent dividend with a yield that has been mostly increasing over the past 5 years, but the high payout ratio is concerning.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is overpriced.

In conclusion, is Pfizer a great company from a fundamental standpoint? Clearly the answer is no. There are plenty of more consistent, less volatile companies with stronger fundamentals. But here’s the beauty of Pfizer. It’s at a unique position at a unique time. The company is one of the main hopefuls in the race to a successful COVID vaccine. This in itself could provide a huge windfall for the company and its shareholders.

My analysis tells me that Pfizer is a slightly above-average fundamental company, which pays a decent dividend, and typically offers a reasonable 7-8% long-term return in most years. From these points alone, I would not invest in it. But with the potential of greatly increasing its revenue through a successful vaccine, I’d say that Pfizer wouldn’t be a bad choice to invest a little money into. With that said, I’d be willing to place a small stake in Pfizer with the hope of a big potential payoff. But if its vaccine success doesn’t pan out, I’m still left with a decent company, dividend, and return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.