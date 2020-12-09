Goldman has been "re-making" itself over the past few years and seems to now have the vision and talent to be a real global operation competing at the highest level.

Global business is going to continue to expand in spite of the efforts some politicians may make to keep things on a "national" basis just because information flows.

Goldman Sachs has been doing business in China for quite some time, but given the opportunity to run its own securities business there, has jumped at the chance.

Last month, I posted an article title “China, The Desirable.” I received lots of positive and negative comments on my position.

My conclusion:

"building trading blocs... is a positive sum game. Yes, the stance of the Chinese is problematic. There is much I don’t like in the Chinese position. Yet Chinese leadership seems to want to talk. These leaders seem to want to make things happen. And, they promise to be fierce competitors.”



My feeling is, let’s talk. Let’s examine what can be worked out. Investors and businesses are indicating they want to go there. Let’s find out how to do it."

The ultimate driver: information. Information grows and spreads. Eventually, information goes almost everywhere, and it just becomes a matter of you working with this growth and spread. Or, you sit on the sidelines and let the world move ahead.

Goldman Sachs Moves

The recent move by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) to acquire 100 percent of its China securities joint venture is further evidence that this spread continues to happen.

Goldman Sachs is going ahead and acquiring 100 percent ownership of a securities joint venture it has participated in for 17 years. It will acquire the 49 percent of the shares in the venture that it doesn’t own. The bank has applied to the Chinese regulators to take full control.

Goldman is ahead of other global banks in making such a move. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Morgan Stanley (MS) have majority control of local securities joint ventures in China. JPMorgan has full ownership of a futures unit in China. And Citigroup, Inc. (C) “has been awarded a custodian license that allows it to service mutual and private funds domiciled in China.”

Movement toward the country’s financial sector has picked up since a pact was signed between China and America allowing U.S. firms greater access. This agreement is seen as a major opening for U.S. financial institutions to move into an economy that is growing, a place where capital markets are booming, a region that is becoming more and more competitive with the United States, and a country that is aiming to be a major player in global markets.

And China is opening up... when people want to talk, and when people are serious about promoting global economic growth. The country seems to fully agree that this spread is going to take place and it is better to be a part of it than not. Russia seems to be at the opposite end of the spectrum.

Goldman Sachs Is Remaking Itself

This move in China is not the only evidence of Goldman remaking itself. As I have written about before, Goldman has been trying to catch up with its major competitors in the United States. The bank went through the Great Recession pretty confident of itself and its future.

However, it got out on the other side of the downturn and found itself in an unfamiliar place. Other major financial institutions had changed focus and were remaking themselves while Goldman was hanging onto the past.

Perhaps the most important changes were taking place at Morgan Stanley, where James P. Gorman, who became CEO of the bank in 2010, was making major changes in the business model of the former investment bank. And Mr. Gorman’s successes grew.

Goldman Sachs finally got on the wagon and began by taking baby steps to change its business model. David Solomon took over the helm in October 2018, and has since driven the bank into a new, more customer-oriented direction, in credit cards and other retail types of areas.

But Mr. Solomon is serious about the international position of Goldman, and this move to consolidate the bank’s position in China and then go forward just emphasizes his determination to keep his organization at, or near, the top.

Last year, Goldman presented a five-year expansion plan for its efforts in China, and this year, it plans to double its head count to 600. Mr. Solomon and Goldman Sachs believe that China is “a place to be.”

The Evolving Banking System

I believe that Goldman Sachs is really getting its act together. As I wrote in my previous article on the bank:

"Goldman Sachs has a lot of talent and this talent has risen up in the past and provided extraordinary results. I believe that Goldman Sachs still has a talent pool that can perform with the best. It just needs to put those people to work."

Goldman, I believe, is making the right changes - the changes needed to keep it as a top competitor in the world of financial institutions. These changes have hindered the advancement of banking in some ways, but in the technological area, massive movements are being made and Goldman is trying to be a part of all that is happening.

The bank is concerned with the payments system and is trying to move into a leading position there. The importance of this is shown in the value placed on the recent merger of Paysafe, a UK FinTech group connected with the payments system. Paysafe is merging with a special purpose acquisition company, or blank check company, with the value now set at $9 billion. The payments area is consolidating, and the values being posted indicate how important investors see the payments business in the role of banking and financial services.

We also see how the pandemic is accelerating changes in bank branching systems, this time in France. Due to the changes in consumer behavior because of the pandemic, Société Générale is merging its two domestic retail bank networks and closing 600 branches, cutting €450 million in costs.

Banking is changing all over the place, and Goldman Sachs must catch up in some areas as it seems to be leading in some others.

The crucial thing to admit is that these changes are taking place internationally and, apparently, cannot be stopped. Thus, it is better to go with the flow than to fight it. Goldman Sachs appears to be “going with the flow,” and in my estimation, the bank has the talent to be successful is its efforts. And China seems to be a place to be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.