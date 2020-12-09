Top Net Payout Yields - December 2020

The top net payout yield stocks far outperformed the total return of the S&P 500 during the period since the last report back in September.

This article is the continuation of a monthly series highlighting the top net payout yield (NPY) stocks that was started back in June 2012 and explained in August 2012. The series highlights the best stocks for the upcoming month, utilized in part to make investment decisions for the NPY model managed on Interactive Advisors. Please review the original articles for more information on the NPY concept.

Sept/Oct/Nov 2020 Returns

Below are two charts highlighting the returns of the top 10 stocks from September (see list here) through the end of November. For presentation reasons, the chart is broken into the Top 5 and Next 5 lists and compared to the S&P 500 benchmark index along with the Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD), which offers a fund for comparison purposes that is aligned with the NPY concept.

The Top 5 stocks had a strong rally over the last three months as beaten-down cyclical stocks rebounded on a reopen trade from the positive signs of a COVID-19 vaccine. The performance of these NPY stocks far outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 index that was up a solid 3.9% during the period ending in November. Both LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) and Comerica (CMA) saw gains in excess of 26.0% to offset large losses in the prior reporting period. In addition, Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Wells Fargo (WFC) had total returns of double-digits while Liberty Global (LBTYA) saw a small loss during the three-month period. The Cambria fund generated a strong 18.2% gain as the market rushed back into high-yielding stocks, typical in cyclical industries helped by the reopen trade. In total, the Top 5 stocks gained 18.4% for the extended period to far outperform the 3.9% total return of the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Data by YCharts

The Next 5 stocks didn't see the same snapback rally as a couple of the stocks ran into individual company issues. The group had three stocks post around double-digit total returns in Citigroup (C), Prudential Financial (PRU), and NetApp (NTAP). The stocks gained anywhere from 9.1% to 13.7% during the measurement period. Both eBay (EBAY) and Biogen (BIIB) struggled during the period with large losses. In total, the five stocks gained only 2.4% for the extended period while the S&P 500 index was up 3.9% and the Shareholder Yield ETF gained an incredible 18.2%.

Data by YCharts

In all, the top 10 stocks had a very strong period since August with seven stocks reporting gains topping 9%. In total, the NPY stocks gained 10.4% in comparison to the solid 3.9% total return of the benchmark index and the 18.2% gain of the comparable ETF.

December 2020 List

The top 10 list saw major shifts since the end of August as companies aren't implementing new capital return programs while the related stocks had volatile price changes in the last three months. The end result was a drastic dip in the yields and a major shift in the top yielding stocks.

Biogen now tops the list with a 22.7% yield as the biotech was one of the few stocks repurchasing shares in volume during Q3. The stock has a $37-billion market cap and spent $1.25 billion on stock buybacks in the last quarter, but Biogen had a major drug failure during the quarter causing the stock to drop to yearly lows.

New Additions

The big additions to the December list were technology and communications-related stocks. Both Intel (INTC) and Oracle (ORCL) were added with yields of nearly 12% while AT&T (T) was added due to a 7% dividend yield and small buybacks performed before the virus hit business. In addition, Loews (L) has a yield of over 11% due to strong buybacks.

In general, all of the stocks falling off the list pulled back on share buybacks due to stressed financials. LyondellBasell, NetApp and Prudential Financial have pulled back on share buybacks while Liberty Global recently announced a new authorization of $1 billion. In December, both Raytheon Technologies (RTX) and Mondelez International (MDLZ) announced new share buybacks of at least $4 billion providing indication capital returns are starting to unthaw.

New Top 10

Despite some reduced stock buybacks from the majority of the stocks, the list maintained a NPY of nearly 14% for December. The lowest yield is still above 10%, while the top three yielding stocks are still yielding above 16%.

The average yield fell to 13.7% to start December, down from 10.0% to start last September. The buyback yield fell sharply to 11.0% as most companies pulled back from share repurchases due to COVID-19-related economic fears. The dividend yield decreased to 2.7% along with general yield weakness.

Stock buybacks are making a comeback based on the recent corporate announcements, but large financials such as Wells Fargo and Citigroup are prohibited by the Fed. Investors will have to decide whether to invest based on the trailing yield which will fall in these stocks after Q4 numbers are reported or projections of where the NPY will return in normal times.

Conclusion

The yields of the NPY stocks remain at massive levels despite the general weak levels in comparison to past periods. Investors will need to parse through the sustainability of these high NPYs as the economy normalizes with vaccines. In general though, these stocks offer bargain valuations in an increasingly expensive market.

