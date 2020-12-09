But the stock has priced in much of the positives here, and I would hold off for now.

Flex has gained traction of late, and rightly so, given the potential value unlock from its NEXTracker solar business.

Flex, Ltd. (FLEX) is a leading Singapore-based electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company with operations across electronics design and production, as well as the provision of supply chain insight and logistics services. It also has a 100% stake in NEXTracker, the leading solar tracker company.

While Flex has been outperforming of late (the solid 2Q21 and post-Q guide is a case in point), the stock has been buoyed by new disclosures on NEXTracker, helping validate the sum-of-the-parts bull thesis. That said, the stock has had a good run, and as a result, I think core Flex (i.e., remainco ex- NEXTracker) trades about in-line with fair value. Plus, with management seemingly unwilling to push for a spinoff anytime soon, the stock is missing a catalyst. For now, I am neutral, pending a more attractive setup.

Core Business Continues to Outperform

While much of the focus has turned to the NEXTracker opportunity, I think the outperformance within the core business is worth noting. FLEX's 2Q revenue of $5.985 billion (-1.7% YoY) was above Street expectations, with sequential improvement broad-based across all end-markets. By segment, Agility solutions was up 13.9% sequentially, while Reliability solutions was also up by 19.0% relative to the prior quarter.

The strong revenue performance also boosted gross margins to 7.1% (up from 6.2% in the prior quarter) despite some lingering COVID-19-related expenses. And though opex was up sequentially at $177 million, continued operational efficiencies outweighed the impact of COVID-19-related costs, driving an increase in operating profit dollars. Most of the operating strength came from the reliability solutions segment (+30bps YoY to 6.7%). In turn, EPS was also very solid at $0.36 - again, above Street expectations.

The core business remains strongly cash-generative - adj. operating cash flow of ~$390 million in the quarter was up significantly YoY. Capex was generally in line, with depreciation levels also manageable at ~$100 million, driving LTM FCF to >$600 million. That keeps FCF conversion at >80%, which bodes well for the already strong ~$4.1 billion liquidity position.

On Track for Long-Term Margin Targets

Building on the strong 2Q, Flex also expects 3Q to be solid, with revenue set to land in the $6.0-$6.4 billion range, comprising low-single digit % growth in agility solutions and low-single digit % declines in reliability solutions. Operating income is also set to hit $235-275 million, with interest and other income in the $40-45 million range and taxes at the upper end of the 10-15% range. This drives 3Q EPS of $0.34-0.40/share.

The strong guide means Flex has ample runway to improve margins as the company inches toward the long-term "mid-single digits" % target (vs. ~4% as of 2Q21) laid out at its Analyst Day presentation. And Flex has more than a few margin expansion levers at hand, from managing the overall business mix to ensuring that the company is maximizing price/value, as well as minimizing exposure to bad contracts via execution.

A NEXTracker Spinoff May Not Be on the Cards Just Yet

Flex's update on its NEXTracker solar business was promising as well - management sized the opportunity at >$1 billion in revenue and "double-digit operating margins." The NEXTracker business has a lot going for it - not just strategically (long product cycles, engineering-led content), but also financially (strong revenue growth potential and margin profile).

While the company did stress it would continue to evaluate its portfolio to maximize long-term shareholder value, the lack of a concrete timeline likely disappointed event-driven investors hoping to profit from a NEXTracker spinoff. Now, a spinoff could make sense on paper, given the potential for value unlock. But post-2Q21, I am less confident in a spinoff happening anytime soon. Per commentary on the quarterly call, management sees NEXTracker as a key part of Flex's effort to increase its industrial exposure and achieve valuation expansion for the overall company - this would seem to be at odds with a spinoff outcome.

But I've also said that from a long-term shareholder value perspective, we're also focused on investing in our Reliability business, within health care and Automotive and Industrial because we think that long term, the best value for our shareholders comes from investing in those businesses and driving growth and profitability in those businesses.



- Company Q2 FY21 Earnings Call Transcript

Flex Remainco Appears to be Fairly Valued

Referring to the new Flex disclosures and backing into the implied remainco EBITDA multiple helps put the valuation into context, in my view. Assuming an ~15% EBITDA margin and a 30x multiple (in-line with Array Technologies' (ARRY) forward multiple) implies the market is valuing core Flex at ~4x EV/EBITDA. That's about in-line with its closest peer, Jabil Inc. (JBL), which is arguably a tad optimistic given JBL's less cyclical profile.

NEXTracker @ Flex Remainco (Implied) Revenue (USD billion) 1.0 24.2 23.2 EBITDA (USD billion) 0.2 1.7 1.5 EBITDA Margin 15% 7% 7% Enterprise Value (USD billion) 4.5 10.4 5.9 EV/EBITDA 30x 6.3x 3.9x

Thus, while I agree that Flex's exposure to the solar tracker market via NEXTracker is bullish and the recent SOTP-driven re-rating is justified, I think the stock is fairly valued here. Pending a clear catalyst, I see little reason to buy the stock and would, instead, await a more attractive setup before revisiting the name. Additional downside risks include the macro backdrop, the industry-wide supply/demand balance, as well as trade uncertainty.

