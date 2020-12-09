LexaGene Holdings (OTCQB:LXXGF) presents investors with the opportunity to get skin in the game at the ground floor of what should be a very exciting time for the company. MiQLab, LexaGene's signature product, tests for pathogens and is the first of its kind in the industry.

After numerous years in development, MiQLab has finally made its commercial debut to the market this month, inking its first sale to a biotech company. The market's response to this commercialization launch has been fairly uneventful, but that shouldn't dampen the monumental win MiQLab has just accomplished.

(Image Source: Investor Presentation November 2020)

The Product: MiQLab

MiQLab is essentially a portable machine that tests for 27 pathogens at once and can release results in under 60 minutes. It's extremely user-friendly, to the point that you or I could be able to use it. This is highly different from the standard pathogen test that takes extremely qualified personal to manually complete each test and then provide results in 3 days. MiQLab is the culmination of a decade of R&D and $20 million in support directly from the U.S. government to aid development. It will immediately become the best-in-class pathogen detection device on the market. By reducing the average wait time from 24-72 hours to under 1, there are significant advantages for companies to adopt this product into their practice.

Addressable Markets

MiQLab's total addressable market will be approximately $40 billion, providing significant opportunities to sell the product. The $40 billion in TAM is spread across four markets:

Human Clinical Diagnostics ($13 billion)

Veterinary Diagnostics ($4 billion)

Food Safety testing ($8.2 billion)

Open Access Testing ($20+ billion)

(Image Source: Investor Presentation November 2020)

In all of these markets, MiQLab will represent a truly innovative product that can reduce the wait time for pathogen results by over 90%. LexaGene has already sold to a biotech company and placed a system at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine. These will serve as entry points where the company can showcase the potential of MiQLab.

LexaGene has already made an initial entrance into the veterinary market with its placement of MiQLab at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Shelley Rankin, a professor at Penn, said the early results of MiQLab were "very promising" and listed out multiple areas where the introduction of this technology could allow them to provide better care to their animals.

COVID-19

The only article ever published on LexaGene is this one from author Stone Fox Capital, titled "LexaGene: Right Product At The Right Time." That claim rang true back then when we were on the heels of the Chipotle E-coli fiasco, but there's no argument that Stone Fox's claim rings even true now with the onset of COVID-19.

MiQLab is exactly the sort of product hospitals needs to fight COVID-19 even with other rapid-testing options now available. Since MiQLab runs a fully automated PCR test, which is the gold standard in the industry, it can provide more information with higher conviction at a touch of a screen. With false positives frequent in other COVID-19 test kits, MiQLab's differentiates itself by eliminating this risk and quantifying how much virus is contained in the body. The CEO highlight the importance of what MiQLab has to offer in this quote "by quantifying the amount of virus present, we can help clinicians determine if a patient is possibly early in the infection cycle, late in the infection cycle, or if their immune system successfully contained the growth of the virus... Quickly identifying individuals with such high viral loads is especially important for disease containment." MiQLab is essentially able to differentiate people who have successfully defeated COVID-19 but still have it in their system, hence no false positives.

LexaGene is currently awaiting FDA approval to use MiQLab on COVID-19. Since MiQLab is a significantly more advanced machine than test kits, it can serve in near-patient settings. Due to this, MiQLab will go through a much longer FDA approval process than the test kits, due to it carrying much larger responsibility in the environment it serves.

(Image Source: Investor Presentation November 2020)

Business model

LexaGene plans to have its business follow the razor-razorblade model. This is when one item is sold at a relatively low price so that the company can increase the sale of a complementary good with high margins. In LexaGene's case, MiQLab will be sold at a low margin to drive up demand for its single-use cartridge that MiQLab uses for its tests, which will offer significant profit margins. This allows the company to have a recurring revenue stream after the units are sold. Of course, due to how young the company is in its development, no assurance can be made that it will ever be profitable.

Final Thoughts

LexaGene has passed an enormous milestone in successfully getting its product to market, but that doesn't mean it's out of the choppy water yet. Like most biotechs, the risk is enormous, especially when the company has little to no revenue to report on. There is zero visibility into when the company will become profitable, and there are no assurances that it will ever become profitable. These risks will continue to be present for the foreseeable future until the company can prove it can turn MiQLab into a profitable business.

On the flip side, what MiQLab does provide is a best-in-class product that has a large total addressable market (TAM) to grow into. COVID-19 has only accelerated the need for advancement in pathogen technology, so you could argue that MiQLab picked the perfect time to come to market. With its first sale officially in the book, we'll be able to see how this story plays out in the coming years.

All in all, I believe MiQLab is an obvious candidate to streamline pathogen testing for multiple sectors that desperately need it. Since I believe the product is truly world-class, I'm willing to open up a small position (>0.5%) within my portfolio to swing for the fences on LexaGene Holdings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LXXGF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.