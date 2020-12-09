For the past three months, Microsoft (MSFT) stock price has been in a sideways trend, showing more than 35% growth since the beginning of the year. And in my opinion, this is a good moment to reassess the fundamental potential of the company using tools such as Discounted Cash Flow and Dividend Discount models. In addition, it is necessary to identify certain risks that await this company next year.

Source: goodfon.ru

Discounted Cash Flow Model

When predicting Microsoft's revenue for the next 10 years, I proceeded from the average expectations of analysts. In my opinion, the compound annual growth rate of 11.3% is quite adequate:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Between 2015 and 2017, the operating margins of "Productivity and Business Processes" and "Intelligent Cloud" tended to decline. The profitability growth was observed only in the "More Personal Computing" segment. But, the situation has changed over the past two years and the operating margins of all segments have begun to grow. Given this clear qualitative improvement, I included in the model only a slight decrease in operating margin from 37% to 34% in the terminal year.

Source: Author

Here is the WACC calculation:

Source: Author

Some notes on the WACC calculation:

In order to calculate the market rate of return, I used values of equity risk premium (5.23%) and the current yield of UST10 as a risk-free rate (0.93%). The final indicator amounted to 6.16%.

I used the current value of the three-year beta coefficient (1.15). For the terminal year, I used Beta equal to 1.

To calculate the Cost of Debt, I used the interest expense for 2019 and 2020 divided by the debt value for the same years.

Other important parameters of the model are as follows:

The relative size of CAPEX is assumed to be 11%, which is close to the long-term average.

The tax rate is assumed to be 28%. Let me remind you that Biden intends to raise the corporate tax.

Finally, here is the model itself:

Source: Author

The DCF-based target price of Microsoft's shares is $323, offering 51% upside.

Dividend Discount Model

The key parameters of the Dividend Discount model are the same as in the previous one. I just want to add that over the past two years Microsoft has spent about 35% of its net income on dividends. In the model, I assume that the payout ratio will remain at this level. By the way, this is generally in line with expectations:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Here is the model:

Source: Author

The DDM-based target price for Microsoft's shares is about $100.

In other words, if you evaluate Microsoft only in the context of the future flow of potential dividends, then the company is greatly overvalued. But if you take into account the growth in the share price that the DCF model promises, then from the point of view of long-term investment it is quite reasonable to own the company's shares (expected price increase + potential dividends = acceptable return). But this is in the long run. In the short term, things are a little less optimistic.

3 Risk factors for Big Tech

In my opinion, a number of factors at once will make it possible to expect that the next year will be, perhaps, even more interesting than the outgoing one.

To begin with, judging by the macrocycles, the market has entered a phase where volatility and the curve slope begin to rise. All other things being equal, both factors have a negative impact on the stock market:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Further. Thanks to the Fed's actions, ultra-soft monetary policy and a general belief that large tech companies are the least affected by the quarantine measures during the epidemic, the Nasdaq index has shown phenomenal growth this year:

Source: CME Group

But now, apparently, the reverse cycle begins. The start of vaccination makes it highly likely that the epidemic will be brought under control in 2021. This means that small- and medium-sized companies, as well as emerging markets, are becoming attractive for investment. This is already beginning to be reflected in the strong growth of the Russell 2000 index (a small-cap stock market index):

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

And in the growth of emerging market currencies:

Source: TradingView

Finally, do not forget that the United States will have a new president next year. This means tighter fiscal policy and a likely rise in corporate tax with all the consequences that will come out.

Bottom line

So, in terms of potential dividends and the likely future FCF, it can be said that owning Microsoft stock can provide an acceptable return based on today's cost of capital. At the same time, it is worth remembering that the next year is associated with risks that will potentially have the worst effect on the shares of technology companies, which showed unprecedented growth this year. Therefore, I think that a significant increase in the company's capitalization in the near future is unlikely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.