While Congress has not successfully passed an infrastructure bill, the time is ripe to do so as economic stimulus is needed and bipartisan support has grown.

U.S. highways, roads, and bridges are in desperate need of repair which is estimated to cost billions or more to complete.

(Pexels)

Going into the new year, there are relatively few strong bullish themes available. Technology stocks are trading at exuberant valuations and most of 2020's beaten-down companies are now trading back at all-time highs. The popular Fear & Greed Index is deep at "extreme greed" levels as data suggests intense year-end speculative fervor in stocks. Quite frankly, this does not appear the time to buy large equity baskets. Instead, I believe investors are best focusing on the few strong bullish ideas for next year.

One idea I've delved into in recent articles is a possibly large infrastructure overhaul bill that has been touted by the new administration and has ample bipartisan support to pass. As explained in "PAVE: Betting On A Trillion Dollar+ Infrastructure Spending Bill In 2021" which covered the infrastructure development ETF (PAVE), the total cost of U.S. infrastructure renovations is estimated to be a whopping $4-$5 trillion. However, even a much smaller spending program could drastically increase the business activity of many infrastructural development companies due to the years of historically low business activity.

ETFs such as PAVE and the metal producing ETF (XME) (see "XME: Mining Sector Gaining On Inflation Expectations, But China Risk Has Grown") are decent ways to play this theme, some investors may be looking for the greater alpha potential that lies in individual companies. One largely unknown company that I believe makes a great investment for this theme is U.S. Concrete Inc. which trades under the ticker USCR.

U.S. Concrete's Operational Advantage

U.S. Concrete is a large high-quality vertically integrated concrete company that is situated in markets with strong demand. Most of their ready-mixed concrete is used for commercial and industrial projects which made up 60% of 2019 sales while residential and infrastructure made up about 20% each.

The company makes a wide variety of products and is well-suited to play a key role in highway development. As you have likely heard, U.S. highway and bridge conditions are at near-record conditions and desperately need renovations. The U.S. road infrastructure was rated "D" on a relatively recent infrastructure "report card" citing traffic congestion as a major issue and the need for new roads.

Fortunately, USCR has a history of products with the Federal Highway Administration. The company also specializes in low CO2 concrete products which gives it a significant advantage when it comes to winning contracts in California where the need for highway renovations is greatest. Importantly, the company also recently acquired the assets of Sugar City Building Materials Co. in the San Francisco Bay Area. This purchase was made in order to further expand the company's already large footprint in California. This is a great growth opportunity since the California government has been increasing highway spending this year.

Of course, U.S. Concrete also has production operations in Texas, the northeastern U.S., and Canada. Currently, British Columbia, Canada, and Texas/Oklahoma make up 43% and 32% of the company's respective annual sales. U.S. Concrete is currently seeing lower-than-normal infrastructure sales in the U.S. due to the decline in public infrastructure spending over the past two decades. However, with the economy needing a boost to employment, and the U.S. needing a boost to infrastructure renovations, the time is ripe for the Federal government to finally pass a spending bill.

In my opinion, it is likely best to bet on such a bill before it is created since it is likely U.S. concrete and similar companies will rise on such news. USCR nearly doubled in value during 2016 due to the talk of such a bill. The stock also shot up a staggering 23.5% in a single day earlier this year as congress looked to enact a $1T bill. Despite a failure to pass that bill, USCR remains historically cheap and its valuation suggests significant upside potential if a bill is passed early next year as I suspect.

Of course, investors have talked about a potential multi-trillion dollar infrastructure overhaul bill for years. However, no bill has managed to receive sufficient bipartisan support to pass. However, the economy was not in so desperate need of jobs until recently. I believe it is feasible that such a bill will be one of the first objectives of the new government as there is both physical need, economic need, and the ability to build (as COVID restrictions, hopefully, fade next year with the vaccine).

USCR Is Cheap Regardless of Stimulus

Even without the possible infrastructure stimulus package, USCR is trading at a discount. To the surprise of many, 2020 has not seen a substantial decline in demand for USCR's products as the firm's revenue is only down slightly this year. Additionally, USCR has beat earnings expectations by a wide degree during the past two quarters.

The company's operating cash flow has actually risen to an all-time high and its earnings remain at historically high levels. Sales have declined slightly since 2019 due to the slight slowdown in CapEx spending this year. While USCR has risen dramatically from its spring lows, it is still historically cheap as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

Currently, USCR is trading at an extremely low TTM price to cash flow of 3.2X. Its forward earnings are much lower due to depreciation, but the analyst consensus currently estimates that the company's EPS will rise to $5 per share by 2025, putting the company's long-term forward "P/E" at only 7.5X. This figure could be even lower if we consider the possibility that USCR's earnings rise faster than analysts currently estimate.

Despite the economic slowdown, demand for concrete is very strong today due to the need for higher-quality more environmentally-friendly concrete such as that offered by U.S. Concrete.

Importantly, with a market capitalization of $620M, U.S. Concrete is quite a bit smaller than many of its peers. These include Vulcan Materials (VMC), Summit Materials (SUM), and Eagle Materials (EXP) which are multi-billion-dollar companies. However, this has made USCR a less well-known company with a much lower valuation than its peers as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

Compared to peers, U.S. Concrete has similar debt levels with leverage ratios ranging from 3-5X which is typical for most industrial companies. That said, USCR has considerably lower and less stable operating margins. It has taken steps to increase its profit margins, but this is likely a major reason for its lower valuation. Of course, this also gives the company's earnings greater upside potential if it can continue to improve margins.

The Bottom Line

USCR is not without risks. The stock has risen a staggering 280% since its March low. It is still negative YTD and trading at less-than-half of its peak price, but there is still a possibility that the stock sees a year-end correction as short-term investors take profits.

The fact remains that the economy is not in great shape. Despite the recession, demand for concrete has been strong thus far which mitigates this risk. Still, it is still possible that we see a wave in CapEx spending cuts by many corporations next year.

Risks aside, I believe USCR is a solid growth-at-a-reasonable price long-term investment that has a potential breakout catalyst. The company is well-positioned to take advantage of an increase in demand for infrastructural concrete, particularly in key markets such as the California Bay Area. The firm is also much cheaper than its larger competitors and has historically risen the most on news of a potential infrastructure overhaul bill. Overall, I believe USCR is one of the single best single-stock investments available to bet on the "long infrastructure" theme.

In my opinion, USCR is best as a long-term buy-and-hold investment. The stock could certainly rise above its 2018 levels of $70-$80 in case a large infrastructure bill is passed. This price-range would also put its forward "EV/EBTIDA" at similar levels to its larger peers. Though I am not currently long, I will be looking to buy the stock on a potential dip, ideally at a price of $32-$35.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USCR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.