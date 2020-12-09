Tracking Stephen Mandel's Lone Pine Capital Portfolio - Q3 2020 Update

The top three positions are Shopify, Facebook, and Microsoft. They add up to ~20% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Stephen Mandel’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Mandel’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/16/2020. Please visit our Tracking Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q2 2020.

This quarter, Mandel’s 13F portfolio value increased ~17% from $19.79B to $23.20B. The number of holdings increased from 29 to 32. The top three positions are at ~20% while the top five are ~31% of the 13F assets: Shopify, Facebook, Microsoft Corp., UnitedHealth, and Coupa Software.

Stephen Mandel worked at Tiger Management under Julian Robertson for eight years starting in the late 1980s, making him a bona fide tiger cub. To know more about Julian Robertson and his legendary Tiger Management, check out Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears.

Note: Stephen Mandel stepped down from managing investments in January 2019 in a previously announced (September 2017) move. He is still a managing director at the firm.

New Stakes:

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), Square Inc. (SQ), Atlassian Corp. plc (TEAM), and StoneCo Ltd. (STNE): These are medium-sized new positions established this quarter. The 3.84% DOCU stake was purchased at prices between ~$173 and ~$269 and the stock currently trades at $235. SQ is a 3.76% position established at prices between ~$113 and ~$165 and it is now at ~$213. The 2.58% TEAM stake was purchased at prices between ~$161 and ~$196 and the stock currently trades at ~$230. STNE is a 1.89% of the portfolio position established at prices between ~$38 and ~$54 and the stock is now at $74.26.

Note: Square and Atlassian are back in the portfolio after a quarter’s gap. Square was a ~2% position built from Q2 2019 at prices between $57 and $82 and sold last quarter at prices between ~$44 and ~$105. The 1.54% Atlassian stake was built in H2 2019 at prices between $108 and $147 and sold last quarter at prices between ~$129 and ~$188.

Nuance Communications (NUAN), MercadoLibre (MELI), Bill.com Holdings (BILL), Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), Insulet Corp. (PODD), and KE Holdings (BEKE): These are very small (less than ~1.25% of the portfolio each) new stakes established this quarter.

Stake Disposals:

Salesforce.com (CRM), and Zoom Video (ZM): These were medium-sized new positions established last quarter. The 2.88% CRM stake was purchased at prices between ~$134 and ~$192 and disposed this quarter at prices between ~$186 and ~$281. It is now at ~$228. ZM is a 2.16% of the portfolio position established at prices between ~$114 and ~$260 and eliminated this quarter at prices between ~$230 and ~$500. It currently trades at ~$412.

iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) Puts, Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY), and Visa Inc. (V): The VXX Puts were purchased in Q1 2020 as the underlying traded between $13 and $70 and it is now at $16.59. The disposal this quarter happened as the underlying traded between $24 and $35. CDAY was a 2.31% of the portfolio position built in H1 2020 at prices between ~$39 and ~$84. The elimination this quarter was at prices between ~$69 and ~$85. The stock currently trades at ~$99. The 2.35% Visa position was established in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$136 and ~$213. Last quarter saw a ~30% selling and the remaining stake was disposed this quarter at prices between ~$189 and ~$217. The stock is now at ~$213.

Carvana Company (CVNA) and Discover Financial (DFS): These are small (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) positions that were decreased during the quarter.

Stake Decreases:

PayPal Holdings (PYPL): PYPL is a large 5.10% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q4 2019 at prices between $96.50 and $110 and the stock currently trades at ~$217. Q1 2020 saw a ~55% stake increase at prices between $85 and $124. That was followed with a ~40% increase last quarter at prices between ~$91 and ~$177. This quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between ~$170 and ~$211.

Amazon.com (AMZN): AMZN is a 4.58% of the portfolio stake. It was established in Q4 2017 at prices between $957 and $1,196. The next three quarters saw a ~70% selling at prices between $1,189 and $1,751. Q4 2018 saw the position doubled at prices between $1,344 and $2004. H1 2019 had seen a ~37% selling at prices between $1,500 and $1,922 while next quarter there was a one-third increase at prices between $1,725 and $2,021. Q4 2019 saw a ~17% selling at prices while last quarter there was a similar increase. Last two quarters have seen a ~42% reduction at prices between ~$1,907 and ~$3,531. The stock is now at ~$3,177.

Humana Inc. (HUM): The 3.88% HUM position was established in Q3 2019 at prices between $254 and $305 and it is now at ~$409. Q1 2020 saw a ~47% stake increase at prices between $214 and $380. That was followed with a ~12% further increase last quarter. This quarter saw similar trimming.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): NOW is a 3.70% stake established in Q2 2017 at prices between $84.50 and $118. Q4 2017 saw a ~22% reduction at prices between $113 and $131. There was another one-third reduction next quarter at prices between $132 and $175. The position had since wavered. H1 2019 had seen a ~50% selling at prices between $169 and $289. There was a ~30% stake increase next quarter at prices between $250 and $302. Last quarter saw a similar increase at prices between $250 and $403. The stock is now at ~$542. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE): ADBE is a fairly large position at 3.57% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in Q1 2014 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $60 and $73. 2015 saw that original stake reduced by two-thirds at prices between $73 and $96. The position has since wavered. Recent activity follows: Q3 2018 saw a ~20% increase at prices between $242 and $275. Last two years have seen a two-thirds selling at prices between ~$210 and ~$534. The stock currently trades at ~$495.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG): DDOG is a 2.88% of the portfolio position established last quarter at prices between ~$34.50 and ~$90 and it currently goes for ~$100. There was a minor ~4% trimming this quarter.

Mastercard (MA): The 2.57% MA position was established in Q4 2018 at prices between $175 and $224 and it is now well above that range at ~$341. There was a ~40% selling in Q2 2019 at prices between $236 and $267. Q4 2019 saw the position increased by ~50% at prices between $261 and $301. There was a ~20% selling this quarter at prices between ~$290 and ~$366.

TransDigm Group (TDG): The 1.54% TDG position was purchased in Q4 2017 at prices between $256 and $285 and it is now at ~$602. Q2 2018 saw a ~25% increase at prices between $301 and $346. There was a ~20% selling in Q3 2019 at prices between $461 and $551. That was followed with a ~40% reduction in Q1 2020 at prices between $246 and $656. There was a ~125% stake increase last quarter at prices between $270 and $495, while this quarter there was a 55% selling at prices between ~$411 and ~$519.

Booking Holdings (BKNG): BKNG was a large 4.80% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between $1,231 and $1,841. It was reduced to a minutely small 0.43% stake this quarter at prices between ~$1,638 and ~$1,949. The stock currently trades at ~$2,087.

Stake Increases:

Shopify Inc. (SHOP): SHOP is now the largest 13F stake at 7.59% of the portfolio. It was built in Q2 2019 at prices between $195 and $328 and the stock currently trades at ~$1,102. There was a one-third increase in Q4 2019 at prices between $286 and $409. Last three quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Facebook Inc. (FB): The top three 6.60% FB stake was first purchased in Q3 2014 at prices between $66 and $79. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows: There was a ~50% stake increase last quarter at prices between $154 and $242. This quarter also saw an ~11% increase. The stock is now at ~$283.

Note: FB has seen a previous presence in the portfolio. Around 11M shares were purchased in Q4 2012 at prices between $19 and $29. The stake was disposed in 2013 and early 2014 at much higher prices realizing huge gains.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): MSFT is a large (top three) 5.84% of the portfolio position. It was established in Q2 2017 at prices between $65 and $72.50. There was a ~15% trimming in Q4 2017 at prices between $74 and $87 while next quarter saw a ~26% increase at prices between $85 and $97. The stock is now at ~$216. The five quarters through Q4 2019 had seen a ~63% selling at prices between $98 and $159 while next quarter saw a ~17% stake increase at prices between ~$135 and ~$189. Last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Note: MSFT has had a previous round-trip: It was a large (top five) 4.93% of the portfolio position in Q4 2016. The bulk of the position was from H1 2015 at prices between $40 and $48. The five quarters through Q3 2016 had seen a combined ~50% selling at prices between $43 and $58. The elimination in Q1 2017 happened at prices between $62 and $66.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH): The large 5.30% UNH stake was established in Q2 2017 at prices between $164 and $187 and increased by ~160% the following quarter at prices between $185 and $200. There was a ~27% reduction in Q3 2018 at prices between $247 and $270 while next quarter there was ~19% increase at prices between $233 and $286. Q3 2019 saw another ~20% stake increase at prices between $215 and $267. There was a one-third selling last quarter at prices between ~$229 and ~$312 while this quarter saw a similar increase at prices between ~$291 and ~$324. The stock is now at ~$348.

Coupa Software (COUP): The ~5% COUP position was purchased last year at prices between $90 and $158 and it is now at ~$315. This quarter saw the stake doubled at prices between ~$243 and ~$344.

Note: Lone Pine controls ~6% of the business.

Global Payments (GPN): The 4.89% GPN position was established in Q3 2019 at prices between $154 and $175 and it is now at ~$199. Q1 2020 saw a ~53% stake increase at prices between $116 and $209. That was followed with a one-third increase this quarter at prices between ~$161 and ~$185.

Netflix (NFLX): NFLX is a 4.85% of the portfolio position purchased in Q3 2019 at prices between $255 and $382 and the stock currently trades at ~$513. Last quarter saw a one-third selling at prices between $362 and $468 while this quarter there was a similar increase at prices between ~$467 and ~$557.

Match Group (MTCH): The 3.74% MTCH stake saw a ~70% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$90 and ~$121. The stock currently trades at ~$145.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK): ADSK is a 2.91% portfolio stake purchased in Q4 2018 at prices between $118 and $156 and it currently trades at ~$284. Q4 2019 saw a ~27% reduction at prices between $140 and $185 while next quarter there was a similar increase at prices between $136 and $211. There was a ~50% selling last quarter at prices between $137 and $242 while this quarter saw a similar increase at prices between ~$221 and ~$261.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM): The very small 0.82% DXCM stake was increased during the quarter.

Kept Steady:

L Brands (LB): The 3.60% LB stake was purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$9 and ~$25 and it is now at ~$41.

Note: Lone Pine Capital has a ~10% ownership stake in L Brands.

Capital One Financial (COF): The 3.18% COF stake was purchased last quarter at prices between $42.25 and $80 and it is now at $92.64.

Howmet Aerospace (HWM): The very small 0.57% HWM position established last quarter was kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Mandel’s 13F stock holdings in Q3 2020:

