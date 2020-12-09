Keurig Dr. Pepper is expected to grow EPS at a low double-digit percentage or high single-digit percentage over the next couple of years.

Introduction

Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) may make an interesting investment for those looking for a stable large cap paying a respectable 1.97% yield as of the time of writing. Here are three reasons I think Keurig Dr. Pepper might be able to beat the market and its peers going forward over the next few months.

Data by YCharts

Reason #1 - Margins Trending In The Right Direction

In the third quarter, Keurig Dr. Pepper's operating and net income margins saw a nice increase. The company had slightly lower gross margins at 56.42% compared to 56.62% in the 3rd quarter of 2019 but operating margin came in at 24.93% while net income margin came in at 14.67%, both up more than 400 basis points.

Source: Table created by author with data from KDP Q3 2020 10-Q SEC Filing

This margin increase resulted in around 50% net income growth over the same quarter of last year. I wouldn't expect more 400 basis points increases in margins going forward, as that's quite the increase, but If the company can continue to grow these margins slowly over time, the stock price may reward shareholders handsomely.

Reason #2 Consistent and Stable Earnings Growth

Analysts have respectable EPS growth going forward for the next couple of years for Keurig Dr. Pepper at 14.08% and 8.65% in 2021 and 2022.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This earnings growth should result in stable returns for shareholders over time. Furthermore, it will allow the company to either increase the dividend or reinvest profits back into the business. Both of which could be positives for shareholders.

Reason #3 - Low Relative Valuation

Keurig Dr. Pepper trades at a discount to some of its main peers. Comparing KDP to other soft drink and snack companies (I also included energy drink company Monster (MNST) below) illustrates the discount that KDP trades at. In the following table, I took analyst EPS estimates for 2020 and 2021, calculated the estimated EPS growth rate from 2020 to 2021, and calculated the company's P/E ratios based on both 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates.

Source: Table created by author with data from Seeking Alpha

It's clear that KDP trades at a P/E multiple discount to the others. Pepsi (PEP) and Coca-Cola (KO) both trade at 24 to 25 times 2021 EPS, while KDP trades at just 19 times 2021 EPS. Even more surprising is that KDP's EPS growth rate is considerably higher than its peers, which would generally lead to a higher multiple, not a lower one.

Then there's Monster. Monster trades at an even higher premium despite having lower EPS growth than KDP. That said, I do believe Monster's higher multiple is justified, as their sales growth rate is in 2021 should come in at around 12% compared to KDP's estimated sales growth rate of just under 4%. Monster is also in the energy drink market, which continues to grow quicker than other beverage categories.

This ultimately leaves a couple of likely scenarios. Either Keurig Dr. Pepper's peers will see their valuations come down to match Keurig Dr. Pepper, or Keurig Dr. Pepper's valuation could increase to match its peers. If you ask me, the latter is more likely. At 25 times 2021's estimated EPS of $1.60, KDP would trade at $40 per share. That's 33% upside to today's current price of just $30 per share.

Risks

Of course, like any investment there are risks. The key risks for KDP include the following:

The snack and beverage market is extremely competitive. New entrants and established players could eat up marketshare from incumbents like Keurig Dr. Pepper.

COVID-19 still presents some threats to Keurig Dr. Pepper including increased costs and restaurant shutdowns. The company may see a decline in restaurant sales due to shutdowns.

Consumers may decide to pass on more discretionary purchases like soft drinks during more difficult economic times, leading to limited or no growth in discretionary categories for Keurig Dr. Pepper

Conclusion

Keurig Dr. Pepper continues to see nice margin growth, resulting in consistent and stable earnings growth. The company also trades at a multiple discount to its peers, despite having a higher estimated EPS growth rate in 2021 than many of its' established peers. This could result in multiple expansion to catch up to peers. If Keurig Dr. Pepper traded at Pepsi's estimated 2021 EPS multiple, the stock would trade for around $40 per share, $10 or 33% higher than where it trades today.

I'll be writing more articles on great (or sometimes not so great) stocks and ETFs. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article. Also, consider checking out the links to my social media pages on my Seeking Alpha profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Celsius (CELH). I did not mention this company in the article, but it is in the same industry and thus may be relevant for readers.