Part of the difference with Disney’s presentations is that they carry mass appeal, not just with investors but with overall consumers as their initiatives appeal to the general public.

Investors are also interested in if the company will address reports it's looking to double-down on its NFL partnership, potentially pursuing multiple deals, including one for ESPN+.

With its own screen-to-stream path, the company had been taking a calculated slow-and-steady approach, but following AT&T’s reveal, it could be forced by its board to make a radical escalation.

Disney is expected to mostly focus on its continued streaming shift and direct-to-consumer approach, specifically highlighting Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney’s investor days are always important, but after the recent AT&T screen-to-stream switch, this one carries extra meaning.

(Credit: Disney)

To say it’s been a busy few week for streaming may be an understatement.

AT&T’s (NYSE:T) new strategy to make HBO Max succeed at all costs is still sending shockwaves across the industry and this week we may finally hear directly from one of the service’s main rivals.

On Thursday, Disney will hold its next investor day which was already a can’t miss for a number of reasons, but now has taken on extra importance.

You can’t help but feel somewhat bad for the Disney team because it probably had most of its presentation figured out and locked – and then Warner Bros. took a sledgehammer to the traditional model and the term “whole new world” takes a whole new meaning.

So, what should investors be looking to hear? And what could Disney possibly respond back with?

First, as always, some background.

Investor days to Disney (NYSE:DIS) are a big deal.

I know that really should go without saying, but they are and it’s not just because its investors are involved. A lot of the information discussed is not just relevant to them, it’s relevant to the company’s fanbase. These are not just boring balance sheet details, these are roadmaps to the future of the company.

The 2019 investor day was (as you can imagine) very heavily on the launch of Disney+ and 70+ million subscribers later it is safe to say it will remain a focus. Although as mentioned the WB/HBO Max news is far from the only thing investors are hoping to get a comment on, but it is certainly the most timely.

(Credit: AT&T)

I don’t think I have a choice not to start there.

As a two-sentence recap – for those of you who missed it – last week Warner Bros. revealed its entire 2021 theatrical slate will now be coming to HBO Max concurrently with theaters. In total (counting this year’s Wonder Woman 1984) that’s 18 films, which represents a complete about-face from the company’s prior plans.

The first question likely to come up is if Disney will follow suit.

My guess – no.

That said, I do think we’ll see some type of returning shot.

They almost have to… and I mean HAVE to, versus WANTS to.

Here’s the problem and where a lot of internal contention has come. You have a large part of the company that believes in the theatrical model and wants to see it return eventually. However, you also have a very vocal (and well-funded) minority that believes Disney could catch Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and it needs to keep the pressure up.

For the moment that side was kept at bay, but this gives them a fresh set of ammo.

The downside to that argument is by blowing up the theatrical market you leave a lot of money on the table. That’s why the WW84 news got a wide range of reactions – not all positive. On one hand, it’s a huge subscription driver, but on the other, it’s a billion-dollar franchise and you won’t make that cost up in subs.

Many see the Warner Bros./HBO Max deal as short-sighted for that very reason. Remember HBO Max has a history of shooting itself in the foot and we could find out down the line that this may easily be another example.

That said, I can’t wait to see if it does work because while Disney is nearing 80 million subscribers, HBO Max is stalled out at around 8 million – so something needed to be done for AT&T to appease its investors.

(Credit: Pixar)

Disney thus far has been very smart and strategic about its screen-to-stream shift. As I’ve said prior, the best way to explain it is Disney looks at two buckets – one comprised of titles that would be nice to have a theatrical release and the other comprised of titles that have to have a theatrical release.

The “nice” category was where things like Hamilton and Artemis Fowl fit in and the “have to” was basically everything else. Pixar’s place in those buckets is a little more of a combo as evidenced by Soul which will join WW84 as a Christmas Day streaming release.

As a Pixar film, Soul would usually be seen as a “must have” given the company’s pedigree. Yet because animation was the one area of entertainment that was never shut down due to the pandemic, Pixar’s pipeline never got backed up. So, the decision to stream Soul is less about driving subscribers and more about clearing the path for the next animated projects from both studios.

The important thing about Soul also wasn’t just the shift in distribution model, but the price – free.

You’ll remember Disney’s Mulan experiment carried a $30 upcharge that was billed as a one-time test. And as anyone who follows Hollywood knows, if it's profitable, nothing is a “one-time” anything.

(Credit: Disney)

Mulan’s results were at first seen as massive, with on estimate going in the hundred of millions range in just the first weekend, but it was soon learned the originator of that report misread the numbers – basically the equivalent of putting the comma in the wrong place. So, while it may have been successful, it wasn’t that successful.

And that’s the flaw analysts, investors or even just people with general interest here have – with streaming we don’t actually have any real data, though Disney has said multiple times we should learn more about the Mulan numbers at the presentation.

Where things get more interesting, though, is if we play this out further.

Say Disney does decide to take one of those “must have” films – i.e., anything Marvel or Star Wars related - and shift it to “nice to have” and therefore a candidate for a streaming release. Maybe a Black Widow? A film that is heavily anticipated, sports a stellar cast, has a strong female lead and is already shot and completed.

Can they in any universe release it with a $30 upcharge? Or really any upcharge?

A week ago yes… today, no.

That $30 charge is about two months of HBO Max, and while yes, people would pay that $30 for immediate access, it would not be good optics.

Of course, the other thing that Disney does have is multiple Marvel shows in the works (including one slated for early 2021) and its first Star Wars series just earned a Best Drama Emmy nomination its first year out (a very significant achievement).

So no, it’s not hurting for A-level content and that’s why it would be a mistake to switch gears. Plus 70+ million subscribers in one year is not exactly a bad start. So, if it’s not broken, don’t try to fix it – but given HBO Max’s moves, I do think Disney will feel compelled (or its board will compel them) to make a move.

Let’s also not forget the other elephant in the room ahead of Thursday – Hulu.

How do you solve a problem like Hulu?

Hulu is one of the big three original streamers (along with Netflix and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)), but it’s always been a enigma of sorts. Its original content is more on the critically acclaimed side, but it's more known for being the home to the catalogs of many current (licensed) TV series and for its paywalled-off tier of LIVE network streaming.

(Credit: Hulu)

Remember Hulu is the first streaming service to actually take home a Best Series prize for any genre at the Emmys (for drama The Handmaid’s Tale) – a feat that Amazon matched the following year (in comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and a feat Netflix has still yet to accomplish in either area.

So, we aren’t exactly discussing an also-ran service, but it is not seen at the level of Netflix, Amazon or even Disney+.

One solution that is apparently being floated is to fold Hulu into Disney+ which on paper makes sense but carries significant problems. First, the sheer size of Hulu’s content makes it hard to just add it to another service without bumping up the price and that Disney+ price of $7 was a strategic decision that will be hard to adjust for now.

There is also the content itself which is decidedly more adult and doesn’t fit into Disney’s wheelhouse. Keeping it separate serves the same purpose as Disney buying FOX… having it gives them the profits and prestige of adult programming, but keeping it separate from its family-friendly image.

It’s not a simple solution and that’s why it hasn’t been done just yet.

Can Disney figure out a workaround? Of course it can, it’s Disney, but it may also be something it doesn’t necessarily need to do just yet, but it does continually come up as an option.

(Credit: DirecTV/NFL)

So, the HBO Max and Hulu questions will undoubtedly come up on Thursday, but don’t be surprised if the NFL pops into the mix as well. As I wrote earlier this week, Disney is setting itself up to make a run at a better NFL package and that could include not just a linear franchise but also a streaming one.

“NFL Sunday Ticket” is going to hit the market soon and current home AT&T/DirecTV doesn’t seem like it wants to write a $1.5 billion check (though likely now more) to renew it… but someone will. It could be Amazon, it could be Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) (for Peacock) or it could be Disney for ESPN+ which would finally make the service more than just a throwaway in a bundle.

The NFL usually likes to work these deals out ahead of their expiration and it had been assumed we could see something prior to the Super Bowl in February – that has yet to happen, but we may get a breadcrumb or two from the Mouse House on its intentions this week.

Either way, between Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ there will be a lot to discuss come Thursday and even more to break down afterwards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.