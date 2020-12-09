The Banking Industry Halfway Through The Pandemic

Almost all banks significantly increased their loan loss reserves in the first two quarters of 2020 to prepare for that.

When the pandemic broke in March, the biggest concern for the banking industry was the future level of bad loans.

"I went to a fight the other night, and a hockey game broke out."

― Rodney Dangerfield

Bad loans usually climb significantly in a recession at banks. However, the fear of a mountain of bad loans is giving way to the reality of lower interest margins squeezing profits.

Bank Industry Data

The following chart shows industry data for all U.S. banks $1 billion in assets and more. That accounts for almost all publicly traded banks with liquid stocks.

Source: fdic.gov

Loan Balances

As shown above, there was a 4.4% increase in loan balances in the first quarter of 2020. A normal increase would have been closer to 1%. Most of this increase was in commercial loans as companies drew on their lines of credit to better prepare for a recession. There was another increase in the second quarter due to more recession preparation and Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans. Commercial loans then declined 6% in the third quarter as PPP loans got paid down and borrowing needs were subdued due to the weak economy.

Commercial real estate loans have surprisingly steadily increased each quarter. This may be due to borrowers taking advantage of lower interest rates to refinance and borrow against some of their equity.

Residential loan balances have been steady. There has been significantly increased refinance activity and growing new and existing home sales. But this has been offset by some non-banks such as Quicken (Rocket Mortgage) that have taken market share and sales to the secondary market.

Total loans jumped in the first quarter primarily due to commercial loan advances and have declined since.

Problem Loans

Non-accrual loans are steadily increasing but the rate of increase is well below what many expected when the pandemic started. The rate of charge-offs has not increased much at all. Banks have almost doubled their allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) in the first two quarters and then mostly stood pat in the third quarter. The subdued non-accrual loan increases and lack of higher charge-offs would normally indicate that bank ALLL levels are too high. However, problem loan levels have been masked by several government programs which will be ending soon. Also, it usually takes a year or so before the true level of bad loans becomes evident in a recession.

The chart below shows nonaccruals as a percentage of total loans by three major loan types. I excluded consumer non-mortgages because credit cards usually get charged off before they go to non-accrual. The major credit card issuers are surprisingly showing almost no increase in problem credit card accounts. The other loan types are only showing modest increases in non-accruals. The largest increase is for commercial real estate which includes the troubled categories of retail, office and hotels. The low level of problem loan and charge-off increases is quite surprising but speaks to the power of the stimulus, forbearances, and other factors discussed in more detail later in this report.

While Washington DC politicians moan about how badly hurt consumers are, reality is quite different. These statistics indicate that those hurting are mostly in a few industries such as travel, leisure and State and local government.

Source: fdic.gov

Another way to look at this is to look at bankruptcies in 2020. The first chart below shows that consumer bankruptcies is actually down considerably from last year.

The second chart shows corporate bankruptcies. Overall bankruptcies are only up moderately this year and peaked over the summer. Certain industries are hurting such as consumer discretionary, energy and industrials. Barron's this week stated personal bankruptcies are down 45% this year to 14 year low. Commercial bankruptcies are up 40%.

Source: S&P Global

Tailwinds

The increase in problem loans and lower consumer bankruptcies have been restrained by numerous temporary factors and a few more permanent. These are as follows.

1. The PPP provided hundreds of billions to small and midsized businesses to keep employees on the payroll. This also kept many alive while they were forced to close.

2. In March 2020, the Federal government announced a loan payment deferral program. This program allows banks to defer principal or principal and interest payments of borrowers up to 180 days. Some banks deferred over 20% of their loans while others did very little. The chart below shows that about 60% of peak loan deferrals were still in effect as of November 10th. This program ends December 31st.

Source: Black Knight

3. Unemployment payments were boosted by $600 per week and later $300 per week. At $600 per week many workers were making more sitting at home.

4. There has been an eviction moratorium most of the year that is scheduled to end December 31, 2020.

5. There has been a student loan payment and collection moratorium recently extended to January 31, 2021 from December 31, 2020.

6. Taxpayers received checks of $1,200 per taxpayer below certain income thresholds in late spring and early summer.

7. Home prices are rising and that trend is accelerating. That provides more wealth and borrowing capacity for consumers.

Headwinds

1. While there have been numerous tailwinds for banks there are several headwinds too.

2. Problem loans are increasing. While the increase is modest so far, the true level has been masked by many of the government programs discussed below. The majority of those programs are scheduled to end soon.

3. Bank's interest margin is getting squeezed. More on this below.

4. The President Elect is a Democrat which usually means more regulation and enforcement.

5. President Elect Biden has stated a goal to increase the corporate tax rate to 28% from the current 21%.

6. Loan growth has been negative the last two quarters. Loan growth usually contracts in and shortly after a recession. Less loans means less interest income, the largest source of income for most banks.

7. Certain industries and real estate types have been heavily damaged by the lockdowns and recession. These include retail, office and hotel real estate. They also include the travel, leisure and energy industries.

Deposits

What is unusual is the scale of the increase in bank deposits this year further detailed in the first chart. The sharp rise in deposits in the first and second quarters appears due to a conservative recession fighting strategy by many businesses. They have raised cash by drawing on lines, but also by slowing capital expenses, less marketing and paying slower on accounts payable and accrued expenses. I believe some of the credit here has to go to what I call the Ford Factor. Ford famously didn't go bankrupt in the last recession (unlike its peers GM and Chrysler) because they borrowed everything they could just before the last recession was getting started and parked it in cash. It worked and has become Plan A for many companies this time in fighting a recession. The rate of deposits increased slowed to almost a halt in the third quarter and I expect it to start falling soon.

Interest Margin Squeeze

As shown in the first chart, the industry interest margin has declined rapidly this year from 3.28% on December 31, 2019 to 2.81% on September 31, 2020. That might not seem like much but it is a significant portion of their profit margin. To give you an idea of how much, the pretax return on assets (ROA) of the industry was 1.63% in the fourth quarter of 2019, the last full quarter before the recession. The interest margin has shrunk 0.47% which translates to a 28% decline to earnings with all else being equal.

The decline in the interest margin is due to lower short and long-term interest rates. The Fed has stated it plans to keep rates low until at least 2023. This then is a secular change in the interest margin. If anything, it will get worse as more new loans get granted at the new lower rates. The problem is banks have no room to lower deposit rates to offset lower loan yields. Most deposit rates are already close to or at zero.

Profit Estimates

The chart below shows actual earnings per share (EPS) for 2019 and estimated EPS for 2020 and 2021 for 20 of the largest U.S. banks per Value Line. The estimated numbers are similar to other sources such as Yahoo Finance. As expected, earnings will fall in 2020. However, they are not expected to bounce back anywhere near 2019 levels in 2021. I believe this is primarily due to the lower interest margins. The wild card is how much higher problem loans get next year.

Source: Value Line

The Mess That Is Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo (WFC) is trading well below its peers at 79% of tangible equity. If you look at the chart above, you will see that Wells Fargo's earnings are expected to drop more in 2020 than any of its peers. The expected drop from 2019 to 2021 is also higher than any peer. Wells has been struggling for several years since its bogus accounts scandal. You may recall that an excessively aggressive sales culture led to millions of bogus customer accounts being created. The bank as a result was and still is under regulatory limitations on numerous activities including limits on growth. It appears its credit quality was worse than its peers as its $14.1 billion addition to its ALLL was much higher as a percentage to loans than its peers. It almost put them to a loss for the year. Meanwhile, Wells also appears to be more impacted by the interest margin squeeze than its peers. Its earnings in the most recent quarter were down 57% from the prior year despite a similar level of loan loss provisions. The net interest margin was down 19% which accounted for most of the earnings decline. The stock has rallied with the industry over the past month but trades below peers in almost any metric you look at.

My own personal experience with Wells was not good. In August, on behalf of a business I serve as director for, I applied for a small business loan. I was told I needed to physically come to the branch to apply for a loan. I was then told it would take 6 weeks to process a $66,000 loan request. They later called and asked if I want to go forward. I was then told I needed to travel back to the branch to sign a paper just to apply for the loan. I declined as everyone else is doing this by the phone now. They wouldn't even allow an electronic signature.

Many may be tempted to buy it here. If you are a long-term investor, it may make sense as new management will eventually either get a handle on things or get replaced by someone else who will. The bank has too high powered of a board, which is under too much pressure, to allow mediocrity to continue. However, there is a lot of work to be done. There are better buys out there right now in my opinion.

Looking Forward

Here is what I expect for the banking industry going forward.

1. Problem loans should increase as government programs that mask them roll off, starting in earnest in the first quarter of 2021, unless many are extended. Banks have adequately reserved for future problem loans at this point. But forbearances and stimulus are masking the true damage for now.

2. Banks benefited from a 35% to 21% tax cut a few years ago. President Elect Biden wants to return the tax rate to 28%. The fate of this probably rests in the two Georgia senate runoffs. If the Republicans win one or both, they maintain a majority in the senate and can probably block a tax increase.

3. Interest margins will likely decline even more, though at a slower rate. Banks have little room to lower deposit rates as loan yields go down. This will impair profits and EPS by 20 - 35% from 2019 levels.

4. Loan balances will continue to decline at a low negative rate as they have the last two quarters. The decline will likely accelerate a little if prior recessions are used as a guide. Small businesses are hurting more than large and not spending as much on capex or growth. Larger banks may benefit from increased merger lending.

5. Because small businesses are hurting more than large ones, smaller banks are more at risk of bad loans.

6. A new stimulus bill appears likely, though smaller than the first. This should continue to help moderate problem loans. Consumers may benefit from extensions to moratoriums on evictions and student loan collections.

7. Deposits which have skyrocketed will decline steadily over the next year as larger businesses return to normal. Cash set aside for reserves will be put back to work or used to pay down debt. Lower deposits will slightly reduce earnings since most of the new deposits are parked in lower earning shorter-term investments.

8. The bank regulatory climate will become moderately more adverse. A democrat as president is very different than a president who favored significantly less regulatory scrutiny. However, with a split or slightly Republican senate, it is unlikely any major new regulations will be approved. Also, with mainstream economist Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary, big changes are unlikely without a major provocation.

9. Residential loan losses are likely to be relatively low for a recession this time. Residential properties are appreciating rapidly and are worth well above their prior peak before the 2007-2009 recession. Also, few banks hold subprime mortgages.

10. Real estate losses are likely to be quite high in several commercial segments. These include retail, office, hotels and larger city multi-family real estate. Commercial loans to the travel, leisure and energy industries should see a high level of bad loans.

Recommendations

In my last article The Calm Before The Storm In The Banking Industry published on September 24, 2020, I recommended buying the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) and Horizon Bank (HBNC) stock. They are up 36.2% and 60.5% respectively. I recommend a hold for both at this point as a lot of the upside has been taken for now. I don't expect the banking industry to reach a new high next year due to the squeezed interest margins and likely higher problem loans. As shown below, there has already been a strong rally.

Source: S&P Market Global Intelligence

Bank dividend yields remain better than average for stocks. Very few banks have cut their dividends yet or are likely to do so at the next earnings. Banks also have more growth prospects than other high dividend industries such as utilities, REITs and MLPs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.