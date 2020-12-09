Airbnb Is Bound To Be An Exciting Trip, But No Bargain
About: Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB), Includes: BKNG
by: Daniel Shvartsman
Summary
Airbnb's wild 2020 ends with them keeping to their plan to come to the public market before year-end.
The company is a leader, has shown profitability in the past, and may be the 'best' company of its class.
It's also coming public in a frothy market, and people looking to get in for cheap may be stuck at home.
Airbnb (ABNB) is a rare IPO. The company is a leader in travel, one of the biggest sectors in the economy. It's also a sector that has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic,