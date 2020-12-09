It's also coming public in a frothy market, and people looking to get in for cheap may be stuck at home.

The company is a leader, has shown profitability in the past, and may be the 'best' company of its class.

Airbnb's wild 2020 ends with them keeping to their plan to come to the public market before year-end.

Airbnb (ABNB) is a rare IPO. The company is a leader in travel, one of the biggest sectors in the economy. It's also a sector that has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes the timing of Airbnb's IPO fascinating - few would have expected in April that Airbnb would not only hit its goal of going public in 2020 but also at a valuation perhaps above $40B. Its impact on the way we travel and on the broader global housing market - or better said, on individual housing markets around the western world, at least - is meaningful and controversial. But while it shares that controversial reputation with peers like Uber (UBER) or app plays like DoorDash (DASH), it stands above them as having a solid business model. The valuation for the IPO looks like it will be prohibitive, but the company is worth watching.

I dug into the S-1 in part because my brother is a Superhost and was given a chance to subscribe to the initial offering. Alas, I didn't have full thoughts ready until the end of last week, and by then, the host part of the offering was oversubscribed. Since then, Airbnb has raised the price of its offering $11/share at the midpoint. I love the travel industry and am probably over-indexed to it already - airports, aircraft leasers, RVs, and, most relevant to this article, a position in Booking Holdings (BKNG), so was glad to look at the S-1 anyway and have a few thoughts to share.

Here's a high level table describing what I see as the advantages and disadvantages Airbnb has. I'll then jump into a basic explanation of the business and highlight a few things that stood out in the S1.

All page references are to the S-1 update filed on December 7 and screenshots are from it or the December 1 version.

Advantages Claim Support Brand recognition - Airbnb is the category leader, the verb for both hosts and guests Collins, pg. 8 of the S-1 There is room for additional category adoption "as of September 30, 2020, the majority of our guests who have ever made a booking on Airbnb were between the ages of 18 and 34." - pg. 204 Has a strong direct traffic funnel 91% of 2020 visits are direct/unpaid, 77% in 2019 (pg. 224) Persistence of domestic and short-distance travel bodes well for travel demand in a post-vaccine world Charts on pg. 148 and 149 Management is well aligned Chesky's full compensation is in shares tied to shareholder returns, p. 277 Growing revenue faster than peers 51% CAGR leading into 2020 (p. 122) to BKNG's 10-K (13% CAGR) Disadvantages Claim Support The brand is their entire moat, which is fairly thin Booking lists 2M homes on their site (as of Q3 10Q), several other competitors list homes, homes are not 'exclusive' to ABNB. As the leader, vulnerable to regulatory risk E.g. this article, page 228-230 of the S-1, this report. Is more reliant on SEO, making them more vulnerable to Google p. 53 of the S-1, this article Payment processing is a meaningful cost of revenue Consistently about 25% of revenue sets them back as compared to Booking Reliant on affordable flights to support long-distance travel Intuition - long-distance travel is the leg of their business that is most hurt; with business travel appetite diminished, tickets for passenger travel may go up Their interest rate on this year's debt is ridiculous Just look at it. They'll refinance, and no one sees a pandemic coming, but going from this to LIBOR + 7.5-10% (pg. 180) is not a great look.

Taking Off - The High Level Walkthrough

Airbnb is a platform or marketplace - pick your buzzword - for people to rent out rooms or full dwellings. The benefit for travelers - speaking as a regular Airbnb user - is to get more space than you often do in a hotel, along with a kitchen, and often at a cheaper price and with more variety in location. The benefit for the hosts is that Airbnb has aggregated demand in creating this category, and enables the host to either monetize idle assets or build businesses around borrowing/buying long and lending short. I don't know whether Brian Chesky and team had Couchsurfing in mind when they inflated the mattress in their apartment, but this is essentially a capitalistic version of couchsurfing and an unbundling of Craigslist.

(Airbnb also offers experiences, such as cooking classes, walking tours, etc. But "Substantially all of the bookings on our platform to date have come from nights," (pg. 125). Maybe that changes in the future, but I view it as speculative at best, so I'm not focused on it here).

Its recent history entailed a 37% revenue CAGR from 2017-2019 and 51% from 2015-2019; free cash flow of $505M in 2018, which looks in hindsight like their landmark for 'how profitable the business could be if we focused on that'; an investment year in 2019 leading up to an expected IPO, and then 2020. As mentioned in the table, Airbnb was forced to raise money at high interest costs and a lower valuation ($18B, it was reported) to survive the pandemic, which included a 72.5% drop in revenue in Q2. Airbnb's business is very seasonal, with Q3 as its biggest quarter and Q2 behind it; fortunately, for the company, lockdowns and travel restrictions were reduced during the summer, allowing them to make some hay while the sun shined. And that's before talking about the stock market exuberance all around us.

Airbnb is a fast-growing company while already approaching $5B in annual revenue - 2019 was $4.8B. They have a model that suggests they can be profitable, i.e. this is not just growth to grow (looking at you, Uber). Travel remains a sexy pick for a vaccine play, and the fact that Airbnb did as well as it did with short-distance and domestic travel this summer is encouraging as a sign of ongoing travel demand.

Living Like A Local - The Bull Case

Brand power and potential adoption

From page 204. It would be great to have an updated demographic breakdown for 2019 or 2020, but 18-34 is a good starting point as they tend to be early adopters, and they're eventually going to have families: I would argue that alternative accommodations are especially attractive for young families.

This is more of Airbnb's spin on the same argument, i.e. a TAM - total addressable market. Airbnb's TAM and SAM (serviceable addressable market) are somewhat ridiculous, up in the trillions, especially since it correlates to Airbnb's gross booking value metric, i.e. the amount people pay for their lodgings total, not the amount they pay to Airbnb. Nevertheless, 3.8% of paid overnight trips is suggestive of an opportunity.

Also from page 204. This is the best evidence that Airbnb is a brand and a habit. It's possible to comparison shop between Airbnb and its competitors, but it's also something of a pain. I find Airbnb's layout for alternative accommodations more inviting (pun not intended) than Booking's, for example, and so my toggling between the two is often a matter of whether I want to book a hotel or an apartment - of the five lodgings I've booked in this odd year, including one that got canceled due to second wave lockdowns, two were hotels booked through Booking, two were apartments booked through Airbnb, and one was an apartment found on Booking but booked directly with the provider.

Increase in daily rates

This chart from page 156 and the bullet on GBV from page 11 both caught my eye. The chart because it suggests a gulf in gross daily rate between North America and Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA), a gulf that doesn't seem to me to be in line with the regional economics since I imagine Europe makes the bulk of that. That suggests to me they have upside in EMEA on a gross daily rate basis. I would love to see a breakdown of their guests by region; my best bet is that it is about 50% US and 50% non-US, based on this line from the risks section (page 55): "For the year ended December 31, 2019, and the nine months ended September 30, 2020, 63% and 53% of our revenue, respectively, was generated from listings outside of the United States," i.e. I am assuming most revenue from 2020 is domestic. Increasing adoption in Europe - which is also a competitive issue given Booking's presence and a number of local, smaller scale players - could see higher GBV.

This is where the other snippet comes in - GBV being down less than the decline in nights booked, and gross daily rate thus being up - is interesting. That could be because among middle class+ people traveling, there was more discretionary income as so many spending options were unavailable this year, and the amount they had to spend getting to their vacation was much less, so they could splurge. Or it could be that travel is becoming an increasingly luxury good. Socially, this would be grim. It is worth watching from the ABNB perspective, however.

Management Alignment

The last bullish note I had was this chart of Brian Chesky's compensation:

That's the CEO's entire compensation, less a $1 annual salary. Now, Chesky, "intends to donate the net proceeds from this award to community, philanthropic and charitable causes" and still owns 15% of the company (page 317), so he's hardly hurting and this incentive won't per se matter for his net worth. But the incentives are explicit - Chesky's job will be compensated only insomuch as he leads the company to a higher stock price. This is 115% appreciation from the midpoint of the IPO price and then a 16.2% CAGR thereafter. Say whatever you want, that seems like it's aligned with shareholders.

Hidden Fees And No Heat - The Bear Case

The bear case centers on valuation, competition, and regulation.

Regulation

On the regulatory front, Airbnb's impact on cities whether as a source of over-tourism or driving housing prices higher has led markets around the world to rewrite regulations around short-term rentals. While I view Airbnb as a more ethical business than Uber, they share a similar approach of working around or alongside traditional legal standards for lodging. As the leader in the non-traditional lodging market, the company in this sector most reliant on this sort of lodging, and an American company to boot, they are susceptible to enforcement in Europe - where regulations are more regularly passed, updated, and enforced, as a cultural/political observation. You can see the list of regulations they are subject to in their top cities on pages 228-230.

Thus, I would label this claim disputed (from p. 206):

The mitigant here is that a lot of these regulations are already in place, and while they may proliferate to smaller cities over the coming years, they may be unlikely to expand all that fast. I live in Spain, a tourist destination and a tourist-driven economy; there are rules in different cities across the country over the handling of short-term rentals. For example, in my city of Valencia, short-term rentals are meant to be restricted to the first floor of the apartment, I believe, at least in the most visited parts of the city. But, while there was fear that Valencia would become the next Barcelona, overrun by tourists, after a pandemic-slowed economy that possibility doesn't sound quite as bad. I suspect the desire for the economy to rebound will slow the onset of new regulations harming Airbnb's business, for better or worse.

One other may be a smaller thing but at least logistically challenging is the need to collect/manage for lodging taxes. The regulations here do fluctuate, and this is a non-trivial line item in Airbnb's income statement. See pg. 66-67 for discussion of this risk.

Competition

On competition, I want to share their retention cohorts for guests and hosts (pgs 153-154).

For guests, the drop-off is fairly steep. It's good they see some return to the platform, but I would want to see a stickier engagement even granting that travel is not something you do every month (though in 2022? Watch out for that pent-up demand, folks). It could be that Airbnb introduces people to the category but then they find other options, including learning how to book directly with hosts.

Speaking of, for hosts, I may be misinterpreting this chart, so disclaimer. But I am surprised that hosts have not earned over 100% of year 1 revenue. I would expect, as with any marketplace, to see attrition as some hosts fail to get traction, but I would also expect the successful hosts or superhosts to outgrow their year 1 revenues to more than make up for the ones who drop off. If I am right in my understanding of the chart, then this suggests either a tension between Airbnb and their hosts, where bringing on new supply caps the upside for hosts, or that hosts are going off platform to grow revenue. I guess a potential counter is that hosts are renting out finite assets; you can't really scale the amount of money you make on your guest house without buying a new one. But that would presume that year one booking is at full occupancy rates, which is unlikely and would imply no incumbency benefit for hosts from superhost status, getting a lot of reviews, etc.

As a last note, the 2019 goal they struggled with most was adding hosts. They got better by the second half of the year, but here are their first half/second half breakdowns (from pages 284-285):

The middle number is achievement and is the relevant one.

Valuation

For valuation, including all restricted stock units and assuming underwriters exercise their right to buy 5M shares, Airbnb will have 679M shares outstanding. It almost goes without saying that they are selling the class of shares with fewer voting rights; the three co-founders plus Sequoia own over 50% of voting control; and ClassB shareholders owning 99% of voting control (pages 317 and 16, respectively). We'll set aside the corporate governance concerns for now, and hope that management alignment overcomes this.

At 679M shares at a max IPO price of $60, I get a market cap of $40.7B and a pro forma enterprise value of $36.5B. That's 7.6x EV/2019 Rev, 10x EV/TTM Rev, and 72x 2018 FCF.

Booking for comparison has just under an $86B market cap, basically net cash even, and is trading at 9.7x EV/TTM rev, 5.7x EV/2019 Rev, 63x TTM PE, 18.7x 2019 PE, and about the same on 2019 FCF. Booking has managed to stay profitable this year on a net income and free cash flow basis, though not on an operating income basis (they had to register an unrealized gain in Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF), thus the net income).

Booking has a different business model but is impressive and what Airbnb should more or less aspire to from a long-term model. Airbnb is, of course, growing much faster, 2020 aside.

Modeling pretty robust growth numbers I get Airbnb to 24% net income margins in 2029, vs. Booking's 32.3% number in 2019:

That's a very loose model, and I'm sure a lot can and will change - I would be surprised if they are still paying that much interest in 2023, e.g. But it should give an idea of Airbnb's potential path.

Our Destination - The Sidelines

This leaves me on the sidelines for this IPO for now. Had my brother been able to subscribe to the offering, even at the increased price, I would have suggested he invest, in part to get experience of public markets (his is mostly private niche markets and real estate) and in part because it's not a ridiculous price for a company with an exciting future. But with a likely pop and this sort of market, it doesn't seem like I'll be able to stomach participating.

If concerns over a vaccine roll-out, or initial lock-up expiries, or just public company hiccups send Airbnb back to its original IPO range of $50 or lower, I may have to reconsider. But one of the strange things about 2020 has been how, even as bad as the year has been for travel, a lot of these companies have already mostly or fully recovered. The six travel names I own - PAC, OMAB, BKNG, AER, THO and AENA.MC - are up 1.8% on average over the past twelve months, and only AER is down more than 10%. I know there's a lot of stimuli, fed support, animal spirits, low rates, etc., and you can argue that 2021 and 2022 especially will see more travel than ever, and I know THO is situated a bit differently from the others, but it's hard to say that the pricing is in line with the underlying value.

At the same time, welcome to the 2020 market. Airbnb is likely to do very well in an IPO. And if it does, the best way to play it may be to buy more Booking, since they have already reached the destination Airbnb is traveling towards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKNG, THO, AER, OMAB, PAC, AENA.MC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add to my BKNG position in the coming weeks.