The margin will likely decline as higher-yielding loans are replaced by new loans originated at lower rates. Maturing deposits and the acquisition of Berkshire’s branches will limit the margin compression.

Loan growth will likely suffer from the pandemic. However, the overall loan growth will likely be positive because of the residential mortgage market and the acquisition of bank branches.

Earnings of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) surged in the third quarter to $0.27 per share from $0.18 per share in the second quarter. A decline in provision expense and heightened mortgage banking revenue drove the earnings improvement in the last quarter. Earnings will likely remain elevated in the coming quarters due to low provision expense. Further, earnings will receive support from loan growth on the back of strength in the residential mortgage market and the upcoming acquisition of eight bank branches. However, muted credit demand in segments other than residential mortgage will constrain loan growth. Further, margin compression will likely limit earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting ISBC to report earnings of $0.88 per share in full-year 2020, and $0.99 per share in 2021. ISBC is providing a high total expected return; hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on the stock.

Residential Mortgages, Acquisition to Drive Loan Growth

ISBC’s loans declined by 1.8% in the third quarter, on a linked-quarter basis. The decline was attributable to paydowns and payoffs that outweighed the weak loan originations amid the pandemic. ISBC previously completed the acquisition of Gold Coast Bancorp in the second quarter that added $453.3 million of loans to ISBC’s books, as mentioned in the third quarter’s earnings release. Excluding the impact of the acquisition, ISBC’s loans declined in each of the first three quarters of 2020 due to the pandemic.

ISBC’s loan growth rate will likely turn positive in the fourth quarter and remain positive through the end of 2021. The strength of the residential mortgage market on the back of low interest rates will likely drive loan growth in the coming quarters. Additionally, the company is planning to complete the acquisition of eight branches of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) by the first quarter of 2021, which will add around $308 million in loans to ISBC’s balance sheet, as recently announced in a press release.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans (“PPP”) will likely constrain loan growth. As mentioned in the earnings release, ISBC funded $334.7 million worth of PPP loans in the second quarter. Additionally, credit demand in segments other than residential mortgages will likely remain tepid because of the pandemic. I’m expecting paydowns and payoffs to continue to undermine loan originations in sectors other than residential mortgages.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting ISBC’s loans to grow at a low rate of 1% year over year in 2021, which will be an improvement over 2020, but a deterioration from the 2016 to 2018 average growth rate. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Margin Compression Likely to be Limited

ISBC’s net interest margin (“NIM”) increased by six basis points to 2.79% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the second quarter of 2020, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. I’m expecting the NIM to decline in the coming quarters because the payoff of higher-yielding loans and the origination of loans at lower yields will hurt the average portfolio yield.

However, the management mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call that it intends to continue to run-off the excess cash on its books, which will help the NIM. Additionally, around $1 billion worth of certificates of deposits (“CD”) carrying rates of around 150 basis points will mature in the fourth quarter, as mentioned in the conference call. Assuming the new CDs carry a lower cost of 100 basis points, the maturity can lower the overall deposit cost by two to three basis points. Further, ISBC announced in the press release that it intended to replace its $250 million worth of expensive FHLB borrowing with the low-costing deposits it will acquire from the eight branches of Berkshire Hills.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting NIM to decline by three basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter. For 2021, I’m expecting the average NIM to be just a single basis point below the average for 2020.

Provision Expense to Remain Down Amid Low Credit Risk

ISBC’s earnings surged in the third quarter because its provision expense plunged to $8 million from $33 million in the second quarter. The provision expense is likely to remain low because the loan growth will likely be subdued, as discussed above. Additionally, ISBC’s credit risk is currently low as loans requiring payment deferrals made up just 3% of total loans as of October 20, 2020, according to details given in the supplemental loan presentation. Out of all the loans in active deferrals, only the hotel and entertainment industries are problematic. I’m expecting the rest of the industries to bounce back by the mid of next year once the COVID-19 immunization process is well underway. Hotels made up $268 million while entertainment venues made up $23 million of deferrals, representing just 1.4% of total loans, according to details given in the conference call.

Considering the above factors, I’m expecting ISBC to report a provision expense of $32 million in 2021, representing 15 basis points of total loans, as opposed to 39 basis points of total loans expected in 2020.

Expecting Earnings of Around $0.99 per Share in 2021

The low loan growth and subdued provision expense will likely drive earning growth next year. Moreover, the non-interest income will likely remain elevated through the first quarter of 2021 due to strength in the mortgage banking business. On the other hand, slight NIM compression will likely limit earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting ISBC to report earnings of $0.88 per share in full-year 2020 and $0.99 per share in 2021. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total Expected Return Seems Attractive

The management mentioned in the conference call that it is planning to increase its dividend by $0.01 per share in January, which will take the quarterly dividend in 2021 to $0.13 per share. Considering the earnings outlook, the dividend increase appears easily achievable. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 53% for 2021, which is in line with ISBC’s historical payout trend. The expected quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share implies a forward dividend yield of 5.0%.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value ISBC. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.02 in 2019 and the first nine months of 2020. The following chart shows the historical P/TB multiple.

Data by YCharts

Multiplying this P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $11.2 gives a target price of $11.4 for the mid of next year. This price target implies a 9.7% upside from the December 8 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The potential price upside and forward dividend yield combine to give a total expected return of 14.7%. Based on the decent total expected return and the low level of credit risk, I’m adopting a bullish rating on ISBC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.