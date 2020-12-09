It continues to make progress on transitioning its portfolio towards renewables, and has achieved an investment grade rating from the S&P.

It’s been nearly three months since I last visited AES Corporation (AES). I had a bullish view of the stock at the time, and it appears that the market has agreed, with the stock posting a 20% total return since then. This compares favorably to the 15% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. That’s not bad for a utility stock with a defensive business model. While this stock is no longer as cheap as it was before, I still find value in the current price. I evaluate what makes AES a continued buy at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into AES

AES Corporation is a Fortune 500 global power company. It provides energy in 14 countries through a diverse portfolio of distribution businesses as well as thermal and renewable generation facilities. In 2019, the company generated over $10 billion in total revenue. It currently has over $34 billion in total assets and employs 9,000 people globally.

For 2020, management expects AES to derive 36% of its PTC (pre-tax contribution) from the U.S., 22% from Mexico and Central America, 31% from South America, and the remaining 11% from Asia and Europe.

AES continues to make strong progress in its transition to renewable energy, as it achieved its 2020 target of reducing coal generation to below 30% of its total energy output. In the third quarter, AES retired 1.2 GW of coal in the U.S. and Chile, bringing coal generation down to 29% of total output, which compares favorably to 34% of total during Q2’20. By 2030, AES expects coal to represent less than 10% of its total energy output.

Meanwhile, AES signed 2.1 GW of new renewable contracts, increasing its renewable backlog to 6.8 GW. Plus, I see a long runway for renewables growth, as the company has a total of 25 GW in renewable development pipeline. As seen below, 32% of the 6.8 GW renewables backlog is under construction, and the remaining 68% has been signed and awarded.

Solar and wind currently make up 81% of the total backlog, with the remaining 19% belonging to energy storage and hydroelectric power. The transition to renewables is not only beneficial for the environment, but also for the company’s bottom line, since renewable input costs (i.e. wind and solar) are essentially free, and are not subject to commodity price swings in the manner that fossil fuels are. As such, this also adds a level of predictability to AES’s future earnings.

(Source: November Investor Presentation)

Plus, I see AES as having a well-diversified renewable portfolio, as it has a stake in Fluence, which is a jointly formed energy storage company with Siemens. Fluence is a leading provider of energy storage, with 2.4 GW of power that’s already been delivered or awarded, and has shown strong growth. It has a presence in 24 countries (up from 22 in Q2’20), with $1 billion in contracted sales pipeline. Management projects a 45% CAGR in expected energy storage growth through 2025, and has ambitious growth plans for this company, as noted below during the latest conference call:

Fluence's revenue is expected to reach $500 million this year, an increase of 400% compared to last year. While rapidly growing their backlog, Fluence continues to enhance their digital capabilities and to complement their suite of solutions. To that end, Fluence acquired AMS, the leading provider of AI-enabled bidding software for storage and generation assets. Through the AMS acquisition, Fluence now has ongoing contracts for digital bidding services for more than 2.4 gigawatts, and most of it additional to Fluence's fleet. The integration of this technology to Fluence's current offerings will help optimize the use of energy storage and to ensure the greatest value for their clients.”

Turning to valuation, I’m encouraged by management’s expectation of landing towards the high end of the 2020 EPS guidance range of $1.32-$1.42. Looking forward, management expects 7%-9% annual EPS growth through 2022.

(Source: November Investor Presentation)

Based on this information, I wanted to calculate the PEG ratio using the following inputs:

Price: $21.19

EPS: $1.40 (based towards the high end of management’s 2020 EPS guidance range)

Growth Rate: 8% (midpoint of company’s annual growth target)

Applying the calculation above, I arrive at a PEG ratio of 1.89. While a PEG ratio of 1 is generally considered to be a measure of fair value, I believe a PEG ratio of 2 would be reasonable in this case, considering the defensive nature of the utility business, and the growth tailwinds stemming from renewable energy and energy storage. This implies a 6% upside from the current price. Analysts currently have a consensus Buy rating (score of 4.3 out of 5), with an average price target of $22.75.

Meanwhile, the 2.8% yielding dividend is safe, with a 43% payout ratio. It has a 5-year CAGR of 22.3%, and 8 years of consecutive annual dividend growth.

Risks to Consider

One of the risks to consider is the company’s elevated debt levels. As of the latest report, net debt stood at $19.46B, which is $436M higher than where it was at the end of 2019. However, management is committed to maintaining a sound debt profile, and recently achieved an investment grade rating of BBB- from S&P, due, in part, to AES’s portfolio transformation. Investors, however, should continue to monitor the company’s debt level as to not let it get out of hand.

Also, with a global presence, AES also has counterparty risk, especially as it relates to Latin America. This is somewhat mitigated by the majority of its exposure there being from either investment-grade rated or sovereign credit, which includes government-owned utilities from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Argentina. However, a government default could result in a material impact to AES’s business.

Investor Takeaway

AES Corporation is a diversified utility business that has made strong progress towards transitioning to renewables. Looking forward, I see a long runway for growth, as supported by the strong backlog of projects. Plus, Fluence’s energy storage business has demonstrated impressive growth, and is one of the market leaders in this fast-growing area.

While AES is not as cheap as it was earlier this year, I find it to be reasonably valued with upside potential, as noted in the valuation section. Plus, at a forward P/E of 15.2, it’s much cheaper than pure-play renewable energy companies such as NextEra Energy (NEE), which has a forward P/E of 32.2. Buy for income and growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.