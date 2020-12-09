Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) has done well this year, with a 24% return since the start of the year, outpacing the 15% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. Not only that, BAH has done it with relatively less volatility, with a one-year beta of just 0.72, and a five-year beta of just 0.82. As such, BAH has provided its investors with a smoother ride, and relatively less stomach churning dips. In this article, I evaluate what makes the stock worth owning, and whether if it’s a buy at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

A Look Into Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton is a leading global consultancy firm with over 27,000 employees. It has a mix of both public and private sector clients operating in, among others, civil government, defense, intelligence, energy, financial services. Over its 100+ year history, Booz Allen Hamilton has consulted on high profile projects with clients including the Navy and NASA, and in 2019, the firm generated nearly $7.5B in total revenue.

What gives BAH stability is that most of its work (97% of revenue) is derived from the government, with just 3% coming from global/commercial clients. Of the government-related work, about half stems from the defense sector, and the remaining half comes from the civil (including homeland security, health and humans services, treasury) and intelligence sectors. BAH’s high exposure to these mission-critical sectors, and low exposure to commercial clients means that its less vulnerable to economic cycles, thereby making it mostly recession-resistant. Plus, I see BAH as having a durable moat, as it has entrenched relationships with agencies that require security clearances, which employees must undergo rigorous background checks to obtain.

BAH continues to execute well in the current environment. As seen below, BAH grew its revenue, excluding billable expenses, by an impressive 10.6% YoY, to $2.0B in Q2’21 (quarter ended Sep. 30, 2020). Net income and adjusted EPS both outpaced revenue growth, with 19% and 27% YoY growth, respectively. This tells me that the firm has become more efficient at growing the bottom line that the same time period last year.

Looking forward, I don’t see the firm slowing down, as the firm is currently sitting on a company record backlog since IPO of $24.6 billion, which is 7.4% higher than the prior year quarter. Plus, management noted that it’s on target to achieve the 70% to 80% ADEPS (adjusted diluted EPS) growth target from FY 2018 to FY 2021. This is being accomplished through a combination of operating efficiencies and share repurchases. During the Q2’21, the company bought back $30M worth of shares, and I see share repurchases continuing into the future. This is supported by $1.3B worth of cash that the company has on the balance sheet, which management noted as being a strategic asset during the last conference call.

I also see 5G as being a growth driver for the company going forward. Management is optimistic about the prospects for rolling out this technology for the Department of Defense and the broader federal government, as noted during the last conference call:

There's cyber implications of 5G. There's operational implications of 5G. There's the ability to move both processing and information to the edge in a way that it would advantage many missions. And I am proud of the fact that much like everything else in our innovation agenda, we saw this relatively early, we began to position for it and we have some really interesting work going on across the government that, in my mind, begins to define us as a thought leader in this area, much like we are a thought leader in AI. Though we're not scaling there like we have scaled in AI already, but I think the future is bright. And I think we're well positioned.”

Valuation

Turning to valuation, I wanted to calculate a PEG ratio for the company, based on the following inputs:

Price: $88.03

EPS: $3.76 (based on the average analyst estimate)

Growth rate: 13.2% (based on the average of next 3 years’ growth estimates below)

With the inputs above, I calculate a PEG ratio of 1.77. While a PEG ratio of 1 is generally regarded as fair value, I set a target of 1.25-1.75 for well-regarded companies with durable business models. As such, I see BAH as being fully valued at present, since its PEG ratio is currently sitting at the high end of this spectrum.

Investor Takeaway

Booz Allen Hamilton is a recession-resistant company that continues to post impressive results in the current macroeconomic environment. It’s currently sitting on top of a record backlog of projects, and is set to benefit from the upcoming roll-out of 5G across federal agencies. Management has a solid track record of returning capital to shareholders, with $73M in capital returns in the latest quarter, of which $43M came in the form of dividends, and $30M was related to share repurchases. While I’m long-term bullish on the company, I view the shares as being fully valued at present. As such, I would not recommend layering in new investment at this time. Shares are a Hold at present.

