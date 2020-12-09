The Most Predictable Dividend Growth Companies

Note: A version of this article was previously published for members of the Dividend Kings marketplace service.

One of the many factors I consider when assessing a dividend growth investment is the predictability of a company. While some may chase growth and others reach for yield, sometimes it is the boring, slightly better than average companies making incremental progress year after year that turn out to be the best long term investments. Risk averse investors are naturally drawn to such companies because they do not have to monitor every move the company makes and be reasonably sure that there is sufficient moat or management talent that results will end up fairly close to company guidance or analyst estimates.

Commonly, we see predictions for timeframes ranging from the upcoming quarter out to two or more years in the future. In my opinion, the sweet spot is the 1-year forward estimate. Why? While quarterly estimates give better day-by-day estimates of a company’s performance, I feel the time frame is too short to give investors a good sense of a company’s prospects. All companies have good and bad quarters. Sometimes the timing of a large contract shifts, or a sudden change in demand occurs. Some businesses are seasonal. These variations tend to average out over the course of a year, and thus I find that annual forecasts give a somewhat clearer picture of a company.

On the other hand, forecasts too far out in advance are mostly guesswork or extrapolations from historical performance. The reality is that economic conditions change and companies adapt. While massive, unpredictable events such as a coronavirus pandemic can and do occur, more often, smaller changes shift a company’s outlook, such as the rise of a new competitor, or the expected passage of a new piece of legislation. These smaller events may be seen a year or two in advance and incorporated into forecasts, but the world changes so rapidly these days that predictions for longer time frames can end up being a fool’s errand.

Just how accurate are earnings forecasts? Well, it depends on the company. A utility company’s earnings are likely to be more predictable than a company involved in commodities which may have large price swings. To answer this question, I did some data crunching to see how accurate earnings forecasts have been over the past decade.

Methodology

In order to reduce the amount of data I would have to sift through, I decided to limit my analysis to companies holding Dividend Champion or Dividend Contender status (latest update here). That is, they have increased dividend payouts for 10 or more consecutive years. In order to obtain historical earnings forecasts, I turned to Fast Graphs’ Analyst Scorecard Tool, shown below:

From this data, I extracted the difference between the 1-year forward EPS estimates and actual results, highlighted by the purple box. To determine the average accuracy of forecasts, I needed to ensure that earnings misses did not cancel out earnings beats. So, I took the absolute value of the data prior to obtaining an average. Keep in mind I’m looking at Adjusted Operating Earnings, which means there may have been some accounting shenanigans or financial engineering to make the numbers look good.

Results

Rather unsurprisingly, utility companies dominated the top of the list for companies with the most predictable earnings. At number one, CMS Energy (CMS) has an average 1-year forward estimate error of less than 0.5%! Over the last decade, its largest beat was by 1.2% and its largest miss was by 0.4%.

Despite investor concerns about ever-dwindling tobacco use, Altria (MO) ranks 3rd in terms of earnings predictability, with an average error of about 1.8% (and this might have been lower if it were not for a large earnings beat in 2018).

Also ranking high were defensive healthcare names, such as Johnson and Johnson (JNJ), Medtronic (MDT), and Stryker (SYK), ranking 5th, 8th, and 11th respectively. A few surprises that I found in the top 25 were insurers Unum Group (UNM) and Globe Life (GL), as well as advertiser Omnicom (OMC). I would have expected these businesses to be more economically sensitive, and thus harder to predict, but I suppose either the companies give excellent guidance or the analysts are very smart or very lucky.

Moving into the Top 50, we find more of the traditional blue chip companies, such as Kimberly Clark (KMB), Walmart (WMT), and PepsiCo (PEP). Despite the nominally lower rankings compared to the utility and healthcare names at the top of the list, earnings for these companies are still quite predictable, with average 1-year forward estimate errors less than 5%.

What about the least predictable companies? The heat map here lights up like a Christmas tree with wild swings in earnings beating or missing estimates by an average of 30% or more, even though I excluded the most volatile years of the recession and initial recovery in 2009 and 2010. Companies here tend to be involved in commodity heavy sectors like energy or materials. A number of insurers also show up, presumably due to unexpected claims or unexpected investment performance. I think it’s safe to say that earnings estimates for these kinds of companies are mostly useless. You may as well throw darts at random numbers. Or have monkeys pick something. Or have dart-throwing monkeys do the work.

Looking at the overall dataset, we find that Utilities, Healthcare, and Consumer Staples have the most predictable earnings. This is as expected for these defensive sectors. The most volatile sectors were Energy, Materials, Information Technology, and Industrials. Real Estate deserves a special mention, as the least predictable sector in terms of EPS. It should be noted, however, that many of the companies in real estate operate as REITs, and EPS is often a product of property dispositions, where transaction amounts and timing are impractical to predict, and investors focus more on FFO (Funds From Operations).

Does increasing analyst coverage improve the accuracy of forecasts? Applying a linear regression to the data produces a trendline with a ridiculously low R2 coefficient, so there doesn’t seem to be any correlation between the number of analysts and the accuracy of the forecasts.

Just for fun, I sorted out the companies which were most often over or under estimated by analysts (Based on the number of times actual earnings beat or missed estimates, regardless of the magnitude of the beat or miss).

This produces some interesting results. Despite being some of the most predictable companies, Colgate (CL), Philip Morris (PM), Coca Cola (KO) and Ecolab (ECL) are also quite often overestimated, having beat estimates in only 2 of the last 11 years. Actual results for these four companies came in on average 3-4% below estimates.

On the other hand, these companies seem to make a habit of beating analyst estimates. Apartment Investment & Management (AIV) should be disregarded, as it is a REIT so EPS is mostly meaningless. But, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has beat estimates by an average of 28% over the last decade. Northrop Grumman (NOC) tends to exceed estimates by an average of 13%. Other blue chip names which have consistently outperformed include UnitedHealth (UNH), Home Depot (HD) and Visa (V). Are these trends simply due to conservative guidance or is something else at play?

Conclusion

While predictions and estimates are an interesting topic for debate, reality doesn’t always unfold precisely as foretold. Even the highest quality companies with the most resilient business models can encounter black swan events which throws predictions out the window. Case in point: Medtronic, which was the 8th most predictable company with average estimate error of 2.4%, just reported fiscal 2020 earnings which were 18.5% below year-ago estimates. This is not the fault of the company, of course, as there is only so much you can do when lockdowns prevent revenues from coming in. But this goes to show that even a company which sailed through the Great Financial Crisis without skipping a beat could be vulnerable to a different set of circumstances. That being said, when the pandemic is finally under control, I would expect the company to once again become highly predictable.

I hope this brief analysis has been enlightening, and helps you identify an appropriate margin of safety for investing in companies with predictable (or unpredictable) earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, JNJ, KO, MDT, PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.