Investment thesis

Hasbro (HAS) was among the first companies to see an extremely drastic reduction in its share price as a result of the coronavirus crisis. This is so because ~55% of production takes place in China, at a time when the Chinese economy was completely shut down as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis. Also, entertainment companies with which the company has partnerships postponed new releases.

The acquisition of Entertainment One has added brands with tremendous power to the Hasbro empire, especially in the field of cartoons for children. This will increase Hasbro's revenues in the medium and long term. This acquisition has drastically increased debt, thus increasing risk, but also earnings potential. However, the company has the means to meet interest payments and dividend payments while gradually reducing its debt pile. From now on, YouTube has become a new source of income for Hasbro thanks to the YouTube channels of Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, and Ricky Zoom, and the partner system of YouTube. Although these profits are quite marginal, they are here to stay over the years, and will most likely increase over time. Furthermore, they have opened a new avenue of cash through which to add new productions. In addition, the digitization of some brands, especially Magic: The Gathering, will usher in a new era of growth.

Revenues took a serious hit during the second quarter of 2020 as a consequence of many factors related to the coronavirus crisis, but during the third quarter, sales recovered and the company generated cash again with which to pay part of its debt. Thanks to the new releases that are yet to come, especially regarding Magic: The Gathering Arena and Magic: Legends, everything indicates that sales will only increase even more while the interest on the debt falls, which will lead to a decade characterized by generous increases in dividends, as in the 2010-2020 period.

A brief overview of the company

In the investment world, I hear very little about Hasbro. Its brands have always been around me and my relatives, it has always manufactured toys of the best-known brands in the world, and yet I have heard few people talk about the company. I must admit that I acquired shares in the company just by looking over its balance sheet, but its underrepresentation has prompted me to take a closer look at the company, thinking I was ignoring something important. But the more I learn about Hasbro, the more I like it, and the less I understand why so little is said about it.

Hasbro is a well-diversified entertainment multinational company that traditionally manufactured toys and board games, and is going through a digital transition process. The company is based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and was founded in 1923. Today, offices are spread over more than 35 countries, and the company exports to over 120 countries, employing around 5,600 workers worldwide. Hasbro is inside us one way or another, as its brands are widely known by virtually everyone. The company's portfolio of brands includes Monopoly, Transformers, Magic: The Gathering, Littlest Pet Shop, Nerf, Transformers, etc. Hasbro's brands are very powerful, and in recent years, they are going through a digitization process that has only just begun.

The company also produces toys for countless brands, including Star Wars, The Avengers, Transformers, Trolls, Spider-Man, Captain America, Power Rangers, Frozen, and others, and is constantly making partnerships with companies like Disney (DIS) to make toys for their brands.

Currently, the share price is $89.54, which still represents a 28.97% discount from all-time highs of $126.07 on July 29, 2019. For this reason, I think it is a good opportunity to acquire shares in this entertainment giant.

Net revenues have been stagnant, but a new era is just around the corner

The price-to-sales ratio is 2.36. This means the company makes $1 in revenues for each $2.36 we have invested, annually. This price-to-sales ratio is well below its closest peers, except for Mattel (MAT), which suggests this represents a good opportunity to squeeze the potential of Hasbro as investors, especially due to the high gross profit margins relative to the cost of compared companies in a price-to-sales basis.

Magic: The Gathering Arena was the main reason Hasbro's overall net revenues increased in 2019, an increase that will stick around permanently, as it is an extremely powerful brand that will not only be part of the lives of Magic lovers but will also attract a huge crowd of curious players thanks to its free-to-play model. This growth has only just begun, as Wizards of The Coast, the Hasbro subsidiary that operates the brand, is determined to squeeze Magic all the way with another release coming soon.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net revenues (in millions) $4,082 $4,277 $4,448 $5,020 $5,210 $4,580 $4,720 Change -0.17% +4.78% +3.98% +12.87% +3.78% -12.10% +3.07%

Source: 10-K filings

Net revenues for the first quarter were $1,105,570, a 50.93% increase from $732,510 during the same period in 2019. The launch of Magic: The Gathering Arena helped a 30% increase in revenues from the Magic Franchise, a very important fact since it is a videogame that was just released in September 2018, but the overall net revenues increase was mostly fueled by the Entertainment One acquisition.

In the second quarter of 2020, net revenues were $860,279, a decline of 12.62% year-over-year from $984,537 in 2019. This decline was very abrupt for the company considering Entertainment One was included. To see it in perspective, it is better to compare the data of the second quarter with that of the first. Doing so, we are left with a drop of 22.18%.

During the third quarter, net revenues were $1,776,623, up 12.79% from 2019, and up 106.51% from last quarter as the company finally became profitable again. The results of the last quarter show the company finally bounced back from the big drop in revenues for the second quarter, yet the share price did not follow as fast. Finally, it seems that Entertainment One's sales can be seen on the balance sheet thanks to the fact that mandatory lockdowns derived from the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic start to fade away worldwide.

Image source: 10-K filings

38.90% of net revenue comes from Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific, while 13% comes from emerging markets, including Brazil, Russia, and China. Specifically, Europe accounts for 22.10% of net revenues, while 16.80% come from Latin America and the Asia Pacific, the two regions with the greatest growth potential. In this sense, we can say that Hasbro is a company with a strong international presence.

The Entertainment One acquisition

In December 2019, the company announced the completion of Entertainment One for $3.8 billion, a Canadian multinational entertainment company mostly focused on films, television programs, music production, and cartoons for children. In 2019, Entertainment One had £941,2 million ($1.264,93 in today's exchange rates). At first glance, such an acquisition can seem a bit scary. There are some cases of companies that invest in very large companies operating in a market that, although it may seem similar, has nothing to do with the main trajectory of the parent company, so they fail to maintain growth and create synergies with the assets of both. But if we value how Hasbro can exploit Entertainment One, the future holds great treasures for Hasbro.

Entertainment One has a portfolio of very strong brands with enormous potential in the children's market: Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, Ricky Zoom, among others. The company also makes television series and movies. In fact, during the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic, when I acquired Hasbro, on more than one occasion I saw the Entertainment One logo at the beginning of a movie.

Entertainment One generates ancillary income thanks to the views of the videos uploaded through all the official channels of its brands. Imagine how many parents give their kids tablets, cell phones, or even put YouTube videos on their television for them. These children gawk at the screen, and videos jump from one to another, with an advertisement in between. I can envision YouTube as a fairly powerful source of income in the future, as more and more children are accessing the Internet at a younger age all over the world, especially in Asia, Latin America, and Africa, where the potential is immense. These channels even broadcast cartoons live 24 hours a day.

Magic: From cards to multiplayer online gaming

Magic: The Gathering Arena was published in September 2018 by Digital Game Studio, a division of Wizards of The Coast for video game development. During the earnings call presentation for the first quarter of 2020, CEO Brian Goldner reminded 2020 was the year for the transition from PC to mobile of Magic: The Gathering Arena, but in the third quarter he admitted that this would not be possible until early 2021. This is normal for any video game release, so we must be patient. This transition will come one of these days, but there is something even more thrilling that is also yet to come, although it will take a little longer.

Image source: Magic: Legends' website

A multiplayer online Action Role-Playing Game (ARPG) has been quietly in development since 2017 and was finally announced at the end of 2019. This game is Magic: Legends. Online videogames partnerships usually work through loyalties, the same way restaurant and supermarket franchises work. In this way, Cryptic Studios, a subsidiary of Atari (OTCPK:PONGF), will be the one who develops the game, and it will be managed by Perfect World Games. Once the video game is launched on the market, Hasbro will earn a percentage of the profits coming from the game through its subsidiary Wizards of The Coast. Lineage 2: Revolution, for example, an MMORPG (Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) very similar to Magic: Legends, generated over $1 billion during the first year. The game was launched in 2017, and in the third quarter of 2020, it still generated ~$53 million for the quarter, which is not bad at all considering that the sequel is already online: Lineage 2 M. Considering Magic: The Gathering has ~20 million players worldwide (in its physical deck format), I think the potential of both games - Arena and Legends - is heavily underrated. Profits from the game will keep for much longer as there is no sequel planned as there was with Lineage 2: Revolution.

On September 30, 2020, it was reported by the team that there had already been two Closed Alpha playtests (closed betas), where 60,000 people tested the game to find bugs and suggest improvements, so it seems that the game is already in a very advanced stage of development. All the while workers have been working from home throughout the pandemic crisis, creating content and developing the video game.

Gross profit margins are wonderful

Revenue is the main cash generator for a company, but just as important is the company's ability to retain part of these revenues as actual money. The company has amazing gross profit margins of 56.57%, which means it makes $0.56 for each dollar generated from revenues. Comparing with its closest peers, Hasbro wins the race. It has 18.17% higher gross profit margins than its closest rival Mattel, and even 7.12% higher than the videogame publisher Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY). Also, it has much higher margins than the entertainment giant Bandai Namco (OTCPK:NCBDF), and The Walt Disney Company. This fact is surprising considering Hasbro is the most undervalued company in terms of price-to-sales ratio. If I have to be honest, when I was looking at the price-to-sales ratio for the first time, I assumed gross profit margins would be low, but I was wrong.

Debt is high but quite manageable

Hasbro has historically been a very conservative company regarding debt. From 2018 to 2019, total long-term debt increased by 138.90% from $1.71 billion to $4.08 billion as a consequence of the Entertainment One acquisition. Quarterly interest expenses grew by 117% from $22.76 million in the third quarter of 2019 to $49.40 million in the third quarter of 2020. Therefore, the annual expense in paying interest on the debt amounts to approximately $200 million. Still, trailing twelve months' unlevered free cash flow of $990.5 suggest the company can easily cover that expense, and an affordable dividend expense of ~$370 million annually (if we base the total dividend expense from the current quarterly dividend) suggest the company has the means to slowly pay down debt. Even so, the interest expense is equivalent to a little over 50% of the dividend payment, so it will limit dividend growth in the medium term and increase the intrinsic risk to our investment in Hasbro until the debt is partly paid down.

A dividend yield on cost of 3% with tremendous growth potential

Hasbro has steadily increased the dividend payout over the years. Having invested in Hasbro in 2010, investors would now enjoy a very stable 5.50% to 8% yield on cost, depending on the month of 2010 in which stocks were purchased.

The company is currently offering a dividend yield of ~3%, and the dividend has grown at a 12.81% CAGR over the last 10 years. This growth is incredible, and the debt repayment will make possible future sizable increases while enabling new acquisitions and higher investments in CAPEX.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Levered free cash flow (in millions) $348.9 $441.9 $403.2 $422.7 $689.4 $479.8 $573.0 $124.7 Dividend expense (in millions) $225.46 $156.13(*) $216.9 $225.8 $248.9 $277.0 $309.3 $336.6 Payout ratio 64.62% 35.33% 53.79% 53.42% 36.10% 57.73% 53.98% 269.93%

Source: 10-K filings and Seeking Alpha

(*) The quarterly dividend of February 2013 was paid in advance in December 2012, that's why we see the decline from 2012 to 2013 as there were 5 payments in 2012 versus 3 in 2013.

The company has usually allocated slightly over 50% of unlevered free cash flow for the payment of dividends, and has allocated the rest mainly to innovation and share buybacks. The dividend is safe as trailing twelve months' levered free cash flow is $990.5 million thanks to strong Q3 results while annual dividend expense is ~$200 million and dividend expense is ~$370 million. Also, cash and equivalents of $1,13 billion are enough to cover about two full years of dividends and interests.

Hasbro is a traditional buybacker

In February 2019, there were 125,842,470 shares outstanding, a 8.06% decline from 137,040,353 in February 2010, so the company is a repurchaser of shares. Still, if we look at the graph we will see that in the past it participated in much more aggressive buyback programs. From February 2019 to February 2020, the company increased the share count by 8.88% to 137,011,347. That means the Entertainment One acquisition diluted shares by that number as the company sought funding to finance it. Still, the company has traditionally reduced the number of shares outstanding to reward long-term shareholders since 2000 and could resume reduction speeds similar to those of the 2000-2010 period if the company successfully pays down some debt and increases its revenues with the launch of the two Magic videogames.

Risks worth mentioning

The most important risk to have into account is debt. Currently, the company is overly leveraged. Any headwind would pose a high risk of share dilution and put the dividend at risk. Still, the trailing twelve months' levered free cash flow covers the dividend and interest payments fairly easily, so debt should start to decline considerably throughout 2021 and beyond.

Volatility is also a risk that should be considered. We are living high volatile times where the next month's forecast is always characterized by uncertainty. For this reason, I strongly recommend averaging down from here, and not shooting all the bullets in one round.

Conclusion

Hasbro is a true gem worth finding. It represents a true cash cow, with very strong brands that represent wide moats deeply rooted in cultures around the world. Dividend growth has been very high over the last decade, and there is nothing to suggest that this will no longer be the case in the long term.

Hasbro is in the process of digitizing its brands, which have tremendous potential, as they are brands that are deeply rooted in all of us in one way or another. Magic: The Gathering will generate vast amounts of cash for the company from Magic: The Gathering Arena and Magic: Legends. These two brands alone could pave the way to a new growth era, and I believe that is not priced in just yet. The company became profitable again during the third quarter as economies resumed activity worldwide. The company can cover interest and dividend payments with relative ease. Furthermore, cash and equivalents are enough to cover them for 2 full years, so the cash position is very strong.

No one knows what will happen the next month due to the high volatility that has characterized 2020. So while this is a good opportunity to buy Hasbro shares, I think it would be a good idea to guard a bullet at the possibility of finding an opportunity to buy shares at lower prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAS, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.