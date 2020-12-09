As a dividend investor, I am looking for world-class companies that pay steadily rising dividends which are primarily tied to profitable growth through their businesses. During the age of Covid, that strategy has really been pressed especially in industries hardest hit by the pandemic. Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) is one of those companies. With the bulk of its core businesses tied to office towers and premium retail properties, the challenges associated with Covid have attacked its bottom line. But like any great company, its future will be attached to how well it has been able to adapt and how they are positioning themselves to take advantage of future opportunities. The secret to successful investing is buying low and selling high. As many company valuations have surged ahead of what their fundamentals would suggest is fair value, it's important to look for value where it exists. Let's see if Brookfield Property is one of those opportunities.

2020 has been a roller coaster ride

2020 started off strongly for Brookfield Property only to see a sudden drop in the second quarter followed by a rebound in the third. With a second wave of Covid on the rise, the fourth quarter may see a repeat of the second quarter trend, however, I believe that it will be far less pronounced as governments, retailers, and customers take hold of lessons learned earlier in the year. I also believe that with vaccines on the horizon and a reluctance on the part of most states to return to full lockdown mode, the drop will occur compared to 2019 numbers but will be less drastic than the first shut down and will set the stage for a significant rebound later in 2021 and accelerating into 2022. The other thing to remember is that markets are forward looking and even if there is a drop in short-term fundamentals, the recovery is just around the corner and that will drive stock prices.

During the initial economic shutdown, Brookfield Property CEO Brian Kingston highlighted that the first priority for the company was safety and ensuring that all of their properties continued to operate in a safe manner in order to protect tenants, employees, and customers. That meant that a number of their properties, in accordance with government guidance, were forced to shut their doors to stop the spread of the virus. Some sectors such as retail, hospitality, and student housing were more impacted financially than others like their core office, multi-family, and logistics portfolios. New construction was also placed on hold in many areas.

The reason for the differentiation is in the cash flows. In sectors like retail and hospitality, the drop off in cash flows from tenants was stark. With most malls being forced to close, 80% of retail tenants went into liquidity protection mode and stopped paying rent while they reassessed their situation. According to Brookfield, most of those tenants were major international retailers with sufficient liquidity and strong enough businesses that paying the deferred rents would not be an issue.

The expectation was that most of these rents would be realized over the next 12 months as things stabilized and doors reopened which seems to have been the case. To help with this BPY had been very active working with tenants which allowed them to access government funding through programs like the CARES Act as well as providing other alternative forms of support such as Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) $5 Billion Retail Revitalization Program.

Other parts of their business were less impacted from a cash flow perspective such as their core office business. In this business sector, most companies continued to operate, shifting more of their staff to remote and home-based operations but nevertheless continued to operate and pay their rents. The greatest challenges in this sector centered on their ability to sign new leases and continue construction on what was considered non essential services in some areas like London and New York City. These challenges slowed things down but are not expected to significantly impact the company's ability to meet longer-term objectives.

As things began to settle, businesses started to adapt. In many of their businesses, like core office, staff were able to work from home and remained productive. In retail, many businesses were able to shift focus to their online operations and used their physical retail stores as warehouses allowing for curbside pickup at most locations. With Brookfield's breadth of operations, 65% of the US population live within 1 hours drive of a store location, allowing many tenants to continue selling during the crisis. At the same time, Brookfield has worked with local authorities providing space for testing clinics, staging areas and providing other services to aid with the cause. This approach is also inline with Brookfield's long-term goal of being able to better integrate their businesses within the communities they serve.

In June, businesses began to reopen in all 50 states including shopping malls. Although business did not return to full normal most were able to achieve sales ranging from 50-100% of previous levels. From a macro standpoint, the pandemic may have accelerated a transition that had started to take place in retail over the past several years. During this time, many retailers that were unable to adapt have gone out of business and this will continue. Unfortunately, what was expected to shake out over the next 10 years may be condensed down to 1 or 2.

The good news for Brookfield is that most of the businesses at greatest risk are in the second and third-tier shopping malls who are expected to see the brunt of the decline. These malls will find that it may be better to transition into other areas besides retail as business drops off. The premier quality malls are expected to be less impacted as evidenced by current occupancy rates above 93% in Brookfield owned properties. This outlook, however, will be impacted by the ability to deliver effective treatments and vaccines for conditions like Covid-19 which should start to roll out in the first quarter 2021 and really gain traction by Q2 which should bring with it meaningful improvements to the company's bottom line.

On the office side of the business, there is greater optimism. In the short term, there may be an even greater demand for office space as tenants look to de-densify their operations. At the same time, many office tenants are recognizing the importance of the office environment to building company culture as well as productivity and morale among staff.

The Future of Retail is changing but not ending

For many years, there has been speculation that traditional brick and mortar retail was on the decline and it was only a matter of time before it was eclipsed by online sales. The reality, however, has not born this out. In fact, between 2016 and 2019, retail sales in the US through brick and mortar stores had actually increased by 2% per year and by more than 3% in Brookfield owned properties. At the same time, non-store sales were increasing at a rate of 12% as the combination of strategies has paid off for many retailers.

When the pandemic first hit and forced the closure of many stores back in March, there was an immediate spike in visitations to online stores. Despite this physical brick and mortar stores still accounted for 75% of all retail sales in the US. Rather than affirming that online shopping was the way of the future, the pandemic actually confirmed that most people prefer to shop at brick and mortar locations and with the return of physical store reopenings in May retailers saw a movement back towards the patterns experienced pre-pandemic.

Not only that but what many retailers realized was that their online platforms created additional challenges to their bottom lines. Added acquisition costs combined with higher fulfillment costs meant that profitability declined for many retailers on shrinking margins when compared to their physical store location profits. In addition to that when stores reopened retailers did find a reduced amount of foot traffic but that was partially offset by higher conversion rates as customers shopped with a greater sense of purpose.

What successful retailers are discovering is that their best opportunity for success rests with a combination of online and brick and mortar strategies. The best-performing sector within this strategy has customers buying online, then picking up their product in the store. This strategy engages the customer both online and at the store allowing for optimal contact while reducing fulfillment costs upon distribution enhancing margins. Post-pandemic, you should expect to see greater movement in this direction for many retailers and should re-enforce Brookfield Properties position as a premier developer of premium real estate. As we move into a second wave, these strategies should also prove valuable as retailers learn from their initial experiences and adapt to stabilize their businesses for the longer term.

At the same time, that retailers are adapting their businesses to meet the ongoing challenges so too is Brookfield adapting to meet the needs of a changing public. Rather than just focusing on retail, Brookfield is transitioning themselves into hubs of daily life and activity which enhances their ability to bring customers and tenants closer together. This means that their properties are starting to create spots for people to gather by creating discovery and recreational opportunities as well as food and entertainment to supplement. Also beneficial is Brookfield's willingness to enhance the safety of their properties through their investments in such things as better air movement systems, hand sanitation stations, and other safety protocols introduced during the pandemic. These initiatives should make Brookfield properties more attractive to customers and tenants alike.

Core Office Portfolio remains stable

Like their retail division, the core office portfolio has also learned many lessons through the pandemic. From an operations standpoint, they have been upgrading their air movement systems as well making work spaces more safe for tenants. Brookfield was also one of the first companies to return their staff to their offices and has been using many of their findings as a valuable resource for their tenants helping to set protocols in place. Brookfield also benefits from a worldwide perspective and is able to take learnings from areas like Europe, Australia, and Asia and share their experiences which may occur in differing time periods. This provides greater clarity for tenants and helps to build upon already strong relationships.

What the pandemic has shown is that working from home will factor into many companies approaches to running their businesses. Despite this, the reality is that working from home will be a supplement to rather than a substitute for the office environment. The pandemic has shown that it is important to maintain an office environment in order to develop a dynamic corporate culture. It is this culture that allows for companies to develop long-term company and employee growth. It has also become clear that physical workspace also drives employee recruitment, connectivity, and productivity.

The pandemic has also highlighted the need for change in the office environment as well. Until the pandemic, the main focus in most offices was enhanced productivity. This meant maximizing the use of space resulting in very cramped work environments. With the pandemic, this approach has changed. Going forward, personal space will be a critical factor in attracting and retaining employees. Landlords and tenants will have to offer greater flexibility within their buildings to keep people safe and productive. In the short term, this could mean balancing time staff spend in the office and at home. The other reality is that many companies will simply be looking for more space. This has been born out by Brookfield as the pandemic progresses with normal collections of rents and an increasing level of leasing activity, especially in Asia, rather than a drop as initially feared.

Well positioned for future growth

Although we can't overlook the importance of the short-term challenges that have impacted Brookfield, it is important to remember that markets tend to be forward looking. In Brookfield Properties case, the future lies in the trend towards greater urbanization around the world and the reality that they are not creating more land in these centers. With extensive premium holdings in many of the world's greatest cities, there will always be a demand for their properties if properly maintained and developed.

Well capitalized Brookfield Properties, through their parent Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), have positioned themselves to take advantage of the challenges that we are encountering today. There is concern that the retail properties that they own will not produce the kinds of revenues that were originally intended. That may be true in the short term but looking back to when Brookfield purchased GGP, the original intent was not to operate these properties as great retail opportunities but to maximize the value of the premium retail space by developing the property around the retail space. This objective may be delayed but with an abundance of capital available it will be followed through on.

Being Paid to Wait

With a current dividend yield of 8% there is a great incentive to simply buy the stock for the dividend alone. Historically, the company has been able to grow the dividend in the 5-7% range in line with many of the other Brookfield investments. I do not believe that this will be the case this year as cash flows have not increased proportionally to support this. At the same time, I do not expect that they will cut the dividend with the expected vaccines currently on the horizon and a returning path to normalcy ahead. I do believe that dividend growth is an important part of the company's philosophy however, and for this reason, I think they will work hard to ensure it catches up in future years.

For many years, Brookfield Property has been fighting the undervaluation of its stock when compared to the IFRS value of the underlying assets. That continues to be the case, but I am encouraged by the company's ability to regain most of the loss that the stock experienced over the past year. For the stock to move higher, it will not only need to restore cash flows but will also need to generate new growth. I believe this will take at least through 2021 to achieve and don't expect to see any meaningful growth until 2022. However, with the 8% dividend and a capital pool waiting to be deployed, I do believe that you are being paid to wait. This for many dividend growth investors is a good thing.

The Clouds Will Clear

2020 has been a very bumpy ride for Brookfield Property and with the pandemic regaining full speed, I do not expect that 2021 will be an outstanding year either from a fundamental standpoint. With the vaccine rollout not expected to be fully implemented until probably Q2-Q3 2021, I foresee there could be challenges ahead for the company.

But that said, the clouds will clear and with a return to normalcy as 2021 progresses and the stock could start to gain momentum as investors continue to look ahead. BPY is very well capitalized, have world class assets, interest rates are at historical lows and are expected to stay that way for the foreseeable future. At the same time, there is a tremendous amount of money sitting on the sidelines ready to be deployed through BAM that will benefit BPY. For these reasons, I am positive on Brookfield Property Partners and would encourage dividend investors that are looking for a dependable source of dividend income to seriously consider this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.