Meanwhile, other pipeline molecules are advancing at a rapid clip. Nonetheless, the stock is still trading at a deep bargain to its true worth.

The lead medicine, Mirve, is progressing in two Phase 3 trials with a data release as early as next year.

After ImmunoGen shares were decimated, the company learned from its mistakes. And, they're now embarking on a path toward a spectacular turnaround.

Never promote someone who hasn't made some bad mistakes, because if you do, you are promoting someone who has never done anything. - Philip Fisher

Investing in a turnaround stock is riskier than other investments. After all, when you see how bad a turnaround stock tumbled and its associated high volatility, it can make your stomach churn inside out. As such, you need tremendous courage to overcome your fear of acquiring turnaround equity. Now fear is nothing more than False Expectations Appearing Real as I wrote in numerous blogs. Once you got past your fear, you can size up the stock to see if it has a good chance of making a comeback. In the few situations where these stocks do come back, you can enjoy multiple fold profits to reward your bold behavior.

That being said, there is a stellar turnaround equity I want to share with you dubbed ImmunoGen (IMGN). With robust pipeline advancement, ImmunoGen is showing signs of turning things around. As such, the stock recently rallied from less than $2 to $4.88. Despite over 180% profits, I believe there are significantly more upsides ahead. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis on ImmunoGen and provide you my expectation on this turnaround story.

Figure 1: ImmunoGen chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, ImmunoGen dedicates its efforts to the innovation and commercialization of antibody-drug conjugate ("ADC"). Specifically, the company aims to fill the unmet needs in various cancer indications.

Like a bald eagle zoning in on its prey, ImmunoGen is laser-beam focused on advancing a dedicated pipeline. Aside from the crown jewel (Mirve), the pipeline is stacked with IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151.

Figure 2: Therapeutic Pipeline (source: ImmunoGen)

Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technology

When you invest in biotech, be sure to first assess its technology. That's because great technology increases the chances of innovation success. Accordingly, ImmunoGen's pipeline is powered by antibody-drug conjugate (i.e., ADC) technology.

In the diagram below, you can see that ADC is a linkage between an antibody and a therapeutic "payload." ADC works like a smart bomb to deliver great therapeutic efficacy and versatility. With the highly precise nature of the antibody, ADC can zone in onto the specific cancer target.

Figure 3: Underlying science of ADC (Source: ImmunoGen)

The payload is then released to kill only cancerous cells while sparing healthy constituents. As such, it lowers the side effects while maximizes therapeutic efficacy. In my view, the underlying technology is sound and the therapeutic advancement approach is prudent.

Keeping in mind, ImmunoGen is yet to have an approved ADC-powered medicine. Nevertheless, other companies like Seagen, formerly Seattle Genetics (SGEN), have approved ADCs. Therefore, this form of technology is validated.

Mirvetuximab Progress

Shifting gears, you should check the progress of the crown jewel for this pipeline. After all, the key share price driver is the progress of the most advanced medicine, i.e., the crown jewel. If you recall, ImmunoGen shares tumbled because the FDA issued a complete response letter for Mirve's, in regards to its approval for resistant ovarian cancer.

Interestingly, ImmunoGen took a great risk in going to the FDA with mixed Phase 3 (FORWARD 1) trial results. More intriguingly, patients in this trial having high folate receptor alpha (i.e., FRA) expression demonstrated robust response. This came as no surprise to me because Mirve has a lethal payload attached to an antibody that recognizes FRA. And, ovarian cancer has a high rate of tumors expressing FRA in abundant quantities. So long as ImmunoGen focuses on high FRA, you can bet that the company will enjoy good data results.

In realizing its prior mistakes, ImmunoGen now focuses the new Phase 3 (SORAYA and MIRASOL) studies exclusively on patients expressing folate alpha (i.e., FRA expression). Leveraging precision medicine, the company is poised to enjoy improved clinical trial results. By focusing on high FRA patients, your stock will have the best chances of making a successful turnaround.

Since I'm highly confident in the trial's success, I ascribed the 70% (strongly favorable) chances of success for both MIRASOL and SORAYA. Over the years, I've enjoyed an above-average track record of forecasting. Don't get me wrong, I'm not bragging here. I simply showed you the statistics so that you can have a proper expectation for MIRASOL and SORAYA.

As shown below, I have a 66.7% hit rate for my 70% forecasts. As you can see, this is lower than my other forecasts (i.e., 65%, 77%, etc.) where my hit rate is nearly 100%. Despite that a lower hit rate for 70% chances, it's still significant enough to give you a huge advantage.

Figure 4: Statistics for trial data forecast (Source: IBI).

Regarding the trial specificity, you can read up on this prior research. But I want to cue you in on some important information. In other words, there is no control arm for SORAYA. And, the trial designed to help gain accelerated approval of Mirve for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer with high FRA expression. If approved, ImmunoGen still needs to clear the MIRASOL trial as a confirmation or validation. As you can see, it'll be a contingent rather than full approval. I prefer it this way, as it'll get the medicines to patients quicker.

You might be asking, Dr. Tran, what's the estimated timeline for all of this? Well, SORAYA is projected to complete in July 2021. Based on that date, you can expect potential approval in early 2022. Keep in mind that COVID may slow down the data release.

Other Advancements

Back in September, ImmunoGen presented at ESMO robust safety and efficacy data for the FORWARD II study. That's a combo trial of Mirve with Carboplatin and Avastin for platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. That aside, the company received the FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 for relapsed or refractory BPDCN.

About the Phase 1 trial assessing ADAM9-Targeting ADC in solid tumors for IMGC-9367, the first patient is already enrolled. Moreover, the company recently formed a partnership with Huadong Medicine to bring Mirve to the vast market in China. I believe this is a strong fundamental development because it increases the market size for Mirve. In light of recent developments, the President and CEO (Mark Enyedy) remarked,

We have generated significant momentum over the last several months, achieving a number of important milestones across the business. Our collaboration with Huadong Medicine accelerates access to mirvetuximab for ovarian cancer patients in Greater China with an ideal partner who brings extensive regional and oncology development and commercialization experience and capabilities. Beyond Greater China, we continue to prioritize enrollment in our pivotal trials and remain on track to report top-line data in the third quarter of 2021 for SORAYA and the first half of 2022 for MIRASOL.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 3Q2020 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.

As follow, ImmunoGen procured $18.1M in revenues compared to $13.2 to the same period a year prior. Therefore, this represents a 37.1% topline improvement. As you can see below, the revenues are comprised of the royalty as well as licensing and milestone payments.

That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the aforesaid period registered at $24.6M and $21.0M, respectively. I view the 17.1% R&D improvement positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there was a $22.3M ($0.23 per share) net loss compared to the $21.7M ($0.15 per share) decline. The higher net loss made sense because of more money spent on R&D.

Figure 5: Key financial metrics (Source: ImmunoGen)

About the balance sheet, there were $188.2M in cash and equivalents. On top of the $54M ATM and $40M upfront payments from the Huadong partnership, the cash position is strengthened at $282.2M. Based on the $34.9M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 2H2022.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for ImmunoGen is whether the upcoming Phase 3 data for Mirve will be positive. Based on my forecasting system, there is a 30% chance of a negative data release. In that case, your stock is likely to tumble over 70% and vice versa. After all, the most value of ImmunoGen is tied to Mirve.

There is also the risk that other pipeline development might not bear good results. Additionally, ImmunoGen might grow too aggressively and thereby runs into a potential cash flow constraint.

Final Remarks

In all, I maintain our recommendation on ImmunoGen, a strong buy with the five out of five stars rating. Riding ADC's therapeutic prowess, ImmunoGen made a name for itself in the oncology space. The company, however, made a mistake by gambling an approval with the mixed data results. As Philip Fisher alluded, people who make mistakes are pushing the limits of innovation. Now that ImmunoGen is banking on the power of precision medicine, it's exclusively using Mirve for patients with high FRA expression. Hence, I strongly believe that the next chapter for the company will be a completely different story, one of much success.

As you can see, ADC is widely used by many companies such as Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) and CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX), and Seagen. Amidst the rapid developments, you should keep tabs on MIRASOL and SORAYA trial progress. Be sure to check into the second half of next year for SORAYA outcomes. You can anticipate that it'll be the major tide to catapult this stock to multiple folds. Of course, that is provided there is no black swan event or a major bear market. That aside, don't forget to check up on other assets like IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. They can give you a pleasant surprise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I am also NOT responsible for the actions of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.