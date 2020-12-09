Some say the stock is now favorably valued to future expectations and can be bought. I agree that valuations now look more favorable than a few months back.

The company was one of my most successful shorter-term investments, bought at terrible undervaluation, and sold at incredible overvaluation, netting a three-digit RoR.

Thor Industries is a stock I have quite a bit of liking for, despite its comparatively weak fundamentals to other, much larger companies in the cyclical sector.

Those of you who frequent my articles may recall my like and investments in Thor Industries (THO). For some time, my articles were the majority of the contributor coverage on Seeking Alpha, and for a deal of that time, I had a "BUY" stance on the company during its undervaluation.

However, times change, and with this change has come to a nearly rocket-like reversal that even I did not expect to the degree that it materialized.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

It meant RoR of triple digits, causing me to sell into overvaluation. Since that time, we've seen the company drop back down, and a quick glance both at articles and current valuation may give the appearance that Thor is competitively and appealingly valued as an investment at this time.

The purpose of this article is to, in part, attempt to disabuse investors of that notion, as I don't view the company as investable at this time. Here, I'll show you why that is and give a bit of an update on Thor Industries.

Thor Industries - How has the company been doing?

Following the M&A of the Erwin Hymer Group, Thor Industries is essentially one of the most, if not the most important RV company on the planet. With 22,250 associates, 40 years in the business, manufacturing in 5 countries, distribution in over 25 countries with 3,300 dealerships, and a total of 219,776 sold vehicles during the worst pandemic in recent memory, the company certainly sports some impressive fundamentals. Looking at the brands it now represents, it's easy to see why you would want to own this company - at the right price.

(Source: Thor 4Q20 Presentation)

Going into 2020 and the pandemic, many expected Thor Industries to underperform. An inventory rationalization that had left sales numbers stranded combined with this pandemic seemed all but set up for causing the company further pain. However, none of that happened.

Instead, the inventories going into 2021 are the lowest recorded in a very long time...

(Source: Thor 4Q20 Presentation)

... and the company's backlog has ballooned to nearly excessive numbers.

(Source: Thor 4Q20 Presentation)

Combine this with Fiscal 2020 results that delivered excellent margins, a $4.02 diluted EPS and over $2.32B in quarterly sales, with the 4Q20 really leading the charge, and Thor has proven once again that it is a leader in the segment. During 4Q20 alone, $2.14 of the diluted EPS was provided.

To date, the company has already paid down $678M of the EHG-M&A debt. Again, that's during one of the worst pandemics in a long time. Sales did not decrease during 4Q20 - they increased, despite nations being shut down, and gross profit grew as well. The positive trends came from virtually all segments. No particular segment underperformed greatly, and registrations did not drop as much as expected. Sales trends focused on travel trailers and Fifth wheels...

(Source: Thor 4Q20 Presentation)

And things in Europe did their part in delivering the positive trends here. In Sweden, we saw a partial reversal of the tax proposal for RVs, which will lead to a more beneficial RV taxation going forward, even for RVs with fairly large engines/high consumption.

Thor has expanded its leadership in the markets, leaving companies like Winnebago (WGO), Forest River, and Grand design very distant competitors in every single segment.

(Source: Thor 4Q20 Presentation)

The company's net cash inflow and CapEx meanwhile shows extremely impressive trends, already materializing some of the M&A benefits spoken of earlier, even if part of this trend is certainly COVID-19. In the corresponding trend, shareholder returns in the form of company dividends have also been increasing year-over-year.

(Source: Thor 4Q20 Presentation)

Despite Thor Industries on a global scale, market cap, and credit rating/s being a relatively small company compared to mega-caps, investing in Thor Industries since its undervaluation has carried RoR of triple digits, and well over 100% even excluding company dividends. The company has outperformed significantly, and over the past few quarters have shown those who doubt the company - and there were many - that they know well how to allocate capital and how to manage a merger even during the depths of a worldwide pandemic.

Closing the book on Fiscal 2020 and going into 2021, Thor Industries seems stronger than ever, and set to pay off the debt carried by the EHG M&A while moving onto new heights and new things.

Trends, as they say, are extremely positive, and the 2020 share price development certainly reflects this. The same thing is true for forward EPS trends. So with all of this positivity, why isn't this an article with a more positive valuation stance?

Thor Industries - What is the valuation?

The fact is, Thor Industries doesn't require all that long an analysis to show why I view its current pricing as somewhat overvalued. Once you start breaking things down, the picture emerges very clearly.

First of all, let's emphasize the fact that despite all of this positivity, from a peer-based comparison or sector comparison, Thor Industries is actually a fairly small business compared to more safe mega caps. Even with the excellent capital management, S&P gives Thor Industries no more than a BB- in credit rating. We need to understand that investing in businesses of this kind is acceptable only in certain situations when comparing to the returns of infinitely safer companies with far better credit ratings and less cyclical forecasts and earnings trends. No matter how much I personally "like" the company as an investment, objectivity is key here. Returns and potential returns is the name of the game.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

The current forecasts for the company seem to dictate a forward EPS growth and a valuation that's slowly normalizing. I don't doubt the future EPS growth. The backlog is strong, and the trends seem solid. With the world as it currently is, I don't doubt that people will tend towards this sort of recreation - so there's definite growth potential here.

Currently, the market thinks that the company warrants a 19.4 average weighted P/E ratio, which is significantly above its 10-year average. It's also well below the nearly 30X P/E ratio of only a few months back. We've seen some normalizing here.

Unfortunately, it's not enough.

Let's assume for a moment that the company does manage to grow EPS by 67% in 2021, because that is what analysts are expecting here and what the forecast is based on. Even if that were the case, and the company were to trade at the historical multiples of around 14-15X P/E based on those earnings, you'd still only make 6-7% annual RoR until fiscal 2023.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Those returns grow even more meager if we start assuming historical discounts or playing around with slightly lower return ratios. It's not hard for this to drop down well below 4% annually here, even without assuming excessive cyclical tendencies.

Let's also not forget that analysts aren't exactly spot-on with forecasts here. Why should they be? It's a cyclical business.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs, Thor Industries)

There's just not a whole lot of forecast safety or accuracy to be had here - and this skews things. This might have been somewhat acceptable if the company had carried a low payout, high yield. But at current prices, the yield is less than 1.8%, a far cry from the nearly 3.1% yield I bought less than a year ago.

If we combine all of these factors - a smaller company, poor, class-4 credit rating, lacking analyst accuracy, a cyclical business, sub-par 6-7% annual return potential even on positive forecasts, it's fairly easy to see why I don't consider Thor Industries all that exciting as an investment at this time. It's too expensive, and you get too little for your money. Me, I want more than 2.2% yield and above 12-13% conservative return potential on an annual basis before I get back into Thor Industries.

That's not to say the Street necessarily agrees with my assessment. As of right now, the Street's average targets have nearly doubled in less than a year, showcasing just how fickle analyst's target changes can be.

There's obviously Street upside in the EHG M&A here, but I don't see this as breaking fundamentally with the company's or the cyclicality of the sector. While we may see an EPS next year that's more EHG-inclusive, even an EPS of over $6/share inclusive EHG doesn't warrant a higher P/E ratio than 15-16 for me - and we've not yet seen it. Even a 15-16X P/E ratio at a $6/share doesn't rate this company above a $96/share - and was this guaranteed, I wouldn't pay a 16X P/E ratio for a company with these safeties and this yield. It's too much.

I go against the grain here. Thor Industries is worth an average 4-year EPS, including 2020, of 14.5X, bringing it to $89.90. If there was nothing else to invest in, then I might buy Thor at that price. Based on a comparative appeal to the rest of the stock market, however, and the potential of an 8-9% return, there are safer and higher-yield investments that easier yield that sort of return. Based on this, I personally wouldn't buy Thor above $80/share, unless it was one of the only investments to be made.

But in a vacuum and as itself, Thor Industries is certainly worth more than it was a year ago, and my price target is around $90/share, which indicates an overvaluation of around 6%. Include the company's size and credit rating in the equation, and I'd be more cautious still - demanding higher yields and conservative returns before I'd invest.

Thesis

This article is part of my ambition to write about undervalued dividend companies that I view as "safe" for investment. The purpose of these investments is never staggering amounts of capital appreciation or growth found in some of the more growth-oriented investment strategies - but a market-beating rate of return that combines an appealing, 2-6% dividend yield with a high likelihood of short to mid-term capital appreciation as the undervalued company reverts to a mean - and that is it.

It's my personal view that any investor should initially safeguard their life by first focusing on constructing a fundamentally safe stream of recurring income. Once this is achieved, one can focus on higher rates of capital appreciation which typically are accompanied by higher amounts of risk. My personal failures thus far have been limited to scenarios where I diverge from this logic, thereby putting this fundamental capital at risk. This doesn't mean that I view growth companies as uninvestable - the appeal of the two aren't mutually exclusive, but investors shouldn't mix the two up. When comparing the two, and when considering the target audience for the historically safer and dividend-paying companies, it seems intuitively obvious to me that the safer choice when building the basics of a portfolio is to stick to these companies.

When writing about these companies, I try to pick the most qualitative and secure investments, where a lack of significant downside is more important than a massive upside. The so-called best-of-breed, the best of their kind, the safest around - however you want to label them. I achieve this by picking companies with high credit ratings, good dividend coverage ratios, good historical results, good forecasts, and an appealingly fundamental operating model and market.

Thor Industries, despite all of the risks, size, and credit rating, is a company I view as a sound investment and good allocator of capital. It has history and it has the fundamentals. Unfortunately, it also has the valuation that's reserved for "better" companies in terms of credit rating, size, and potential, conservatively-adjusted future returns. So while the company is one I believe you'll want to own at the right price, that price isn't one we find Thor at today.

To invest in Thor Industries, it's my stance that we investors need to wait until the company drops in valuation - and preferably more than to my current target price, as this target price still makes the company an investment that's at least not more appealing than current alternatives on the market in other sectors.

Due to these factors, I view Thor Industries as a "HOLD" at this point in time.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.



My position in Thor Industries has been reduced by 93% since my first article.