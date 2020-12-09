Ivanhoe Mines' (OTCQX:IVPAF) shares have been doing very well recently. Since the middle of October, the share price increased by 56%, from $3.27 to $5.1, approaching the January 2013 highs at $5.4. The strong bull run was fueled by positive news regarding the Kamoa-Kakula and Platreef project developments and strong copper prices. However, the political tensions in the Democratic Republic of Congo are starting to grow again, which may weigh on the share price heavily in the near-term.

As can be seen in the chart below, the copper price recovery continues. Right now, the copper price stands at $7,657/t ($3.47/lb), which is the highest level since March 2013. Since the March 2020 lows, copper price increased by 76%. Although the price growth is very steep and some correction should be expected sooner or later, the mid-to-long-term fundamentals of the red metal are very good, due to the declining copper grades at major copper mines, and expected strong growth in copper demand fueled by the green energetics and expansion of electric vehicles. Source: LME

Ivanhoe Mines also experienced several important corporate-level catalysts over the recent months. First of all, the Kamoa-Kakula mine construction progresses great, well ahead of the schedule. As of December 2, the processing facilities were 35% complete, with production start-up projected for July 2021. Moreover, the underground developments are more than 50% ahead of plan, as 26,800 meters have been completed by now (more than 9,000 meters more than projected). The pre-production ore stockpiles increased to 1.25 million tonnes grading 3.75% copper. And in November, the ultra high-grade zone of the deposit was reached and Ivanhoe mined 41,000 tonnes of ore grading 7.82% copper.

Another important news related to Kamoa-Kakula was released back on September 21. Ivanhoe together with its partners decided to accelerate the expansion schedule. As a result, the long-lead items needed for the expansion of the processing plant from 3.8 Mtpa to 7.6 Mtpa have been ordered. Therefore, the Phase 2 expansion should be completed in Q3 2022 instead of Q1 2023. To finance the accelerated Phase 2 expansion, Ivanhoe and its partners secured credit facilities worth $420 million.

Things are moving in the right direction also at the Platreef project in South Africa. On November 30, Ivanhoe Mines released the results of an updated feasibility study for the project. The updated feasibility study envisions a 4.4 Mtpa operation developed in two stages, with 2.2 Mtpa production level completed in 2025 (ramped-up by the middle of 2026) and the full 4.4 Mtpa capacity reached by 2027. Over the 30-year mine life, the average annual production should equal 508,000 toz 3PE+Au (228,000 toz platinum, 233,000 toz palladium, 32,000 toz gold, 15,000 toz rhodium), 22 million lb nickel, and 13 million lb copper. The AISC should be only $442/toz of 3PE+Au and the pre-production CAPEX is estimated at $1.438 billion. At base case metals prices ($1,050/toz platinum, $1,400/toz palladium, $1,560/toz gold, $5,000/toz rhodium, $7.3/lb nickel, $3.1/lb copper), the after-tax NPV(8%) equals $1.849 billion and the after-tax IRR equals 19.8%. However, at the spot metals prices as of November 27, the after-tax NPV(8%) equals $3.7 billion and the after-tax IRR equals 28.4%.

So, things seem to be going well at Platreef and Kamoa-Kakula. However, the jurisdiction risk starts to be a problem again. Only two years ago, presidential elections took place in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the Kamoa-Kakula and also Kipushi projects are located. There were strong tensions between president Kabila and the opposition and the country was on the verge of an armed conflict. Fortunately, a deal was reached, and the power was handed peacefully. One of the opposition leaders, Felix Tshisekedi, became president; however, Kabila's allies maintained control over the parliament. Over the recent months, the parliament has been blocking some of the reforms proposed by president Tshisekedi. And on December 7, the problems escalated to a point where Tshisekedi announced that he will form a new coalition in the parliament or new parliamentary elections will be organized.

Kabila's supporters reacted violently (video above) and the future developments are hard to predict. If the violence spreads from the parliament to the streets, the country may get into chaos once again. And chaos is usually not good for business and investments.

After reaching a new high slightly above the $5 level, Ivanhoe's share price retraced back to $4.7, where it found some support from the 10-day moving average. If it doesn't hold, some support should be found at the trendline somewhere in the $4.4-4.5 area. Further support should be provided by the 50-day moving average that stands at $4.1 now. And if the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo turns really bad, Ivanhoe's share price may re-test October lows in the $3.3 area.

Conclusion

The Kamoa-Kakula mine construction progresses well; moreover, the Phase 2 expansion is being accelerated. The copper price is at multi-year highs which provides further support to Ivanhoe Mines' share price. The updated Platreef project feasibility study looks very good as well, especially at the current metals prices. The problem is that the Democratic Republic of Congo-related political risks may start to bite again. Therefore, investors should be cautious and prepared to cut their positions, if the political crisis keeps on escalating. Although Ivanhoe Mines looks like a very good long-term investment, the near-term future is very risky.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVPAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.