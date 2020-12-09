COVID-19 has been a huge tailwind for Farfetch (FTCH), not only has the company delivered extremely impressive growth, accelerating its growth strategy - but it has also emphasized the company's strong market positioning. Farfetch is more than just a COVID-19 play though and there is huge viability to the company's long-term business model. I see Farfetch as breaking down boundaries between the luxury markets' traditionally strong physical presence and the increasing shift to online. I will go into more detail in this article and consider the well-diversified approach Farfetch is using as it takes on the luxury fashion market.

Source: jingdaily.com

Breaking boundaries

When studying eCommerce plays throughout COVID, the companies best positioned for the future are those who don't simply rely on broader market tailwinds but also take action and set a strong strategy to put themselves at the front of that industry. Farfetch is one of those companies and that's why I see them as revolutionary in many ways for luxury goods. They are well-positioned to take advantage of the sizable shift to online consumer discretionary spending.

First, there is the general luxury goods market, which provides Farfetch with a huge potential Total Addressable Market (NYSE:TAM). Of course, this is narrowed substantially by the fact it is purely online-focused, however the general consensus is that the broader online consumer shift will mean Farfetch's TAM will expand as the online luxury market eats away at physical store sales. CEO Jose Nevez called it a 'paradigm shift' in the Q3 results. The market for personal luxury goods was said to be worth 281 billion euros at the end of 2019, this has retracted slightly due to COVID headwinds however during the crisis, the luxury market's online growth has accelerated beyond expectations.

This shift to online luxury fashion is just getting started and Farfetch is by far one of the best-positioned plays to take advantage of it. Whilst many may feel that spending large amounts of money on clothing demands a face to face purchase in-store, the broader market online shift is pushing luxury down the same path. This is heightened by the high costs for luxury companies to continue to run and rent physical stores for relatively low and reducing footfall.

The problem had previously been for luxury conglomerates that different companies wanted to 'do it alone' and carve their own future in the online luxury retail market. Whilst this market is still without a single dominant luxury player, Farfetch is providing a hub for numerous luxury brands to connect with their buyers. Currently, Farfetch has customers from more than 50 countries.

New investment makes Farfetch a luxury eCommerce powerhouse

For quite some time Farfetch was relatively under the radar because the significant online luxury shift hadn't really come as the likes of Louis Vuitton continued to ‘go alone’ and focus on their physical store sales. This has now changed with the recent investment in Farfetch from both Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF) and Alibaba (BABA) worth $1.1 billion. At the same time, the Pinault family which owns Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF) increased its stake in Farfetch by $50 million through the Artemis investment vehicle. For the first time, this notable move has seen two of the biggest luxury players unite behind one cause: Farfetch. This investment reinforces the opinion that Farfetch is becoming the go-to eCommerce luxury play.

As Farfetch brings these partners on board it also naturally increases the company's moat - which is vital for eCommerce-focused platforms who essentially provide a platform to connect buyers and sellers. It also increases the credibility of Farfetch's previous position as these companies, who have sizable resources themselves, are turning towards Farfetch for the future of eCommerce.

Farfetch already was building a moat through the method in which it curates the consumer experience. In essence, this has been the company’s focus from the start as highlighted in its prospectus when first listing:

Farfetch had to be built as a platform, curating and controlling every single step of the seller and consumer experience with a deep sense of love for fashion. Every single aspect of our platform was built from day one for the love of fashion and deep knowledge of technology. That’s, in short, our “secret sauce.”

Farfetch had its initial first-mover advantage being the only at-scale, global technology platform for luxury. This new partnership is the first significant recognition from potential competitors that Farfetch’s investment to date has given it a worthy status. The new investments actually reduce potential competition and enhance Farfetch’s market position.

The investment is also going to involve the launch of Farfetch China - with Alibaba and Richemont putting in $250 million each for this purpose. Once again this shows Farfetch's shrewd decision making in targeting the highest growth markets. In 2019 Asia contributed 90% of the growth in the global luxury market and much of this was driven in turn by mainland China. Farfetch has a truly global focus and this new venture is only going to extend the company’s reach and opportunities. The new investment also delivered quite lucrative terms for Farfetch who will retain 75% of the new entity.

A unique position

Farfetch is not just strongly placed due to its reach and appeal to the big players, but it also gives an opportunity for smaller luxury companies to tap into the eCommerce market. As Farfetch is positioned at the 'intersection' of luxury fashion the company is able to create a hub for a diverse range of luxury goods giving smaller companies a path to consumers.

Farfetch isn't simply going to benefit from the broader shift to eCommerce but also the accelerated change in consumer shopping habits generated by the generational shift. In 2019 Millennial customers accounted for 35% of luxury fashion consumption, by 2025 they are forecast to make up 45% of the luxury fashion market. And alongside this, these younger audiences are a key part of the big drive towards more online shopping.

Market growth

Previously Bain and Company had forecast the online market share of luxury fashion sales to reach 25% by 2025. In 2020 the actual online share reached 23% with sales at $58 billion up from $39 billion the prior year. Whilst I understand the pandemic is unprecedented and this share should most likely retract slightly by next year - the long term effect and accelerated transition are still there. Customers are increasingly happy to turn to Farfetch for their luxury goods needs. The company’s market share is also inflated by the fact overall global luxury sales have declined by 25% to 30% this year. The broader market recovery may not be as quick for the luxury sector, and I believe online sales will become increasingly key for luxury brands to reach their customers.

Source: Bain and Company analysis

Farfetch has another strand to its strategy as well as distribution of other luxury brands. In 2019 it bought New Guards Group a $354m turnover Italian fashion house for $675 million. New Guards owns the brands Off-White and Palm Angels and Farfetch is planning to build these into global fashion brands in part by using its own platform to feature them. These brands have performed exceptionally well through Covid with brand platform revenue through Farfetch coming in at $112 million in Q3, nearly 50% higher than the same period in the prior year.

Financial Performance

Finally, after reading all of the above, it shouldn't come as much surprise to find that Farfetch has had an exceptional year in terms of financial performance. In Q3 Farfetch delivered Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of $674 million up 60% from the prior year. This top-line growth delivered revenues of $438 million and an 80% increase in gross profit to $210 million, a gross profit margin of 47.8%.

The company still delivered an Adjusted EPS loss of $0.17 per share, however more significantly COVID and 2020 have given Farfetch a path to profitability in 2021. Investors' main concern should now turn to Farfetch's valuation after its explosive share price run-up over recent months. With a market capitalization of $19 billion, Farfetch does appear very frothy at current levels but investors aren't paying for current financial performance but future market position. Farfetch now has external recognition from partners that it is well-positioned to be the future of online luxury fashion.

Looking at Farfetch's valuation, the company trades at the upper end of metrics when viewed against competitors but this is somewhat justified by its revenue growth and is not out of line with another internet success of 2020 and my favorite stock pick, Etsy (ETSY).

Brand EV/Revenue Q3 2020 Revenue Growth year on year Etsy 13.9x 128% Farfetch 12.8x 71% Amazon (AMZN) 4.6x 40% Yoox/Net a Porter (OTCPK:YXOXF) 2.8x 18% Wayfair (W) 2x 66%

Source: author’s own analysis from company financial statements

These figures must also be considered in context with profit margins - on a gross profit basis Wayfair has by far the tightest margins (15%) and that is why it trades so cheap on EV/Revenue. Farfetch on the other hand has strong gross profit margins standing at nearly 50%

Source: SeekingAlpha charting tool.

Currently, Farfetch is a loss-making business but I foresee a break-even in 2021 and earnings improvement as the company tightens margins and improves cost control.

As it has previously, I believe the company will exceed earnings forecasts and deliver improved growth rates. The market also notes this and that is why the valuation on a Price-to-Sales basis has run up from around 3 pre-Covid to more than 10 now. The company’s chances of profitability will be improved by the company’s strong partnerships with some sizable luxury players. By 2021, consensus views have Farfetch delivering $2.18 billion in revenue. This means Farfetch’s growth is expected to continue to accelerate into the near future as other eCommerce players see their growth tail off slightly. This is shown by Wayfair’s forecasted revenue growth of 10% in 2021 compared to Farfetch's 25%. Considering the new partnerships and its dominant position in luxury retail, Farfetch has the ability to significantly beat this and deliver exceptional top and bottom-line growth. Looking into 2022, growth is expected to remain above 25% a year - showing sustainability to Farfetch's long term growth prospects. Investors must also consider the fact that the luxury goods industry has historically traded at a premium to other markets - much of this is due to the phenomenal growth seen in the market.

Source: Statista.com - personal luxury goods market growth over-time

The recent significant surge in share price is the market finally becoming aware of this.

Conclusion

Farfetch is breaking boundaries in the luxury fashion industry and is now starting to get the recognition it deserves. Currently, the luxury fashion eCommerce industry is still minute in comparison to other eCommerce and I believe it has much growth runway ahead. Whilst I do have some concern regarding Farfetch's current valuation with its EV/Revenue multiple of 12.8x, there is no denying the long-term promise and viability of Farfetch in what will be a huge market in the future.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to hit the "Like" button, and if you want to see more coverage from me, then click on the "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.