The pandemic disrupted the plans and goals of many people and even businesses. Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. (NYSE: HGV) was not prepared and suffered from this external shock. The restrictions in the operations and the plummeting of its sales and earnings interrupted growth and erased the possibility of dividend payments. Nevertheless, the bullish trend of the stock price persists which may suggest that many investors and analysts have high hopes for its performance as the economy gradually reopens.

Analyzing the Financials of the Company

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

Tourism in the US is among the three industries that employ most people in different states which suggests its continuous boom. Hilton Grand Vacations, a publicly-traded company from the spin-off of Hilton Worldwide. Since it went public, impressive growth was observed. The operating revenue of the company reflects the increasing demand and quality of its products and services. It’s primary growth drivers come from selling and marketing, resort and club management, and rental and ancillary. On average, the company had annual revenue growth of 7%. From 2014 to 2018, the operating revenue had a consistent growth as the value increased from $1.3 billion to $2 billion. The difference of $700 million in just a few years shows the increasing operating capacity of the company and growth in the industry. In 2019, it decreased by 8% to $1.83 billion due to a deferral of about $200 million in three quarters. If not for this conservative assessment by the company, revenue would have been about $2-$2.1 billion. Nevertheless, it shows growth and stability despite the changes in the operations.

On the other hand, the pandemic made it hard for the company to maintain its impressive performance as it caused restrictions and delays in operations. Hotels, casinos, resorts, lodging, restaurants, and other companies that require physical services and transactions were massively affected. Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. had a dramatic decline in its financials. In 1Q, the impact was immediately observed as the revenue fell from $450 million to $350 million. In 2Q, it was more visible, given the 73% decrease. Things seemed to get better in 3Q as the revenue amounted to $208 million. It was driven by the gradual reopening of the economy and loosening of the restrictions. But the total amount of $680 million showed a 51% decrease from the comparative value of $1.4 billion in the previous year. With this, the revenue in 4Q may improve. Using the average of the three quarters, the estimation of the operating revenue in 2020 is realistic and conservative at $900 million. But the Linear Trend Analysis shows a more optimistic and higher value at $1.4 billion. For the next few years, as the economy fully reopens and things adjust, the performance of the industry may boost and growth may resume. Hence, it may further increase from $1.76 million to $2.72 million.

Meanwhile, the identical trend of operating costs has shown the increased operational capacity over the years. From $1 billion, it consistently increased to $1.4 billion in 2018 before decreasing to $1.3 billion in 2019 also due to a deferral like the operating revenue. Their gap widened and showed an increased efficiency and resulted in the impressive value of gross profit from $300 million to $520 million. The estimation in FY 2020 also shows a drastic decrease due to restrictions in the operations before increasing again from $1.2 billion to $2 billion. Gross profit may also decrease before increasing again from $600 million to $760 million. Given the values provided, the company is one of the losers in the time of the pandemic due to times when it was not allowed to operate. It may operate now but still in a limited capacity. Also, regardless of the situation, there were fixed costs in the core operations that the company had to cover. But as the industry recovers and adjusts, the company may observe continuous growth.

Taken from MarketWatch: Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc.'s Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc.'s Quarterly Financials

Net Income

The components of non-core operations are interest expense, other revenue, and expenses, gains on investment in affiliated companies, other revenue and expenses, and exceptional expenses. One may observe that there have been no drastic changes that could have disrupted the consistent income growth. It only changed its direction due to tax effects. In 2017, the company had a tax refund of $16 million before increasing again as an expense to $105 million in 2018. In 2019, no sharp changes were reported except the deferral in the core operations. If not for the tax, the trend of net income would have been identical to the core operations which could show consistency and coordination with non-core operations.

Meanwhile, the pandemic did not affect the non-core operations of the company as the values did not have substantial changes. Also, the company did not report exceptional expenses. But the decrease in the core operations had a bigger impact. In 1Q, net income decreased by 88% from $56 million to $8 million. In 2Q, the company incurred a loss of -$48 million. In 3Q, since the operations were quite better, net loss became smaller at -$7 million. Given the current scenario, the company may improve in 4Q but may not have an offsetting effect on earnings. As estimated using the average of the three quarters, net income in FY 2020 may decrease to -$31 million while the Linear Trend Analysis shows an income at $32 million. It may increase again once the economy reopens and the company operates again in full capacity and adjusts from $88 million to $254 million.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Quarterly Financials

Current Ratio

The current assets of the company are primarily composed of receivables, inventories, and cash. Cash has been in a decreasing trend opposite to receivables and inventories. It shows the expanding size of the operations but the improvement it had to make to collect more payments which will affect its liquidity. Meanwhile, accounts receivables, accrued payroll, and other current liabilities comprise current liabilities. Over the past decade, the current ratio of the company has been almost constant and ranging from 4 to 5 which shows that the company maintains high liquidity. Given this, the company can easily cover current obligations should it decide to liquidate its current assets to make a single payment. Currently, the ratio is about 6-7. Despite the limited operations, the liquidity remains high due to increased borrowings from its revolving credit facility which are more visible in the non-current portion. Since the company experienced months of inactivity with fixed payments on expenses and current financial obligations, it had to borrow to supplement cash and maintain liquidity. The ratio may be maintained since the company may do better and recover and the borrowings will mature in 2023. As estimated, the liquidity may remain at the current level or may go back to the usual range of 4-5.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Asset

Since the company went public, growth has been evident. As it increased its operations, revenue and net income followed. With a Return on Asset (ROA) of above 5%, the company maintained ideal growth as it continued to expand. It only decreased in 2019 since net income decreased due to a deferral in the core operations. Despite this, the ratio remained ideal at 7% and the assets increased which shows that the operations continued to expand. Moreover, the identical trend of the ratio to net income shows consistency between viability and sustainability. Given this, income remained adequate to sustain its enlarging operations and growth. But the current fiscal year tells a different story as the restrictions caused income to plummet in 1Q and became losses in 2Q and 3Q. In 4Q, the company may do better and realize income but may not offset the decrease. Also, the decrease in fixed assets was apparent which may suggest a contraction in operations. The increase in assets was driven by borrowings. As estimated ROA may plunge to 1%. But the expected recovery of the company may cause the ratio to increase again from 3% to 7%.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Equity

Initially, equity was reported in negative value which speaks of little to no reliance on it to leverage assets. But as time went by, equity became a positive value but remained low so the Return on Equity ((ROE) of the company remained high. From 2016 to 2019, ROE has been consistently decreasing. This is normal for a company that recently went public. Given the increasing assets and decreasing ROE, the operations remained expanding and the company increased its reliance on equity to leverage the purchase of assets. But the ratio remained high compared to ROA. It shows that the company hasn’t improved the balance in its financial leverage yet and preferred borrowings to equity. This may be the reason why it hasn’t distributed dividend payments yet but the decreasing value increased its possibility. But the impact of the restrictions that caused the plunging of net income and ROE made it ambiguous. The value of borrowings was already $1.6-$1.7 billion. But during the pandemic, it exceeded $2 billion as it had to supplement its cash using its revolving credit facility. As estimated, ROE may become a positive but low value due to a drastic decrease in income. But for the following years, ROE may increase again.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

What’s in Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

The company has not distributed or declared dividend payments since its IPO. It has not made a promise of immediate earnings for many long-term investors but the performance of the company and the booming industry showed a rosy future for them. The high volume of borrowings compared to equity may be an obstruction since it showed the company’s reliance on it. It could be reasonable since it’s relatively new to trading and had to expand to cope with the competition as a publicly-traded company. But as time went by, ROE decreased. Both income and equity increased which showed the company’s unhampered growth, sustainability, and increasing reliance on equity. Free Cash Flow ((FCF)) is another factor to consider which will be discussed later. However, the restrictions in the operations caused by the pandemic hurt the industry and the company was one of the losers. Its earnings sank while borrowings grew substantially to maintain liquidity and adequacy. Given this, it may not be possible for the company to declare dividends this fiscal year. It may still be hard in FY 2021 since the company will still have to recover its losses, adjust and reinvigorate its operations again. But the reopening of the economy, the canceled plans, and vacations that may resume next fiscal year may be an opportunity for the company to stimulate its growth and exceed the projected values.

Free Cash Flow

FCF is one of the key indicators of the company’s financial adequacy and its capacity to cover its financial obligations. Since it became public, the company had high FCF and did not fall below $100 million except in 2018 when it became a net outflow of -$203 million. In the same year, fixed assets increased by more than $300 million. The change in accounts receivables, inventories, and accounts receivables reached about $200 million which became outflows. It could be normal since the company expanded the operations. It could be confirmed as the total assets and the operating revenue increased by $400 million and $300 million, respectively. In 2019, FCF became positive again at $110 million which increased the adequacy of the company. Meanwhile, the pandemic disrupted the growth path of the company. It resulted in lower revenues, net losses, and a substantial increase in borrowings from the revolving credit facility. The company remained liquid as borrowings supplemented the company’s limited operations. Despite the net loss in 2Q and 3Q, the company had an accumulated FCF of $80 million. If the values in the working capital section will be compared to the changes in the Balance Sheet, the cause will be confirmed. Cash and cash equivalents drastically increase due to borrowings. Receivables substantially decreased as the company had to be more proactive in collecting its payments which resulted in cash inflows. Fixed assets decreased which resulted in lower Capital Expenditure ((CAPEX)). With the increased inflows and decreased outflows, FCF became a positive value. Despite the net loss, the changes in the operating assets and liabilities, helped the company to maintain its adequacy. As the company slowly increases its operations to full capacity, it may have to spend more to cope with the changes. As estimated, FCF may decrease to $76 million and remain lower in FY 2021 at $100 million. But for the following years, it may start to bounce back and increase again from $140 million to $248 million.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Stock Price

Investors and analysts seem to have high hopes for the company as the bullish trend of the stock price despite the performance of the company and the whole industry. The overvaluation as shown by the PE Ratio of 102.63 did not stop the increasing streak. Since it hit the lowest value at $11.56, it started increasing at a slow and almost constant rate. But since mid-4Q, it became faster from $20-$21 to $25-$26 in two weeks. Currently, the price is playing between $27-$29 and does not show a possibility of a price decrease for the next few days and even weeks. The PB Ratio confirms the overvaluation but it does not seem to help. The reopening of the economy which allows the company to operate at a larger capacity and reinvigorates the industry may be putting upward pressure on the price. The partnerships and awards it received earlier this quarter could have added value which may stimulate its growth and promise a higher income this quarter. Hence, one must be more watchful as 4Q is about to close and the changes in the market may affect the stock price.

Catalysts for Further Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc.’s Awards

The fourth quarter of the year gave another milestone for HGV with the awards it received for its operations and initiatives. Hilton received five Stevie Awards for hospitality and leisure, valuable response to the pandemic, and the excellent work of its female leaders and contributors. Meanwhile, it ranked first in the industry to support adoptive parents and families by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. The inactivity of the company during the peak of the pandemic didn’t stop it from contributing to society with its impressive operations and initiatives. It was timely as the economy started to reopen before this. While this could have increased its popularity and regional presence, it could start partnerships and investments from other institutions and companies with the same initiatives. It could also receive more memberships and visitors that could boost its performance, especially it may operate in full capacity next year.

The Reopening of the Economy and the Reawakening of Tourism

The pandemic has caused a lot of restrictions and delays. Many lost their jobs and declared bankruptcy. Many businesses became inoperable. Many plans for travel and leisure have been postponed. HGV was one of the losers as its operations had to be stopped for a specific period due to the restrictions and to avoid further costs and expenses. But as the government eased the quarantine measures, it started operating at a limited capacity and gradually increased as 4Q opened. The gradual reopening of the economy which caused many businesses to reopen and employees to be hired again increases the purchasing power of the customers. The approval of vaccines against COVID-19 is a step towards getting back to normal and starting again. While the pandemic may end during the latter part of the fiscal year at the earliest, growth may not be instantaneous in the industry as restrictions may still be implemented. But the improvement of the situation and plans of vacations are permitted, the industry may observe a surge in the demand and inflows of customers. The stress caused by the situation and the quarantine for almost a year may entice many people to relax and go on a vacation. This part is more on the behavioral and microeconomics side but these are usually proven right. If HGV maintains its adequacy and adjusts to the situation well, income and revenue recovery and increase may be possible in FY 2021. A rosy future may be guaranteed and achieved by the company.

Key Takeaways

To sum it up, Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. has been a promising publicly traded company. But its growth path was cut short as the pandemic disrupted and caused a drastic decrease in revenue and income. Despite this, many investors and analysts expect much and hope that things may work in favor of the company. Given this, does it guarantee a rosy future for them? Will investing here be a wise and feasible idea?

Short-term Investors: The price is overvalued given the low earnings and as shown by the PE Ratio and PB Ratio. But the price remains bullish and does not show a possibility of a downward pattern for the next few days and even weeks. The expectation of the investor may be matching with the reopening of the economy and the company’s achievement and potential. These could have put upward pressure on the price. Being a short-term investor here may be enticing since the company and even the whole industry may do better this quarter and in FY 2021.

Long-term Investors: The company has never distributed dividend payments despite the growth in income, liquidity, and adequate FCF. Borrowings are too high and the decrease in equity since 4Q 2019, made the former about five or six times larger than the latter. High borrowings, no dividend payments, and its current performance make the company an unappealing investment. But as an investor, the potentials of the company and the opportunities that the reopening of the economy offers to the industry may outweigh the risks and expenses associated with it. The current situation may cause a surge in revenue and income once everything adjusts and gets better. Indeed, the future of the company and the whole industry remain bright and interesting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.