The company reported good cash flow and free cash flow. 3Q production was 370,000 BOE/D and will stay at a similar year-exit rate, given focus on a maintenance budget.

Marathon Oil, a mainly-US producer, resumed drilling in the third quarter after stopping in the second. Its focus is four major basins: Bakken, Eagle Ford, STACK/SCOOP, and Permian.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) produces oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the U.S. and the African country of Equatorial Guinea. The company was able to restart drilling and completions in the third quarter after stopping them completely in the second and produced significant cash flow and free cash flow as a result.

Marathon has committed to keeping drilling capex at no more than 70-80% of cash flow and limiting growth to avoid an oversupply situation so as to reduce debt. While it is expected to have a net loss for the year, it was able to ratchet operations down with the very low 2Q prices, and then up again. Like other oil and gas companies, it is keeping its 2020 capex budget low, at a maintenance capital level.

Oil and gas producers’ stock prices fell so far in 2020 - Marathon’s current price is half of its 52-week high - that despite an uptick on the news of a vaccine, they remain a good bargain. I recommend Marathon Oil to investors interested in a solid, resilient U.S. company diversified across several domestic basins in an improving sector, not least because the Energy Information Administration predicts average 2021 Brent prices of $49/barrel, meaning U.S. oil prices in the $43-$47/barrel range.

Macro

Between a big reduction in energy demand due to COVID-19 shutdowns and an ill-advised oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia in March that dragged prices down even further, 2020 has been a fierce year for oil and gas producers. However, as the COVID-19 vaccines roll out worldwide and travel increases and businesses of all types are able to reopen, demand is expected to continue increasing.

OPEC+ countries have cut oil supply by about 9.7 million barrels per day (BPD) to balance the market. In the U.S., companies, including Marathon Oil, suspended drilling. Production fell by two million BPD to 11.1 million BPD from a high of 13.1 million BPD in March. Therein lies compelling evidence that fracked horizontal wells have very steep decline rates.

Thus, while oil (and natural gas) prices are in only fragile balance, U.S. and OPEC+ countries were sufficiently burned by oversupplying the sunken demand that there is now a strong motivation to keep the two in balance. Although U.S. companies have cut budgets severely, additional supply worldwide is expected from Libya and - depending on the U.S. approach - Iran. Moreover, while demand is recovering, flare-ups in COVID-19 infection rates continue to make the rate of demand recovery uneven.

Third Quarter 2020 Results

In 3Q20, Marathon Oil was able to resume drilling and completion, which it had stopped during the second quarter. Revenues for the quarter of $761 million compare to 3Q19 revenues of $1.25 billion. After expenses, including $554 million of non-cash depreciation, depletion, and amortization, Marathon’s 3Q20 net was a loss of -$317 million, compared to 3Q19 net income of +$165 million. The third-quarter 2020 loss was nonetheless an improvement from the second-quarter 2020 loss of -$750 million.

Net cash from operations was $345 million compared to $737 million a year ago. After clamping down hard on capital expenditures ($176 million for 3Q20 vs. $646 million for 3Q19), the company generated (non-GAAP) free cash flow of $180 million compared to $121 million a year ago.

Credit: marathonoil.com and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Third quarter total production was 370,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE)/D with crude oil and condensate production of 172,000 BPD or 46%, natural gas liquids of 76,000 BPD or 21%, and natural gas of 122,000 BOE/D or 33%. A review of Marathon’s realizations shows that 3Q20 was ahead of 2Q20 in the U.S. but far less than 3Q19. (In the chart below, EG is Equatorial Guinea.)

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 US Crude & Cond ($/bbl) $37.78 $21.65 $55.09 US NGL ($/bbl) $11.80 $7.09 $11.37 US Natural gas ($/mcf) $1.78 $1.44 $1.92 EG Crude & Cond ($/bbl) $30.28 $13.79 $46.04 EG NGL ($/bbl) $1.00 $1.00 $1.00 EG Natural gas ($/mcf) $0.24 $0.24 $0.24

Credit: marathonoil.com and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Many prospects remain. As the map below illustrates, the company has

*255,000 net acres in the Bakken; 98,000 BOE/D production, 71% oil;

*160,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford; 91,000 BOE/D production, 58% oil;

*250,000 net acres in SCOOP/STACK (Oklahoma); 73,000 BOE/D production, 25% oil;

*145,000 net acres in the Permian; 26,000 BOE/D production, 54% oil.

West Texas Intermediate Oil Price, $/Barrel

Credit: macrotrends.net

U.S. Oil Prices, Production, and Differentials

The December 8, 2020, oil futures price was $45.60/barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil. The price for Louisiana Light Sweet (for Eagle Ford oil) was $47.42/barrel - about $2/barrel higher, and the price for Bakken crude oil (North Dakota Light Sweet) was $36.73/barrel, about $9/barrel lower.

The December 8, 2020, natural gas futures price was $2.44/MMBTU.

For the week ending November 27, 2020, U.S. oil production was 11.1 million BPD, measurably below its all-time high set just last March of 13.1 million BPD.

Credit: marathonoil.com

Reserves

At December 31, 2019, Marathon Oil's total proved reserves were 1.2 billion BOE, comprising 54% crude oil, 19% natural gas liquids, and 27% natural gas. Of the total, 86% are in the U.S. and rest are in Equatorial Guinea.

The SEC PV-10 value of the reserves was $10.75 billion, the vast majority ($10.26 billion) attributable to the U.S. It is important to note that this calculation relies on higher-than-now oil prices at the end of 2019.

Competitors

The company’s largest competitor in Equatorial Guinea is Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

In the Williston/Bakken region, Marathon Oil’s competitors include ConocoPhillips (COP), Continental Resources (CLR), Devon (DVN) through its upcoming WPX Energy (WPX) merger, EOG Resources (EOG), Equinor (EQNR), and Hess (HES). From the “rested & ready” corner are also now-out-of-bankruptcy companies Oasis Petroleum (OAS) and Whiting Petroleum (WLL). The Bakken formation continues into Canada, and Canadian producers also compete for U.S. markets and pipeline space.

In the Eagle Ford, Marathon Oil’s competitors include large companies such as BP (BP), now-bankrupt Chesapeake, ConocoPhillips, EOG, and smaller companies like Callon Petroleum (CPE), Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY), and SM Energy (SM).

The company also has competitors in Oklahoma’s SCOOP/STACK formations and very numerous competitors in the Permian.

Governance

Last year, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Marathon Oil’s overall governance as a 3, with sub-scores of audit (2), board (7), shareholder rights (4), and compensation (2). In this ranking, a 1 indicates lower governance risk, and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

Short shares are 8.7% of floated shares at November 13, 2020. Insiders own a tiny 0.28% of outstanding stock.

Marathon Oil’s beta is 3.4, representing considerably more volatility than the overall market, but in line with the double hit of 2020's oil price war and COVID-19-related demand reduction.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Marathon Oil’s trailing twelve months’ earnings per share (EPS) are -$1.44. Estimated 2021 EPS is also negative at -$0.65.

Data by YCharts

The company’s 52-week price range is $3.01-$14.07 per share, so its December 8, 2020, closing price of $7.07 is 50% of its 52-week high. Market capitalization is $5.58 billion.

Marathon Oil has reinstated its dividend at a lower level of $0.12/share for a dividend yield of 1.7%.

At September 30, 2020, the company had $7.78 billion in liabilities, including $5.4 billion of long-term debt and $18.66 billion in assets, giving Marathon Oil a liability-to-asset ratio of 42%.

It also had $4.1 billion of liquidity at the end of the quarter, comprising $3.0 billion in an undrawn revolving credit facility and $1.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents.

The company’s mean analyst rating is a 2.5, between “buy” and “hold” from twenty-seven analysts.

Notes on Valuation

With an enterprise value (EV) of $9.7 billion, the EV/EBITDA ratio is 5.1, well below the maximum preferred ratio of 10 or less, indicating a bargain.

The company’s book value per share of $13.79 is more than its current market price, suggesting negative investor sentiment. Market capitalization per flowing BOE is only $15,100, while its market cap per flowing barrel of oil is $32,400. The difference reflects the high proportion of lower-valued natural gas and natural gas liquids. This includes Marathon’s receipt of only $0.24/MCF for its EG gas, which represented 73% of its international production in 3Q20.

Summarizing, the company has assets of $18.7 billion, liabilities of $7.8 billion, a market capitalization of $5.6 billion, enterprise value of $9.7 billion, and 2019 SEC PV-10 value of $10.75 billion.

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider their oil, NGL, and natural gas price expectations as the factors most likely to affect Marathon Oil.

The Bakken Tier 1 core is smaller than the Permian. Additionally, while the Eagle Ford is prolific and sizable, its reserves are also smaller (and more gas-prone) than those in the Permian. And the Oklahoma SCOOP/STACK reserves are particularly gas-prone.

International operations bring their own set of country risks; however, since Equatorial Guinea depends heavily on oil and gas production for its GDP and fiscal revenues, both it and Marathon Oil are incentivized to keep volumes flowing.

Marathon Oil’s diversification across basins makes it less susceptible to single-basin dynamics like the prior takeaway capacity limits at the Permian and allows it to use experience in one basin (such as required reductions basin-wide in Bakken gas flaring) in other basins.

The company’s PV-10 value of $10.75 billion is based on 2019 year-end oil prices somewhat above today’s current and expected future oil prices.

Recommendations for Marathon Oil

I recommend Marathon Oil to investors interested in the potential for capital appreciation from a U.S. oil and gas company with operations in diversified basins and a small overseas operation. Marathon Oil offers exposure to U.S oil upside, financial flexibility, liquidity, good cash flow, and a commitment to staying within that cash flow, all at a stock price half of the 52-week high.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, CPE, EOG, MGY, WPX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.