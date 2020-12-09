5 Of My Favorite ARK Positions

The ARK portfolios have done exceptionally well and can be a great source of idea generation for investors - I suggest five of my favorite names.

The ARK Invest ETFs offer exposure to FinTech innovation, Genomics and Healthcare, Autonomous Technology and Robotics, and The Next Generation Internet.

Disruptive innovation has been a theme that has been in focus through 2020.

Disruptive innovation has been all the rage in 2020. The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation for both consumers and enterprises at a rate that hasn’t been seen at any time over the last 10 years.

Being forced to be quarantined and be socially distant has brought about fundamental changes in how consumers and enterprises have had to adapt purchasing habits and new methods of work.

We have seen a massive spike in purchasing of all manner of goods, including necessities, groceries and luxury items online. Enterprises have had to set up large work from home arrangements with a requirement for their workforce to be as productive as they would have been in the office, creating profound implications for workforce productivity, digital security and application monitoring.

ARK Invest Has Ridden The Disruption Wave

Arguably, few funds have captured these trends better than the Ark Invest Funds led and run by Cathy Wood. The flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the largest of the active ARK ETFs, has returned nearly 84% year to date, an impressive effort in a market where the S&P 500 (SPY) has returned 17% and the more technology heavy QQQ (QQQ) has returned 42%.

While there are commonalities across all the various ETFs, ARK Invest have thematically arranged their different innovation pillars into a few broad areas. The ARK FinTech Innovation ETF (ARKF) consists of companies and technologies that make the use of financial services more efficient. The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is focused on companies that are involved in advancements regarding DNA technologies such as targeted therapeutics, molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics.

The ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) consists of businesses involved in energy storage, space exploration and robotics. The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) consists of businesses involved in cloud computing, cyber security, e-commerce and artificial intelligence. Finally the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) has businesses involved in each of these various areas and functions as a "master ETF" for innovation.

A combination of these ETFs can provide an investor with exposure to emerging market trends that have the potential to fundamentally transform major areas in the economy.

I was initially a little dismissive of the ARK investment funds when I first heard of the incomprehensible target long term target of a 20x return for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in five years back in 2019.With Tesla now already over $500B in only 2020, Cathy Wood may have the last laugh.

Her extremely bullish views on bitcoin (OTC:GBTC) also were a little jarring to me given the wild fluctuations in the cryptocurrency and my expectations that it would be difficult for bitcoin to become widely accepted given such extreme price movements.

I have however better come to appreciate Bitcoin’s role as a store of value given the massive amounts of surplus cash in global economies brought about by years of quantitative easing and whether that will create an inflationary or deflationary environment.

Regardless, I’ve increasingly been unable to escape the fact that there has been considerable overlap between some of the holdings in the ARK portfolios and in my own portfolio and the type of companies I gravitate toward.

With that, here are five of my favorite ARK Invest positions.

Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre (MELI) is the second largest position in the Ark Invest Fintech Innovation Fund, just behind Square (SQ) which is the No. 1 holding in this fund.

While MELI is probably best known as the business that has outlasted Amazon (AMZN) as the dominant commerce platform in Brazil and Mexico, MercadoLibre also has a thriving fintech business that has caught the attention of large players in the space such as PayPal (PYPL) which recently made an investment in the business. MercadoPago, which is MELI's fintech business, got its start in a similar way to PayPal did with eBay (EBAY).

MercadoPago has been used on MELI's e-commerce properties to settle and close e-commerce transactions, with the business charging a small fee per transaction for related payments processing. MercadoPago has very quickly expanded beyond its origins and in fact now has a thriving payments business outside of the core MercadoLibre platforms.

Mercadopago payment volumes are booming, with the business processing $14.5B in payment volume in the last quarter, of which $8.4B was off platform on non MercadoLibre affiliated properties.

Source: Mercadolibre Q3' 20 report

Through the pandemic, MercadoPago has grown nearly 161%, with off platform volume growing at a rate of nearly 200%. In addition to having MercadoPago accepted on non MercadoLibre properties online, the business has been busy with an offline payment strategy, deploying mobile point of sale infrastructure across large merchants within Latin America including establishments such as Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) which have been starting to see some initial transaction volume.

MercadoLibre has in turn used its dominance in payments to expand further into financial services in Latin America. The business has launched MercadoCredito which provides merchant and consumer lending, allowing merchants to deliver financing for inventory and consumers to purchase on installment. While this is still a nascent business, MercadoCredito has advanced nearly $300M in loans.

MercadoPago also has a mobile wallet product which is seeing significant traction amongst consumers and has been given a pandemic assisted boost as a result of emergency assistance dollars being loaded in the MercadoPago mobile wallet in region. The MercadoPago mobile wallet saw almost 400% increase in payment volumes in the last quarter as a result.

With a rather nascent financial services infrastructure in Latin America and a significant portion of consumers and enterprises that are underbanked and unbanked, MercadoLibre has a substantial financial services opportunity which could become an even more lucrative business beyond just the core commerce platform.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (TDOC) this is the 6th largest position in the Ark Genomics fund which is focused on healthcare innovation and genetic advances.

While Teladoc has primarily come to fame through the pandemic by facilitating virtual health care interactions with medical professionals, Teladoc is much more than just video enabled consultations with doctors. Teladoc has a portfolio of assets that span routine consultation, emergency medical care and chronic condition management.

With the acquisition of Livongo, Teladoc gains a business that infuses artificial intelligence and device monitoring to extract signals that can be used to make inferences about a patient's condition and facilitate interventions as necessary to ensure that such a condition doesn't escalate.

Source: Livongo Q1 '20 report

Livongo has well established traction in assisting patients manage diabetes and hypertension, two major conditions in global medicine which costs hundreds of billions of dollars annually within the US alone. The business also has an emerging platform in mental health which has started to see increasing interest during the pandemic.

The pandemic has clearly given a boost to telehealth in 2020, however there are long term drivers which should form the basis of a much longer term sustainable growth trend for the business. Incentives for insurers to eliminate costs from the system, both with respect to lower costs of consultation as well as better, more proactive management of chronic conditions will ensure that there's a bright future for telemedicine over the next decade.

Source: Teladoc Investor Deck, September '20

Analyst estimates are for industry growth of nearly 38% over the next five years, and it's likely that Teladoc will capture a significant portion of this growth given its industry leading position in digital health.

Twilio

Twilio (TWLO) is the 11th largest position in the Ark Innovation ETF. The business represents the interface between the physical and digital world, with Twilio's APIs allowing the business to be a toll taker on the digital economy. Twilio's digital service enables experiences such as being able to be notified when your rideshare is within range or when your online food delivery has been dropped off.

For the enhanced convenience of being able to receive these alerts, Twilio receives a small transaction tax each time one of these API calls are made.

Source: Twilio Q3 2020 Investor Report

With the recent acquisition of Segment, Twilio and its customers will be able to more tightly integrate customer data and generate specific notifications or calls to action to best enable brands to most effectively interact with their customers in the moments that matter.

Ultimately, this is something that should lead to sustainable increases in customer engagement for businesses and open up a whole new market segment for Twilio to address marketing and customer services use cases, expanding Twilio‘s addressable time by almost $17B.

As digital service consumption increases over the next decade and as customers shift their transactions more and more online, this will power Twilio’s long-term growth and shareholder value over the medium term.

Splunk

Splunk (SPLK) features as a nearly 2% position in the Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF. While the business doesn’t necessarily possess some of the sophisticated robotics which is more prevalent amongst other holdings in that portfolio, Splunk plays a very important role in making sense out of unstructured machine data to provide valuable insights to businesses and help them best utilize that data.

Splunk's platform has the ability to take a variety of different data sets generated by various operational processes and machine data and index and query that data.

Splunk uses this capability to great effect in solving for data security problems within the enterprise. Splunk looks at machine data to determine abnormal patterns of behavior within different network elements and evaluate data logs and usage reports to determine potential problems and security threats.

As automation becomes more prevalent and pervasive within the enterprise, machines themselves will generate a valuable stream of data which Splunk can in turn use with great effect.

The increasing prevalence of industrial IoT or the deployment of sensors on critical equipment and machinery for things such as vibration, temperature and voltage output lead to a rich data set which can be mined by Splunk to predict downtime and system outages well before they actually occur and create meaningful savings for an enterprise.

With automation and robotics set to meaningfully increase, and the Internet of Things leading to a dramatic increase in data collection across all automation processes, the need for gathering insights from otherwise unstructured machine data will only exponentially increase.

The Trade Desk

The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF deals with disruptive trends in commerce, payment and digital media distribution. The Trade Desk's (TTD) key role in the digital media value chain is the reason that it finds itself within this ETF.

The nature of content consumption is dramatically changing from off-line to online, creating a need for marketers and advertisers to be able find and target users wherever they happen to be online. The Trade Desk makes this possible by virtue of a digital advertising platform which aggregates a variety of online inventory sources including web properties, connected television and connected audio.

Source: Trade Desk 2020 Investor Report

The Trade Desk's market leadership in the connected TV positions the company particularly well to capitalize on evolving media consumption, and has been a segment that is experienced more than 100% year over year growth in recent quarters.

As consumers embrace streaming services to consume their content, the Trade Desk is extremely well positioned to be able to capitalize on this development. The Trade Desk entered into a ad placement deal with Amazon (AMZN) to offer inventory on Amazon's Fire service for placement with advertisers.

The Trade Desk also is a beneficiary of a shift toward programmatic advertising, a more data driven methodology of allowing brands and advertisers to find the cohorts of users that they're most interested in for the lowest cost campaign execution. This is in contrast to "walled garden" models, where the specific cohorts and properties that contribute to campaign success tend to be more obscured, and returns more opaque.

The Trade Desk also serves as a bridge for advertisers to China with the business recently being granted access to inventory across a number of premium Chinese content sources aggregating content from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) for access by multinational brands and their agencies

Concluding Thoughts

While the pandemic has brought disruptive innovation to the forefront, the core secular trends within digital payments, digital health, machine learning and digital content distribution and advertising will only accelerate from here. The ARK Funds can be a very good source of idea generation for self directed investors to play these trends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD, TWLO, SPLK, TDOC, MELI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.